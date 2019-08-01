Angola ratifies human rights treaties

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 1 - The Ministry of Justice and Human Rights announced Thursday in Luanda that Angola has ratified several international human rights treaties with a view to strengthening the legal system for the promotion and protection of these rights at national level.,

These are the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights concerning the Abolition of Punishment of death.

According to a note from the institution sent to Angop, it also ratified Protocol II Additional to the Geneva Conventions of 12 August 1949 on the Protection of Victims of Non-International Armed Conflict, the Convention on the Status of Stateless Persons and the Convention on the Reduction of Stateless Cases.

With the ratification of these instruments, it is noted in the communiqué that Angola fulfills its international commitments, especially as a Member State of the United Nations Human Rights Council for the period 2018-2020.

Angola is a State Party to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the International Covenant on Social and Cultural Economic Rights, and the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, the Convention on the Rights of the Child, and the Convention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

After approval by the National Assembly, the case was referred to the Promulgation by the President of the Republic and published in the State Gazette in (July 9 and 16), in accordance with Law No. 4/11, International Treaties Law, only the deposit of the Instruments of Accession to the UN is to be done.

