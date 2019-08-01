Jorge Plaza Marquez Creates Meals With Healing Properties

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following all of the fads, from celery juice to fat bombs, how do you know what you really should eat? According to Jorge Plaza Marquez , that depends on your end-goal. If you're in it to lose weight short term, some tricks and tips have helped countless individuals lose those extra pounds, but Jorge Plaza Marquez also believes in the longevity factor, and that requires health-boosting herbs and wholesome ingredients to keep you healthy.There is a lot of information out there right now that focuses on inflammation and how this condition is the cause of most diseases and disorders. An anti-inflammatory diet is a great way to heal the body of toxins and chemical overloads that cause swelling of the organs and soft tissue.Some of the most beneficial anti-inflammatory foods to incorporate into your diet are vegetables, fruits, spices, and herbs, along with specific proteins. These foods include some of the following:- Green Tea—Full of antioxidants and polyphenols fights free radicals, contains EGCG (Epigallocatechin gallate), which flushes out toxins and speeds metabolism- Turmeric—Powerful anti-inflammatory- Avocado—Healthy fatty acids- Olive Oil—Contains heart-healthy fats, but also boosts the function of your thyroid, which regulates metabolism and flushes out toxins.- Coconut Oil—A medium-chain triglyceride that contains high levels of vitamin E, and it has potent antifungal and antibacterial properties- Fatty Fish—Omega-3 fatty acids, which are incredibly important for your skin vibrancy and brain's functioning- Bright vegetables (red peppers, carrots, blue potatoes)—Contain high levels of antioxidants, carotenoids and vitamin C- Leafy Greens—Full of vitamin K, which helps with arterial and kidney decalcification, as well as strong bones and teeth- Berries—antioxidant-rich berries help to lower cholesterol, prevent gray hair, aids in weight loss and detoxification- Cucumber—Helps to flush out water retention and hydrate the cells, contains vitamin K, B, copper, and potassium- Tomatoes—Contains lycopene, which helps to shield us from the sun's harmful rays naturally- Beets—Help to detoxify your skin through antioxidants, which creates an anti-inflammatory effect- Citrus—Loaded with vitamin C, which helps to trigger the production of collagen- Cruciferous Vegetables—Promotes collagen production through vitamin C, zinc and selenium- Oysters—Selenium and zinc support thyroid and cardiovascular functions- Hot Peppers—Contain capsaicin, which increases metabolism Jorge Plaza Marquez is an advocate of nutritious diets that are not just fads, but rather beneficial to supporting cellular renewal and overall health, but he understands that not one way of eating is right for all. Because Jorge Plaza Marquez has overcome weight issues, health disorders, and has improved his life along with many friends and admirers in multiple ways, he offers a lot of interesting advice.



