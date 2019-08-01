Kars4Kids Joins Newark's National Night Out to Gear Up Hundreds of Local Youth for School

Nearly 1,000 backpacks will be distributed to Newark students by national nonprofit Kars4Kids at community-wide event ahead of back to school season

/EIN News/ --

Newark, NJ, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

National Jewish youth nonprofit Kars4Kids is distributing over 1,000 backpacks this back to school season to children in Newark and other communities in need. The car donation organization is teaming up with several Newark nonprofits to reach nearly one thousand local children at National Night Out, a community-building event taking place concurrently at three locations in Newark’s south ward.

“Being prepared with essential school supplies is a critical prerequisite to a successful school year,” says Wendy Kirwan, director of communications at Kars4Kids. “Children who are lacking the basics are at a disadvantage right from the first day of school. The cost of school supplies adds up quickly and for a family struggling to afford bare necessities, a beautiful, high quality backpack is a welcomed gift.”

It’s a gift that’s become an annual tradition at Kars4Kids, which has been holding back to school distributions in various communities across the Northeast since 2012. The nonprofit’s ties to Newark go back even further to their very first coat giveaway with then-mayor Cory Booker in 2010.

This year, the brand-new backpacks will be distributed at three Newark parks on Tuesday, August 6, from 4-8pm in conjunction with National Night Out and local nonprofits including United Parks as One, Newark Arts Education Roundtable, BRICK Education Network and a recent Kars4Kids small grant recipient, Schools That Can. Approximately 250 children are expected at each of the three locations, Nat Turner Park, Jesse Allen Park and Mildred Helms Park.

Besides the Newark event, Kars4Kids responded to the need in several other districts as well, supplying backpacks to back to school events in areas including Sussex County, Virginia, Mt. Morris, Michigan and Bronx, New York.

“Seeing the smiles when children receive their new backpacks, knowing they’ll be able to walk into school with pride instead of embarrassment, is priceless,” says Kirwan. “There’s an emotional component to learning; kids who feel good about themselves accomplish more in school. It’s a small investment with long-term impact.”

All area children and families are invited to attend the Newark event on Tuesday, August 6, from 4pm – 8pm at Nat Turner Park (by Central High School), Jesse Allen Park (by Avon Boys and Girls Club) and Mildred Helms Park (behind old Clifton Avenue School). Besides free backpacks from Kars4Kids, each park will be hosting an array of different activities, entertainment and refreshments sponsored by several local organizations, free of charge.

Kars4Kids is a nationally recognized Jewish 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that gives back to the community through a variety of education, youth development, family outreach and faith-based programs. The charity’s iconic and innovative donation programs raise funds for its many year-round programs for children and families.

Wendy Kirwan Kars4Kids 7327195355 wendy@kars4kids.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.