McGrath RentCorp to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell and Celebrate Its 40th Anniversary

/EIN News/ -- LIVERMORE, Calif., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq: MGRC) (the “Company”), a diversified business-to-business rental company, announced that it will participate in the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell Ceremony in New York, NY on Monday, August 5, 2019, a tradition that marks the daily close of trading at the stock exchange.

McGrath’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Hanna, will ring the ceremonious closing bell at 4:00 p.m. EDT in Times Square, New York, and will deliver a message on behalf of McGrath RentCorp in celebration of the Company’s 40th Anniversary as a company and 35th Anniversary of its public listing on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

“Ringing the Nasdaq closing bell is an honor for our entire team at McGrath RentCorp,” said Mr. Hanna. “We are excited to celebrate our company’s anniversaries and anticipate our continuing successes.”

ABOUT MCGRATH RENTCORP

Founded in 1979, McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq: MGRC) is a diversified business-to-business rental company providing modular buildings, electronic test equipment, portable storage and tank containment solutions across the United States and other select North American regions. The Company’s rental operations consist of four divisions: Mobile Modular rents and sells modular buildings to fulfill customers’ temporary and permanent classroom and office space needs; TRS-RenTelco rents and sells electronic test equipment; Adler Tank Rentals rents and sells containment solutions for hazardous and nonhazardous liquids and solids; and Mobile Modular Portable Storage provides portable storage rental solutions. For more information on McGrath RentCorp and its operating units, please visit our websites:

