Associa Hill Country to Host Board Member Educational Seminar

/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Hill Country will be hosting an educational seminar for board members on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the Courtyard by Marriott Austin Northwest/Arboretum from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m.



Industry experts from Associa Hill Country, Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey PC, and WLE will present on important information including:





Legislative update: 86th Texas Legislative Session just ended. Learn what passed, what did not and what to expect with the new laws.

Successful board and annual meetings: How to run successful board and member meetings; covering governing documents, executive sessions, and more.

Social media: How social media relates to community associations and coming up with a strategy, policy and proper implementation for successful community social presence.

“Associa Hill Country is dedicated to educating board members and providing them with the most up-to-date training opportunities and resources,” stated Erin Bertollini, Associa Hill Country president. “This event is a great way to learn essential information to help each board member become the best community representative and make sure every neighborhood thrives.”



To attend, please RSVP to Yumiko Jordan at yumiko.jordan@associa.us or 512.347.2895. Complimentary dinner and refreshments will be provided to attendees.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.