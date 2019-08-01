Abhay Thakur concurrently accredited as the next Permanent Representative of India to the Economic Community of West African States

Shri Abhay Thakur (IFS:1992) presently High Commissioner of India to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has been concurrently accredited as the next Permanent Representative of India to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), with residence in Abuja.



