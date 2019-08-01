There were 914 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 160,673 in the last 365 days.

Abhay Thakur concurrently accredited as the next Permanent Representative of India to the Economic Community of West African States

Ministry of External Affairs - Government of India Download logo

Shri Abhay Thakur (IFS:1992) presently High Commissioner of India to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has been concurrently accredited as the next Permanent Representative of India to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), with residence in Abuja.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of External Affairs - Government of India.
