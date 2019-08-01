Paylocity Leads in Latest G2 Crowd Reports

Paylocity Clients Emphasize “User-Friendly Software,” “Strong Support Team,” and “Excellent Customization” in Recent Reviews

/EIN News/ -- SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY ), a leading provider of payroll and human capital management (HCM) solutions , has been named a leader on G2 Crowd’s Summer 2019 Grid® Reports in 27 HCM software category reports. These reports gather reviews from real software users and compile data from online sources and social networks to help technology buyers make informed decisions when selecting the best products for their business.



Paylocity is a leader in 27 reports spanning various market segments in the following categories:

HR Management Suites

Payroll

Core HR

Time Tracking

Benefits Administration

Onboarding

Performance Management

Expense Management

Travel & Expense

Applicant Tracking

Paylocity leads in multiple categories and segments that demonstrate its commitment to client experience and innovation, including the Relationship Index (factors include ease of doing business with, quality of support, and likelihood to recommend), Results Index (factors include estimated ROI, user adoption, and likelihood to recommend), Implementation Index (factors include ease of setup, implementation time, and user adoption), and Usability Index (factors include ease of use, ease of administration, and user adoption).

“Our highest priority at Paylocity is helping our clients succeed, and we do this by helping them work smarter and create engaging experiences for today’s modern workforce,” said Steve Beauchamp, Chief Executive Officer at Paylocity. “We are thankful to our clients for sharing their feedback through G2 reviews , which shows the value our next-generation technology brings to their organizations.”

G2 is a trusted peer-to-peer business solutions review platform that brings transparency to B2B buying. To gather meaningful reviews, G2 actively reaches out to users via email and advertisements to deliver unbiased reviews. Before a review appears on G2, it must pass through an algorithm, be read and authenticated by a person, and have a validated LinkedIn profile or business email address associated with it.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users,” said Michael Fauscette, Chief Research Officer at G2. “We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world.”

Paylocity has an industry-leading 4.4 out of 5 overall ranking on G2 Crowd. View the full reports and read reviews from actual Paylocity clients on the G2 website .

About Paylocity

Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY ) is a leading provider of payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions. Paylocity’s comprehensive product suite delivers a unified platform for professionals to make strategic decisions in the areas of benefits, core HR, payroll, talent, and workforce management, while cultivating a modern workplace and improving employee engagement. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Schaumburg, Ill., Paylocity has consistently been recognized nationally for its innovation, culture, and growth. Most recently, Paylocity was honored as #20 on Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work Employees’ Choice list; highlighted on several G2 Crowd Grid® Reports, including leading Satisfaction scores on 13 HCM software-focused reports; recognized as a top HR performer on the Workforce 100; and ranked #27 on Crain’s Fast 50 list of fastest-growing Chicago-area companies, among receiving a number of other national and local awards. For more information about Paylocity, visit www.paylocity.com .

Media Contact

Rebecca Miller

Senior Manager, Communications

RMiller@paylocity.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.