August 01, 2019 Federal Reserve Board approves actions by the Boards of Directors of the Federal Reserve Banks of Boston, New York, Cleveland, Richmond, Atlanta, Minneapolis, and Kansas City For release at 3:30 p.m. EDT The Federal Reserve Board has approved actions on Thursday by the Boards of Directors of the Federal Reserve Banks of Boston, New York, Cleveland, Richmond, Atlanta, Minneapolis, and Kansas City, decreasing the discount rate (the primary credit rate) at the Banks from 3 percent to 2-3/4 percent, effective immediately. For media inquiries, call (202) 452-2955



