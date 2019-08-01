Stay Alfred Offers Guests Two Prime Miami Locations

The leading provider of travel apartments continues its rapid U.S. expansion, adding two of Miami’s best downtown neighborhoods, marking its 33rd domestic destination

Miami, Florida, Aug. 01, 2019

Stay Alfred, the nation’s leading provider of travel apartments, announced today the addition of two new downtown Miami locations, marking the 33rd domestic destination for the company. Since 2011, Stay Alfred has hosted more than 800,000 guests and will now welcome travelers to Stay Alfred Brickell and Stay Alfred Little Havana properties.

Stay Alfred Brickell, located at 1700 SW 2nd Avenue, occupies the entire building with 72 upscale travel apartments in the financial center of the city. The property, which previously operated as Habitat Residences Condo Hotel, offers in-demand space and amenities from conference rooms, an on-site gym to a pool. Floor plans include a plethora of options from 1 bed/1 bath, 2 bed/1 bath, 2 bed/2 bath to 3 bed/2 bath. Each unit boasts high-end finishes and Italian-designed kitchens, top-of-the-line appliances and all the comforts of home, allowing guests to find ‘their place in the city’ in the heart of Miami’s central business district.

Stay Alfred Little Havana, located at 761 and 765 NW 1st Street, includes 8 fully equipped travel apartments in one of the city’s most vibrant multicultural neighborhoods. Floor plans include studio, 1 bed/1 bath, 2 bed/2 bath to 3 bed/2 bath options. Eachunit features the perfect fusion of old and new with all the comforts and conveniences of home, including a full kitchen, in-unit laundry, and a sunny balcony. The property, developed by real estate company Tecela, provides guests the chance to experience mouth-watering food, coffee, and culture.

“I’m very happy to be collaborating with Stay Alfred in East Little Havana,” said Andrew Frey, the founder and principal of Tecela. “It’s the historic and cultural heart of Miami with attractions visitors crave from great parks, new restaurants and bars like La Trova and Los Altos to entertainment like Tower Theater and Viernes Culturales. In addition to Little Havana’s vibrancy, guests will be close to many other great Miami districts including Brickell, Downtown, Health District, Coral Gables and Coconut Grove.”

Located in the most desirable downtown neighborhoods, Stay Alfred combines the quality, consistency and guest support of a hotel with the lifestyle amenities of an upscale apartment building, bringing travelers the best of both worlds. Stay Alfred partners with developers, property management companies, REITs and family offices to provide this unique travel experience and improve the NOI of multifamily assets through a mixed-use model with a hospitality component.

“As Miami is one of the world’s most desirable travel destinations, we seized the opportunity to bring upscale accommodations to not one, but two of Miami’s best neighborhoods,” said Jordan Allen, the co-founder and CEO of Stay Alfred and recently named EY Entrepreneur of the Year. “We look forward to continuing to introduce Stay Alfred guests to the Magic City and to becoming an integral part of the community at large.”

The company recently launched Stay Alfred Rewards, the first-of-its-kind loyalty program in the alternative accommodations space, offering Miami travelers who sign up the opportunity to also gain access to the "Green Suitcase Society." This members-only club for travelers is ideal for those who want more from their stays. Members will earn one free night stay for every 10 collected; receive Green Suitcase Society-only benefits, including exclusive offers such as trip giveaways, discounted travels, complimentary upgrades; and invitations to secret social events, from complimentary cocktail hours to concerts at Stay Alfred properties.

For information on booking “your place in” Miami, please visit https://www.stayalfred.com/miami-vacation-rentals.

About Stay Alfred



Established in 2011, Spokane, Washington-based Stay Alfred pioneered the concept of the travel apartment by providing travelers with the space and comforts of an upscale apartment with the consistency and reliability of a hotel stay. The company has grown to over 2,500 units in 33 walkable cities and has hosted more than 800,000 guests. Founded and built by a former Army Ranger, Stay Alfred lives to offer travelers "your place in the city." For more information, visit StayAlfred.com.



About Tecela

Tecela is a real estate development company whose mission is to help build the best urban neighborhoods while maximizing risk-adjusted returns. Tecela and its founder and principal Andrew Frey combine institutional rigor and boutique creativity to develop buildings that break boundaries and contribute to communities. For more information contact Andrew Frey, Principal, Tecela at 786.261.3380.





Jeanne Ryan Stay Alfred 509-842-0150 jeanne.ryan@stayalfred.com



