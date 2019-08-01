Guardant Health to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 6, 2019

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH) today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter 2019 after market close on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (866) 417-5537 for domestic callers or (409) 217-8233 for international callers, using conference ID: 3666557. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available at http://investors.guardanthealth.com .

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. Its Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed to leverage its capabilities in technology, clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. In pursuit of its goal to manage cancer across all stages of the disease, Guardant Health has launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its LUNAR development programs for recurrence and early detection. Since its launch in 2014, Guardant360 has been used by more than 6,000 oncologists, over 50 biopharmaceutical companies and all 28 of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network centers.

Investor Contact:

Lynn Lewis or Carrie Mendivil

investors@guardanthealth.com



