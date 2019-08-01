Points International Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Increases Full Year Outlook

/EIN News/ -- - Reports Record Quarterly Revenue, Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA -

- Progress Across Numerous Long Term Strategic Initiatives -

TORONTO, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Points International Ltd. (TSX: PTS) (Nasdaq: PCOM) (Points or the Company), the global leader in powering loyalty commerce, is reporting financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons are on a year-over-year basis and all amounts are in USD. The complete second quarter Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis, including segmented results, are available at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov .

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights (vs. Q2 2018)

Total revenue increased to a record $100.2 million compared to $97.9 million.

Gross profit 1 increased 49% to $20.5 million compared to $13.7 million. Excluding the benefit of an approximate $6.0 million tax rebate that was confirmed in the second quarter for claims related to prior periods, gross profit was up 5% to $14.4 million, a quarterly record.

increased 49% to $20.5 million compared to $13.7 million. Excluding the benefit of an approximate $6.0 million tax rebate that was confirmed in the second quarter for claims related to prior periods, gross profit was up 5% to $14.4 million, a quarterly record. Net income increased to $6.3 million or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to $1.8 million or $0.12 per diluted share. Excluding the impact of the aforementioned tax rebate related to prior periods, net income was flat compared to the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA2 increased 13% to a record $5.2 million compared to $4.6 million.

Recent Operational Highlights

Launched a new Accelerator service (LCR) with Emirates Airlines.

Launched, via Platform Partners, the integration between Hilton and Lyft to power the new relationship that sees users link accounts in order to earn points on each ride.

Entered into multi-year partnership with Home Chef; starting with the United Airlines MileagePlus program, members will now earn frequent flyer miles when they sign up and make Home Chef purchases.

Added Wyndham Hotel rewards to the Marathon Fuel, Platform Partners offering.

Initiated deployment work to add Redemptions to an existing Points Travel partnership, targeted for a Q3 launch.

Commenced regional Singapore office activities, including initial personnel decisions to capitalize on growth opportunities in the APAC region.

Management Commentary

“We are very pleased to report a record second quarter across all our key operating metrics - gross profit and adjusted EBITDA,” said CEO Rob MacLean. “As we continue to benefit from our investment in and focus on enhanced, data-led marketing initiatives, we have driven solid results which have mitigated the headwinds we faced to start the year. Building on this momentum, we are now well placed to continue executing on our other two key strategic drivers in the second half and we’re excited about both new partnerships launching as well as meaningful service additions to current ones.

“Along with entering new industry verticals, and increased focus on corporate development, our other key growth accelerant is to expand our geographical footprint to more efficiently close and service international partners. During the second quarter, we laid the groundwork to officially launch operations in Singapore with several new personnel. Although it is still early and we are in the process of ramping, we expect this new regional presence to build upon our momentum with new client wins and expanded engagements with current APAC partners.

“Given our strong performance during the second quarter, the ongoing success of current partnerships, and our pipeline expectations heading into the back half of the year, we are increasing our 2019 outlook. We now expect gross profit to range between $58.5 million to $64.5 million, with adjusted EBITDA ranging between $20.5 million to $23.5 million. With the momentum and strong performance in our underlying business, we are all-the-more confident in achieving our long-term financial goals set for 2022.”

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Total revenue in the second quarter of 2019 increased 2% to $100.2 million compared to $97.9 million in the prior year quarter. Principal revenue increased 3% to $94.3 million compared to $91.4 million, and other partner revenue was $5.9 million compared to $6.5 million.

Gross profit in the second quarter increased 49% to $20.5 million compared to $13.7 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the benefit of a $6.0 million tax rebate that was confirmed in the second quarter for claims related to prior periods, gross profit was $14.4 million, an increase of 5% over the prior year quarter. The increase was primarily driven by continued strong performance in the LCR segment, along with improvements in the Points Travel segment.

Adjusted operating expenses3 in the second quarter of 2019 were $9.4 million compared to $9.2 million in the prior year quarter.

Net income increased to $6.3 million or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to $1.8 million or $0.12 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. The improvement was a result of the aforementioned benefit from a tax rebate related to prior periods.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter increased 13% to $5.2 million compared to $4.6 million in the prior year quarter. This does not include the benefit from the prior periods tax rebate. Effective margin, which is defined as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of gross profit, was 25.7% compared to 33.9% from the prior year period. Excluding the impact of the tax rebate related to prior periods, effective margin increased 250 basis points to 36.4%.

At June 30, 2019, total funds available, comprised of cash and cash equivalents together with restricted cash and funds receivable from payment processors, was $67.6 million compared to $83.1 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease is primarily a result of timing of partner sales and promotions. The company remains debt free.

During the second quarter, Points repurchased for cancellation approximately 233,000 common shares at an average price of $12.28 per share through its Automatic Share Purchase Plan in conjunction with its Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”).

1 Gross profit is defined as total revenue less the direct cost of revenue. Gross profit is considered by management to be an integral measure of financial performance and represents the amount of revenues retained by the Company after incurring direct costs. However, gross profit is not a recognized measure of profitability under IFRS.

2 Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, foreign exchange, finance costs and equity-settled share-based compensation and other one-time costs or benefits such as a tax rebate related to prior periods) is considered by management to be a useful supplemental measure when assessing financial performance. Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is an important indicator of the Company’s ability to generate liquidity through operating cash flow to fund future capital expenditures and working capital needs. However, adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered a substitute for Net Income, which we believe to be the most directly comparable IFRS measure.

3 Adjusted operating expenses consist of employment expenses excluding equity-settled share-based compensation, marketing and communications, technology services and other operating expenses. Adjusted operating expense is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered a substitute for total operating expenses, which we believe to be the most directly comparable IFRS measure.

Increased 2019 Outlook

Points has increased its 2019 outlook and now expects gross profit to range between $58.5 million and $64.5 million (previously $56.5 million to $62.5 million), reflecting approximately 9% to 20% growth compared to 2018. Points also now expects adjusted EBITDA to range between $20.5 million and $23.5 million (previously $19.5 million to $22.5 million), reflecting approximately 10% to 26% growth from 2018.

Points Announces Renewal of Share Repurchase

Points also announced today that the board of directors has approved a normal course issuer bid to repurchase up to 5% of its issued and outstanding common shares (the “Repurchase”), and that it intends to enter into an automatic share purchase plan with a broker in order to facilitate the Repurchase.

The Repurchase is subject to approval by the TSX, and is expected to commence on August 14, 2019. Points’ previous normal course issuer bid commenced on August 14, 2018 and will terminate on August 13, 2019.

About Points International Ltd.

Points (TSX: PTS) (Nasdaq: PCOM) provides loyalty e-commerce and technology solutions to the world's top brands to power innovative services that drive increased loyalty program revenue and member engagement. The Company has a growing network of nearly 60 global loyalty programs integrated into its unique Loyalty Commerce Platform. Points offers three core private or co-branded services: its Loyalty Currency Retailing service, which retails loyalty points and miles directly to consumers; its Platform Partners service, which offers developers transactional access to dozens of loyalty programs and hundreds of millions of members via a package of APIs; and its Points Travel service, which helps loyalty programs increase revenue from hotel bookings, while enabling members to more effectively earn and redeem loyalty rewards. Points is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in San Francisco, London and Singapore.

For more information, please visit company.points.com , follow Points on Twitter (@PointsLoyalty) or read the Points blog . For Points' financial information, visit investor.points.com .

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or incorporates forward-looking statements within the meaning of United States securities legislation, and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements include, among other things, targeted launch of redemptions to an existing Points Travel partnership, expected benefits of our new regional presence in APAC, our ability to deliver on our long-term goals for 2022, our core growth strategies, our guidance for 2019 with respect to gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, and receipt of funds for tax rebates. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Points' expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events.

Although Points believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to important risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Certain material assumptions or estimates are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. In particular, the financial outlooks herein assume Points will be able to maintain its existing contractual relationships and products, that such products continue to perform in a manner consistent with Points' past experience, that Points will be able to generate new business from our pipeline at expected margins, our in-market and newly launched products and services will perform in a manner consistent with the Company's past experience and we will be able to contain costs. Our ability to convert our pipeline of prospective partners and products and cross-sell existing partners is subject to significant risk and there can be no assurance that we will launch new partners or new products with existing partners as expected or planned nor can there be any assurance that Points will be successful in maintaining its existing contractual relationships or maintaining existing products with existing partners. Other important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include the risk factors discussed in Points' annual information form, Form-40-F, annual and interim management's discussion and analysis, and annual and interim financial statements and the notes thereto. These documents are available at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date of this release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as required by law, Points does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made or incorporated in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company’s financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Management uses certain non-GAAP measures, which are defined in the appropriate sections of this press release, to better assess the Company’s underlying performance. These measures are reviewed regularly by management and the Company's Board of Directors in assessing the Company’s performance and in making decisions about ongoing operations. In addition, we use certain non-GAAP measures to determine the components of management compensation. We believe that these measures are also used by investors as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance. Readers are cautioned that these terms are not recognized GAAP measures and do not have a standardized GAAP meaning under IFRS and should not be construed as alternatives to IFRS terms, such as net income.

Points International Ltd.

Key Financial Measures and Schedule of Non-GAAP Reconciliations Gross Profit Information[1]

Expressed in thousands of United States dollars

For the three months ended June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 Total Revenue $ 100,230 $ 97,859 Direct cost of revenue 79,778 84,158 Gross Profit $ 20,452 $ 13,701 Gross Margin 20 % 14 % [1] Gross Profit is defined as total revenues less the direct cost of revenue. Gross profit is considered by management to be an integral measure of financial performance and represents the amount of revenues retained by the Company after incurring direct costs. However, gross profit is not a recognized measure of profitability under IFRS.

Points International Ltd.

Key Financial Measures and Schedule of Non-GAAP Reconciliations Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Contribution [2]

Expressed in thousands of United States dollars

For the three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 Gross Profit $ 20,452 $ 13,701 Less: Direct adjusted operating expenses [3] 6,072 5,737 Contribution $ 14,380 $ 7,964 [2] Contribution is defined as Gross profit less direct adjusted operating expenses. Contribution is considered by Management to be a useful supplemental measure when assessing financial performance. Management believes that Contribution is an important indicator of the Company’s segment profitability. However, Contribution is not a recognized measure of profitability under IFRS. [3] Direct adjusted operating expenses is defined as expenses which are directly attributable to each operating segment. Direct adjusted operating expenses is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS.

Points International Ltd.

Key Financial Measures and Schedule of Non-GAAP Reconciliations Contribution by Line of Business

Expressed in thousands of United States dollars

For the three months ended June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 Loyalty Currency Retailing Revenue $ 97,784 $ 95,506 Gross Profit 18,203 11,508 Direct adjusted operating expenses 3,326 3,366 Contribution $ 14,877 $ 8,142 Platform Partners Revenue $ 1,901 $ 1,906 Gross Profit 1,704 1,770 Direct adjusted operating expenses 981 982 Contribution $ 723 $ 788 Points Travel Revenue $ 545 $ 447 Gross Profit 545 423 Direct adjusted operating expenses 1,765 1,389 Contribution $ (1,220 ) $ (966 )

Points International Ltd.

Key Financial Measures and Schedule of Non-GAAP Reconciliations Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA [4]

Expressed in thousands of United States dollars

For the three months ended June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 Net Income $ 6,276 $ 1,812 Income tax expense 2,325 684 Finance costs 36 - Depreciation and amortization 1,126 900 Foreign exchange loss 398 85 Equity-settled share-based payment expense 1,112 1,168 Prior years tax rebate, net of fees (6,027 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,246 $ 4,649 [4] Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before income tax expense, finance costs, depreciation and amortization, foreign exchange, equity-settled share-based payment expense and other one-time costs or benefits such as a tax rebate related to prior periods) is considered by management to be a useful supplemental measure when assessing financial performance. Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is an important indicator of the Company’s ability to generate liquidity through operating cash flow to fund future capital expenditures and working capital needs. However, adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered a substitute for Net Income, which we believe to be the most directly comparable IFRS measure.

Points International Ltd.

Key Financial Measures and Schedule of Non-GAAP Reconciliations Reconciliation of Total Operating Expenses to Adjusted Operating Expenses [5] Expressed in thousands of United States dollars

For the three months ended June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 Total Operating Expenses $ 12,072 $ 11,332 Subtract (add): Depreciation and amortization 1,126 900 Foreign exchange loss 398 85 Equity-settled share-based payment expense 1,112 1,168 Adjusted Operating Expenses $ 9,436 $ 9,179 [5] Adjusted operating expenses consists of employment expenses excluding equity-settled share-based payment expense, marketing & communications, technology services, and other operating expenses. Adjusted operating expenses is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered a substitute for total operating expenses, which we believe to be the most directly comparable IFRS measure.

Points International Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position Expressed in thousands of United States dollars

(Unaudited)

As at June 30,

2019

December 31,

2018[6] ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 58,301 $ 69,131 Restricted cash - 500 Funds receivable from payment processors 9,256 13,512 Accounts receivable 18,707 9,318 Prepaid taxes 202 383 Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,452 3,618 Total current assets $ 89,918 $ 96,462 Non-current assets Property and equipment 2,441 2,351 Right-of-use assets 3,610 - Intangible assets 13,379 13,952 Goodwill 7,130 7,130 Deferred tax assets 2,370 2,645 Total non-current assets $ 28,930 $ 26,078 Total assets $ 118,848 $ 122,540 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 10,478 $ 9,489 Income taxes payable 1,270 117 Payable to loyalty program partners 59,379 69,749 Current portion of lease liabilities 1,260 - Current portion of other liabilities 801 1,680 Total current liabilities $ 73,188 $ 81,035 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 2,844 - Other liabilities 87 495 Deferred tax liabilities 403 - Total non-current liabilities $ 3,334 $ 495 Total liabilities $ 76,522 $ 81,530 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Share capital 52,057 53,886 Contributed surplus - 4,446 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 28 (646 ) Accumulated deficit (9,759 ) (16,676 ) Total shareholders’ equity $ 42,326 $ 41,010 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 118,848 $ 122,540 [6] The Company has initially applied IFRS 16 at January 1, 2019, using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated.

Points International Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018[7] June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018[7] REVENUE Principal $ 94,289 $ 91,398 $ 184,295 $ 174,705 Other partner revenue 5,941 6,461 11,878 12,264 Total Revenue 100,230 97,859 196,173 186,969 Direct cost of revenue 79,778 84,158 162,355 159,752 Gross Profit $ 20,452 $ 13,701 $ 33,818 $ 27,217 OPERATING EXPENSES Employment costs 7,567 7,050 15,203 13,764 Marketing and communications 429 385 808 788 Technology services 659 552 1,276 1,047 Depreciation and amortization 1,126 900 2,268 1,766 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 398 85 154 (73 ) Other operating expenses 1,893 2,360 3,473 4,513 Total Operating Expenses $ 12,072 $ 11,332 $ 23,182 $ 21,805 Finance income (257 ) (127 ) (519 ) (204 ) Finance costs 36 - 112 - INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES $ 8,601 $ 2,496 $ 11,043 $ 5,616 Income tax expense 2,325 684 3,010 1,546 NET INCOME $ 6,276 $ 1,812 $ 8,033 $ 4,070 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Items that will subsequently be reclassified to profit or loss: Unrealized gain (loss) on foreign exchange derivative designated as cash flow hedges 246 (320 ) 484 (750 ) Income tax effect (65 ) 85 (128 ) 198 Reclassification to net income of loss (gain) on foreign exchange derivatives designated as cash flow hedges 159 (150 ) 408 (321 ) Income tax effect (42 ) 40 (108 ) 85 Foreign currency translation adjustment (6 ) - 18 - Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of income tax $ 292 $ (345 ) $ 674 $ (788 ) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 6,568 $ 1,467 $ 8,707 $ 3,282 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic earnings per share $ 0.46 $ 0.12 $ 0.58 $ 0.28 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.45 $ 0.12 $ 0.57 $ 0.28 [7] The Company has initially applied IFRS 16 at January 1, 2019, using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated.

Points International Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity Attributable to equity holders of the Company Expressed in thousands of United States dollars

except number of shares

(Unaudited) Share Capital Contributed

Surplus

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Accumulated

deficit

Total

shareholders’

equity

Number of

Shares Amount

Balance at December 31, 2018 14,111,864 $ 53,886 $ 4,446 $ (646 ) $ (16,676 ) $ 41,010 Net income - - - - 8,033 8,033 Other comprehensive income, net of tax - - - 674 - 674 Total comprehensive income - - - 674 8,033 8,707 Effect of share option compensation plan - - 282 - - 282 Effect of RSU compensation plan - - 2,047 - - 2,047 Share issuances – options exercised 2,338 28 (7 ) - - 21 Settlement of RSUs - 1,348 (4,317 ) - - (2,969 ) Shares purchased and held in trust - (1,460 ) - - - (1,460 ) Shares repurchased and cancelled (452,189 ) (1,745 ) (2,451 ) - (1,116 ) (5,312 ) Balance at June 30, 2019 13,662,013 $ 52,057 $ - $ 28 $ (9,759 ) $ 42,326 Balance at December 31, 2017 14,561,450 $ 56,394 $ 10,647 $ 374 $ (24,468 ) $ 42,947 Net income - - - - 4,070 4,070 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax - - - (788 ) - (788 ) Total comprehensive income - - - (788 ) 4,070 3,282 Effect of share option compensation plan - - 36 - - 36 Effect of RSU compensation plan - - 2,107 - - 2,107 Share issuances - options exercised 74,966 1,041 (690 ) - - 351 Settlement of RSUs - 1,244 (3,780 ) - - (2,536 ) Shares purchased and held in trust - (2,956 ) - - - (2,956 ) Shares repurchased and cancelled (418,556 ) (1,633 ) (4,168 ) - - (5,801 ) Balance at June 30, 2018 14,217,860 $ 54,090 $ 4,152 $ (414 ) $ (20,398 ) $ 37,430

Points International Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows Expressed in thousands of United States dollars

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018[8] June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018[8] Cash flows from operating activities Net income for the period $ 6,276 $ 1,812 $ 8,033 $ 4,070 Adjustments for: Depreciation of property and equipment 290 247 578 468 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 295 - 578 - Amortization of intangible assets 541 653 1,112 1,298 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss 51 (851 ) (72 ) (431 ) Equity-settled share-based payment transactions 1,112 1,168 2,329 2,143 Finance costs 36 - 112 - Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 332 (177 ) 442 (371 ) Unrealized net gain (loss) on derivative contracts designated as cash flow hedges 405 (470 ) 892 (1,071 ) Changes in non-cash balances related to operations (14,898 ) 3,852 (13,427 ) 12,669 Interest paid (36 ) - (112 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (5,596 ) $ 6,234 $ 465 $ 18,775 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (148 ) (424 ) (668 ) (738 ) Additions to intangible assets (252 ) (226 ) (539 ) (523 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (400 ) $ (650 ) $ (1,207 ) $ (1,261 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payment of lease liabilities (246 ) - (458 ) - Proceeds from exercise of share options - 351 21 351 Shares repurchased and cancelled (2,856 ) (4,357 ) (5,312 ) (5,801 ) Purchase of share capital held in trust (861 ) (152 ) (1,460 ) (2,956 ) Taxes paid on net settlement of RSUs (4 ) (2,536 ) (2,969 ) (2,536 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (3,967 ) $ (6,694 ) $ (10,178 ) $ (10,942 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held (57 ) 851 90 431 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ (10,020 ) $ (259 ) $ (10,830 ) $ 7,003 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period $ 68,321 $ 70,776 $ 69,131 $ 63,514 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 58,301 $ 70,517 $ 58,301 $ 70,517 Interest Received $ 248 $ 86 $ 510 $ 146 Taxes Received $ - $ 110 $ - $ 110 Taxes Paid $ (572 ) $ (554 ) $ (1,186 ) $ (1,681 ) Amounts received and paid for interest and taxes were reflected as operating cash flows in the condensed consolidated interim statements of cash flows. (8) The Corporation has initially applied IFRS 16 at January 1, 2019, using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach comparative information is not restated.







