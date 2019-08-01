CareDx Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

AlloSure momentum drives 76% second quarter revenue growth

/EIN News/ -- BRISBANE, Calif., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Recent highlights:

Accelerated leadership position in transplantation in the second quarter of 2019

- Provided 7,355 AlloSure patient results for 5,548 kidney transplant patients

- Continued progress in AlloSure Registry (K-OAR) enrollment, with 51 centers initiated and 1,204 patients enrolled as of June 30, 2019

- Provided 4,572 AlloMap patient results, increasing 11% year-over-year

- Established new Digital transplant business through acquisition of OTTR, an electronic medical records company used in 60 U.S. Transplant Centers

- Introduced AlloSeq product line at EFI (European Immunogenetics and Histocompatibility Conference) which will provide more than 1 million worldwide transplant patients access to novel surveillance solutions

- Testing services revenue of $25.7 million, growth of 83% compared to prior year period

- Product revenue of $4.6 million, an increase of 29% year-over-year

- Digital & other revenue of $1.2 million

“The CareDx team continues to execute at a high level, delivering another consecutive record quarter, with revenue increasing 76% year-over-year and the Company generating its fourth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA.” said Peter Maag, CareDx Chief Executive Officer. “The American Transplant Congress marked another milestone in the Company’s history, with CareDx and key opinion leaders presenting strong AlloSure clinical data, further solidifying our position as a pioneer in the transplant industry. During the quarter, we announced the next generation in kidney transplantation surveillance, KidneyCare, a multimodality test combining next generation sequencing, gene expression and smart analytical tools, bringing precision medicine to transplantation and widening CareDx’s competitive moat. Our results highlight the momentum in our business, and we are optimally positioned for continued growth in 2019 and beyond.”

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $31.5 million, compared with $17.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. Testing services revenue for the second quarter was $25.7 million compared with $14.0 million in the same period of 2018. Product revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $4.6 million, compared to $3.6 million in the same period of 2018. Digital and other revenue for second quarter 2019 was $1.2 million, reflecting our recent acquisition of OTTR.

For the second quarter of 2019, the net loss was $7.8 million compared to a net loss of $14.1 million in the same period of 2018. The second quarter 2019 net loss included $5.0 million of stock-based compensation expense and a $1.4 million expense from the change in estimated fair value of common stock warrant liabilities. Basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.19 in the second quarter of 2019, compared to basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.40 in the second quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP net loss was $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to a $1.3 million non-GAAP net loss in the second quarter of 2018. Basic and diluted non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.00 in the second quarter of 2019, compared to a non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.04 in the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2019 was a gain of $0.1 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Cash and cash equivalents were $43.5 million as of June 30, 2019.

For additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein, please see “Use of Non-GAAP financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

2019 Guidance

For the full year 2019, CareDx now expects revenue to be in the range of $123 million to $125 million (previously $113 million to $115 million).

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers products, testing services and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients.

For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding the Company’s fiscal 2019 revenue, achievement of our financial and operational goals and our prospects and the opportunity for patients through the AlloSeq product line. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including general economic and market factors, among others discussed in CareDx’s filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 filed by CareDx with the SEC on March 6, 2019 and the periodic reports that CareDx has subsequently filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

CareDx has presented in this release certain financial information in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and also on a non-GAAP basis, including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP basic and diluted net income and net loss per share and adjusted EBITDA. We define non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net loss and per share results as the GAAP net income or loss and per share results excluding the impacts of stock-based compensation; changes in estimated fair value of warrants, derivative liabilities and contingent consideration; acquisition related impairment charges and amortization of intangible assets, purchase accounting adjustments and related tax effects; costs involved with completing an acquisition; amortization of debt discount; and certain other financing charges. We define adjusted EBITDA as non-GAAP net income/(loss) before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, other expense, and net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest. We are presenting these non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors in assessing our operating results through the eyes of management and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core business operating results over multiple periods. Management believes this non-GAAP information is useful for investors, when considered in conjunction with CareDx's GAAP financial statements, because management uses such information internally for its operating, budgeting and financial planning purposes. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of CareDx's operating results as reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information is provided immediately following the financial tables.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations

David Clair

Westwicke Partners

646-277-1266

david.clair@icrinc.com

CareDx, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Revenue: Testing services revenue $ 25,677 $ 13,997 $ 47,195 $ 24,601 Product revenue 4,593 3,550 9,026 6,857 Digital and other revenue 1,184 276 1,215 418 Total revenue 31,454 17,823 57,436 31,876 Cost of revenue 11,512 7,207 21,245 13,591 Gross profit 19,942 10,616 36,191 18,285 Operating expenses: Research and development 7,630 3,496 13,244 6,864 Sales and marketing 10,644 5,860 17,569 9,945 General and administrative 8,512 5,596 17,618 10,903 Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration - 873 - 1,017 Total operating expenses 26,786 15,825 48,431 28,729 Loss from operations (6,844 ) (5,209 ) (12,240 ) (10,444 ) Other income (expense): Interest income (expense), net 300 (424 ) 642 (3,119 ) Debt extinguishment expenses - - - (2,806 ) Change in estimated fair value of common stock warrant liability and derivative liability (1,351 ) (8,768 ) (4,360 ) (7,447 ) Other expense, net (172 ) (42 ) (246 ) (45 ) Total other income (expense) (1,223 ) (9,234 ) (3,964 ) (13,417 ) Loss before income taxes (8,067 ) (14,443 ) (16,204 ) (23,861 ) Income tax benefit 220 381 826 805 Net loss $ (7,847 ) $ (14,062 ) $ (15,378 ) $ (23,056 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest - - - (25 ) Net loss attributable to CareDx, Inc. $ (7,847 ) $ (14,062 ) $ (15,378 ) $ (23,031 ) Net loss per share attributable to CareDx, Inc.: Basic $ (0.19 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.71 ) Diluted $ (0.19 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.71 ) Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to CareDx, Inc.: Basic 42,132,396 35,549,837 41,873,337 32,599,032 Diluted 42,132,396 35,549,837 41,873,337 32,599,032

CareDx, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,469 $ 64,616 Accounts receivable 17,052 9,760 Inventory 5,341 4,943 Prepaid and other current assets 2,462 1,795 Total current assets 68,324 81,114 Property and equipment, net 3,508 4,134 Operating leases right-of-use assets 2,657 - Intangible assets, net 45,604 33,252 Goodwill 22,559 12,005 Restricted cash 255 192 Total assets $ 142,907 $ 130,697 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 7,380 4,711 Accrued compensation 7,490 9,156 Accrued and other liabilities 13,750 5,637 Total current liabilities 28,620 19,504 Deferred tax liability 2,310 2,968 Common stock warrant liability 11,286 10,003 Deferred payment for intangible assets 4,930 - Other liabilities 2,595 2,294 Total liabilities 49,741 34,769 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 42 41 Additional paid-in capital 425,418 412,010 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,071 ) (4,278 ) Accumulated deficit (327,223 ) (311,845 ) Total stockholders' equity 93,166 95,928 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 142,907 $ 130,697

CareDx, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss attributable to CareDx, Inc. $ (7,847 ) $ (14,062 ) $ (15,378 ) $ (23,031 ) Stock-based compensation expense 4,992 2,512 11,045 3,217 Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles 805 734 1,541 1,498 Acquisition related fees and expenses 568 - 568 Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration - 873 - 1,017 Change in estimated fair value of common stock warrant liability and derivative liability 1,351 8,768 4,360 7,447 Amortization of debt discount - 55 - 1,978 Loss on conversion from debt to equity - - - 2,806 Tax effect related to amortization of purchased intangibles (122 ) (190 ) (245 ) (422 ) Acquisition-related amortization of inventory valuation adjustment 17 25 35 189 Impairment 150 - 150 - Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (86 ) $ (1,285 ) $ 2,076 $ (5,301 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest - - - (25 ) Net loss attributable to CareDx, Inc. $ (86 ) $ (1,285 ) $ 2,076 $ (5,276 ) GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to CareDx $ (0.19 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.71 ) GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to CareDx $ (0.19 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.71 ) Non-GAAP basic net income (loss) per share attributable to CareDx $ (0.00 ) $ (0.04 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.16 ) Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to CareDx $ (0.00 ) $ (0.04 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.16 ) Shares used in computing non-GAAP basic net income (loss) per share 42,132,396 35,549,837 41,873,337 32,599,032 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share 42,132,396 35,549,837 44,897,442 32,599,032

CareDx, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (86 ) $ (1,285 ) $ 2,076 $ (5,301 ) Interest income (expense) (300 ) 369 (642 ) 1,141 Income tax benefit (98 ) (191 ) (581 ) (383 ) Depreciation expense 397 248 804 526 Other expense, net 172 42 246 45 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest - - - (25 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 85 $ (817 ) $ 1,903 $ (3,997 )

CareDx, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Total

revenue Cost of

revenue Research

and

development Sales and

marketing General and

administrative Total other

income

(expense) Income tax

benefit Net income

(loss) GAAP $ 31,454 $ 11,512 $ 7,630 $ 10,644 $ 8,512 $ (1,223 ) $ 220 $ (7,847 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (508 ) (1,441 ) (940 ) (2,103 ) 4,992 Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles (522 ) (283 ) 805 Acquisition related fees and expenses (568 ) 568 Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration - Change in estimated fair value of common stock warrant liability and derivative liability 1,351 1,351 Amortization of debt discount - Debt extinguishment expenses - Tax effect related to amortization of purchased intangibles (122 ) (122 ) Acquisition-related amortization of inventory valuation adjustment (17 ) 17 Impairment (150 ) 150 Non-GAAP $ 31,454 $ 10,465 $ 6,189 $ 9,271 $ 5,841 $ 128 $ 98 $ (86 ) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Total revenue Cost of

revenue Research

and

development Sales and

marketing General and

administrative Total other

income

(expense) Income tax

benefit Net income

(loss) GAAP $ 57,436 $ 21,245 $ 13,244 $ 17,569 $ 17,618 $ (3,964 ) $ 826 $ (15,378 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (1,284 ) (2,273 ) (1,667 ) (5,821 ) 11,045 Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles (995 ) (546 ) 1,541 Acquisition related fees and expenses (568 ) 568 Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration - Change in estimated fair value of common stock warrant liability and derivative liability 4,360 4,360 Amortization of debt discount - Debt extinguishment expenses - Tax effect related to amortization of purchased intangibles (245 ) (245 ) Acquisition-related amortization of inventory valuation adjustment (35 ) 35 Impairment (150 ) 150 Non-GAAP $ 57,436 $ 18,931 $ 10,971 $ 15,206 $ 11,229 $ 396 $ 581 $ 2,076





CareDx, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Total

revenue Cost of

revenue Research

and

development Sales and

marketing General and

administrative Change in

estimated fair

value of

contingent

consideration Total other

income

(expense) Income tax

benefit Net loss

attributable to

noncontrolling

interest Net loss

attributable to

CareDx, Inc. GAAP $ 17,823 $ 7,207 $ 3,496 $ 5,860 $ 5,596 $ 873 $ (9,234 ) $ 381 $ - $ (14,062 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (191 ) (466 ) (462 ) (1,393 ) 2,512 Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles (485 ) (249 ) 734 Acquisition related fees and expenses - Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration (873 ) 873 Change in estimated fair value of common stock warrant liability and derivative liability 8,768 8,768 Amortization of debt discount 55 55 Debt extinguishment expenses - Tax effect related to amortization of purchased intangibles (190 ) (190 ) Acquisition-related amortization of inventory valuation adjustment (25 ) 25 Impairment - Non-GAAP $ 17,823 $ 6,506 $ 3,030 $ 5,149 $ 4,203 $ - $ (411 ) $ 191 $ - $ (1,285 ) Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Total

revenue Cost of

revenue Research and

development Sales and

marketing General and

administrative Change in

estimated fair

value of

contingent

consideration Total other

income

(expense) Income tax

benefit Net loss

attributable to

noncontrolling

interest Net loss

attributable to

CareDx, Inc. GAAP $ 31,876 $ 13,591 $ 6,864 $ 9,945 $ 10,903 $ 1,017 $ (13,417 ) $ 805 $ (25 ) $ (23,031 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (252 ) (679 ) (526 ) (1,761 ) 3,217 Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles (995 ) (503 ) 1,498 Acquisition related fees and expenses - Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration (1,017 ) 1,017 Change in estimated fair value of common stock warrant liability and derivative liability 7,447 7,447 Amortization of debt discount 1,978 1,978 Debt extinguishment expenses 2,806 2,806 Tax effect related to amortization of purchased intangibles (422 ) (422 ) Acquisition-related amortization of inventory valuation adjustment (189 ) 189 Impairment - Non-GAAP $ 31,876 $ 12,155 $ 6,185 $ 8,916 $ 9,142 $ - $ (1,186 ) $ 383 $ (25 ) $ (5,301 )



