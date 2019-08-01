First Solar, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Net sales of $585 million

Net loss per share of $(0.18)

Cash, restricted cash and marketable securities of $2.1 billion, net cash of $1.7 billion

YTD net bookings of 4.3GW DC ; 2.0 GW DC since prior earnings call

Maintain 2019 net sales, EPS and cash guidance

/EIN News/ -- TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. Net sales for the second quarter were $585 million, an increase of $53 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to increased module and system sales in the U.S. and Australia.

The Company reported a second quarter loss per share of $(0.18), compared to a loss per share of $(0.64) in the first quarter of 2019.

Cash, restricted cash and marketable securities at the end of the second quarter decreased to $2.1 billion from $2.3 billion at the end of the prior quarter, primarily as a result of continued capital investments in Series 6 manufacturing capacity.

“We continued to make significant progress in our Series 6 transition during Q2, with improvements across all manufacturing metrics,” said Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar. “We had record module production and shipments during the second quarter, and with our recent bookings success we are now essentially sold out through 2020, with significant bookings visibility into 2021.”

2019 guidance has been updated as follows:

2019 Guidance Prior Current Net Sales $3.5B to $3.7B Unchanged Gross Margin % (1) 18% to 19% 18.5% to 19.5% Operating Expenses (2) $370M to $390M $360M to $380M Operating Income $260M to $310M $290M to $340M Earnings per Share $2.25 to $2.75 Unchanged Net Cash Balance (3) $1.7B to $1.9B Unchanged Capital Expenditures $650M to $750M Unchanged Shipments 5.4GW to 5.6GW Unchanged (1) Includes $60 to $70 million of ramp costs ($45 to $55 million previously) (2) Includes $55 to $65 million of production start-up expense ($70 to $80 million previously) (3) Defined as cash, restricted cash and marketable securities less expected debt at the end of 2019

First Solar has scheduled a conference call for today, August 1, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss this announcement. A live webcast of this conference call and accompanying materials are available at investor.firstsolar.com.



The guidance figures presented above are subject to a variety of assumptions and estimates. Investors are encouraged to listen to the conference call and to review the accompanying materials which contain more information about First Solar’s 2019 guidance.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call. The audio replay will remain available through Thursday, August 8, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing +1 (800) 585-8367 if you are calling from within the United States or +1 (416) 621-4642 if you are calling from outside the United States and entering the replay pass code 2308858. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website approximately five hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 90 days.

About First Solar, Inc.

First Solar is a leading global provider of comprehensive photovoltaic (“PV”) solar systems which use its advanced module and system technology. The Company's integrated power plant solutions deliver an economically attractive alternative to fossil-fuel electricity generation today. From raw material sourcing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar’s renewable energy systems protect and enhance the environment. For more information about First Solar, please visit www.firstsolar.com.

For First Solar Investors

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: our financial guidance for 2019; the transition to Series 6 module manufacturing in 2019; net sales, gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, earnings per share, net cash balance, capital expenditures, shipments, bookings, products and our business and financial objectives for 2019. These forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of words such as “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “believe,” “forecast,” “foresee,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “goal,” “target,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “predict,” “continue” and the negative or plural of these words and other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and our projections about future events and therefore speak only as of the date of this release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: structural imbalances in global supply and demand for PV solar modules; the market for renewable energy, including solar energy; our competitive position and other key competitive factors; reduction, elimination, or expiration of government subsidies, policies, and support programs for solar energy projects; the impact of public policies, such as tariffs or other trade remedies imposed on solar cells and modules; our ability to execute on our long-term strategic plans; our ability to execute on our solar module technology and cost reduction roadmaps; our ability to improve the wattage of our solar modules; interest rate fluctuations and both our and our customers’ ability to secure financing; the creditworthiness of our offtake counterparties and the ability of our offtake counterparties to fulfill their contractual obligations to us; the ability of our customers to perform under their contracts with us; our ability to attract new customers and to develop and maintain existing customer and supplier relationships; our ability to successfully develop and complete our systems business projects; our ability to convert existing production facilities to support new product lines, such as Series 6 module manufacturing; general economic and business conditions, including those influenced by U.S., international, and geopolitical events; environmental responsibility, including with respect to cadmium telluride (“CdTe”) and other semiconductor materials; claims under our limited warranty obligations; changes in, or the failure to comply with, government regulations and environmental, health, and safety requirements; effects resulting from pending litigation, including the class action lawsuit against us; future collection and recycling costs for solar modules covered by our module collection and recycling program; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our ability to prevent and/or minimize the impact of cyber-attacks or other breaches of our information systems; our continued investment in research and development; the supply and price of components and raw materials, including CdTe; our ability to attract and retain key executive officers and associates; and the matters discussed under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations” of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as supplemented by our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

First Solar Investors

investor@firstsolar.com

First Solar Media

media@firstsolar.com

FIRST SOLAR, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,221,568 $ 1,403,562 Marketable securities 807,561 1,143,704 Accounts receivable trade, net 269,527 128,282 Accounts receivable, unbilled and retainage 127,972 458,166 Inventories 586,621 387,912 Balance of systems parts 91,728 56,906 Project assets 1,703 37,930 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 305,566 243,061 Total current assets 3,412,246 3,859,523 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,006,334 1,756,211 PV solar power systems, net 304,657 308,640 Project assets 528,246 460,499 Deferred tax assets, net 76,892 77,682 Restricted cash and investments 328,591 318,390 Goodwill 14,462 14,462 Intangible assets, net 69,119 74,162 Inventories 149,157 130,083 Notes receivable, affiliate — 22,832 Other assets 248,103 98,878 Total assets $ 7,137,807 $ 7,121,362 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 242,541 $ 233,287 Income taxes payable 15,293 20,885 Accrued expenses 421,595 441,580 Current portion of long-term debt 28,312 5,570 Deferred revenue 112,237 129,755 Other current liabilities 23,341 14,380 Total current liabilities 843,319 845,457 Accrued solar module collection and recycling liability 136,275 134,442 Long-term debt 452,976 461,221 Other liabilities 570,113 467,839 Total liabilities 2,002,683 1,908,959 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 105,390,383 and 104,885,261 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 105 105 Additional paid-in capital 2,826,533 2,825,211 Accumulated earnings 2,355,406 2,441,553 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (46,920 ) (54,466 ) Total stockholders’ equity 5,135,124 5,212,403 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,137,807 $ 7,121,362





FIRST SOLAR, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 584,956 $ 531,978 $ 309,318 $ 1,116,934 $ 876,583 Cost of sales 507,774 531,866 317,376 1,039,640 711,843 Gross profit (loss) 77,182 112 (8,058 ) 77,294 164,740 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 50,934 45,352 50,854 96,286 91,980 Research and development 24,395 21,877 20,370 46,272 40,694 Production start-up 10,437 9,522 24,352 19,959 61,436 Total operating expenses 85,766 76,751 95,576 162,517 194,110 Operating loss (8,584 ) (76,639 ) (103,634 ) (85,223 ) (29,370 ) Foreign currency gain (loss), net 1,726 172 2,422 1,898 (95 ) Interest income 13,510 14,259 16,865 27,769 28,689 Interest expense, net (8,921 ) (10,121 ) (6,065 ) (19,042 ) (11,247 ) Other (loss) income, net (4,438 ) 3,509 (4,328 ) (929 ) 13,606 (Loss) income before taxes and equity in earnings (6,707 ) (68,820 ) (94,740 ) (75,527 ) 1,583 Income tax (expense) benefit (11,744 ) 1,394 6,164 (10,350 ) (5,461 ) Equity in earnings, net of tax (97 ) (173 ) 40,085 (270 ) 38,338 Net (loss) income $ (18,548 ) $ (67,599 ) $ (48,491 ) $ (86,147 ) $ 34,460 Net (loss) income per share: Basic $ (0.18 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (0.82 ) $ 0.33 Diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (0.82 ) $ 0.32 Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculations: Basic 105,369 105,046 104,776 105,208 104,664 Diluted 105,369 105,046 104,776 105,208 106,234



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.