Mackinac Financial Corporation Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results

MANISTIQUE, Mich., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mackinac Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: MFNC) (the "Corporation"), the bank holding company for mBank, today announced 2019 second quarter net income of $3.67 million, or $.34 per share, compared to 2018 second quarter net income of $396 thousand, or $.05 per share. The 2018 second quarter results included expenses related to the acquisition of First Federal of Northern Michigan ("FFNM"), which had an after-tax impact of $1.56 million on earnings. Adjusted net income (net of transaction related expenses) for the second quarter of 2018 was $1.96 million or $.25 per share. Second quarter 2019 net income compared to 2018 adjusted net income increased by $1.71 million, or 87%.



Income for the first two quarters of 2019 was $6.84 million, or $.64 per share, compared to $1.93 million, or $.27 per share for the same period of 2018. When giving effect to transaction related expenses, adjusted six-month net income for 2018 was $3.64 million or $.50 per share.

Weighted average shares outstanding for the second quarter 2019 were 10,740,712, compared to 7,769,720 for the same period of 2018. The Corporation issued 2,146,378 new shares for the FFNM purchase in May 2018 and issued an additional 2,225,807 shares related to the common stock offering completed in June 2018.

Total assets of the Corporation at June 2019 were $1.33 billion, compared to $1.27 billion at June 30, 2018. Shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2019 totaled $157.84 million, compared to $148.87 million at June 30, 2018. Book value per share equated to $14.70 at the end of the second quarter 2019, compared to $13.90 per share a year ago. Tangible book value at quarter-end was $133.24 million, or $12.40 per share, compared to $123.97 million, or $11.57 per share at the end of the second quarter 2018.

Additional notes:

mBank, the Corporation’s primary asset, recorded year-to-date net income of $7.37 million for the first six months of 2019, compared to $3.25 million for the same period of 2018. The 2018 six-month results included expenses related to the acquisition of FFNM, which had an after-tax impact of $1.23 million on earnings. Adjusted bank net income (net of transaction related expenses) for the first half of 2018 was $4.48 million, equating to a year-over-year increase of $2.89 million, or 65%. The increase in net income equated to an improvement in Return on Average Assets at the bank from .63% (.86% as adjusted) for the first six months of 2018 to 1.13% for the same period of 2019.



The Corporation achieved loan growth of $21.84 million through June 30, 2019. As expected, the majority of this growth occurred in the second quarter. The growth was driven by new loan production of $184.5 million in the first half of 2019 comprised of $81.4 million in the first quarter and $103.1 million in the second quarter. New loan production was $59.0 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $103.9 million in the first six months of 2018.



Total core bank deposits have increased $42.08 million in the first six months of 2019 through more proactive sales activity in the treasury management line of business and increased marketing efforts in key retail markets.



Reliance on higher-cost brokered deposits continues to decrease significantly from $151.68 million, or 14.94% of total deposits at the end of the second quarter 2018 to $136.76 million, or 12.46% of total deposits at year-end 2018, to a second quarter 2019 balance of $114.10 million, or 10.23% of total deposits.



Second quarter 2019 net interest margin remained strong at 4.76%. Core operating margin for the second quarter, which is net of accretion from acquired loans that were subject to purchase accounting adjustments and a small amount of interest income recognized from the resolution of some non-accrual loans, was 4.43%.



The Corporation was added to the Russell 2000 Index in June 2019 when the index finalized its annual reconstitution.

Revenue

Total revenue of the Corporation for second quarter 2019 was $17.87 million, compared to $13.80 million for the second quarter of 2018. Total interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $16.76 million, compared to $12.94 million for the same period in 2018. The 2019 second quarter interest income included accretive yield of $740 thousand from credit mark accretion associated with acquisitions and $273 thousand from non-accrual resolution. Credit mark accretion was $284 thousand for the same period of 2018. The year-over-year change in accretive yield was mainly associated with the increase from acquired loan portfolios from the FFNM and Lincoln Community Bank acquisitions.

Loan Production and Portfolio Mix

Total balance sheet loans at June 30, 2019 were $1.06 billion, compared to June 30, 2018 balances of $1.00 billion. Total loans under management reside at $1.38 billion, which includes $320.03 million of service retained loans. Loan production for the second quarter of 2019 was $103.1 million, compared to $59.0 million for the second quarter of 2018. Overall loan production for the first six months of 2019 was $184.5 million, compared to $103.9 million in 2018, an increase of $80.6 million, or 77%. Increased production was evident in all lines of business and across the entire market footprint and has driven year-to-date 2019 balance sheet loan growth of $21.84 million.

Overall Quarterly Loan Production: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/833c3aa5-cb0e-4fc4-877a-9be5362b34a5

2019 New Loan Production: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/50c70a9f-9a53-4716-9187-e591e26fb2bc

Payoff activity, outside of normal amortization, has been a continual headwind to portfolio growth and was elevated once again in the second quarter of 2019 with $21 million of total commercial credits being paid off ahead of scheduled maturities. Aggregate commercial credits being paid off ahead of maturity totaled $45 million during the first two quarters of 2019.

As noted in the charts below, the loan portfolio remains well balanced and diversified in terms of geography and loan type. This prudent diversification should help mitigate both interest rate risk and concentration risk should the current elongated good credit cycle deteriorate as the result of any potential adverse national economic conditions.

Total Loans by Region June 30, 2019: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/948207e5-c76c-4233-9667-86667430e0f5

MFNC Composition of Loans June 30, 2019: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71416a4d-5f94-443e-968c-2c1b91fee222

Commenting on new loan production and overall lending activities, President of the Corporation and President and CEO of mBank, Kelly W. George, stated, “We are very pleased with our first-half 2019 lending activities. Overall new loan production increased again in the second quarter and outpaced last year’s total by $44 million. This production supported our anticipated loan growth for the quarter even with the aforementioned payoff activity. The growing contribution from the new lending teams from the acquisitions last year provided positive impact to these totals and the continued performance from the legacy lending team has been excellent as we continue to adjudicate high quality credits. Secondary market mortgage activity has been significantly augmented by our larger bank platform and 2019 has seen a positive shift in refinance trends for the first time in several years with our refinance volume increasing through the second quarter by 79% over 2018. This trend drove increased year-over-year gain on sale income where premiums remain strong and slightly increased on average from 2018.”

“We continue to monitor payoff activity on the commercial side given the continued competitive pressure for loans from all types of lending organizations. We will stay true to our underwriting and pricing discipline and not stretch to keep credits on the books that could negatively impact our balance sheet in the long-term from either a macro composition or micro individual credit level perspective pending changes in overall economic conditions in our regions.”

Credit Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $4.70 million, or .44% of total loans at June 30, 2019, compared to $5.0 million, or .50% of total loans at June 30, 2018. Total loan delinquencies greater than 30 days resided at a nominal 1.05 %, compared to .89% in 2018. The nonperforming assets to total assets ratio resided at .51% for second quarter of 2019, compared to .59% for the second quarter of 2018.

The Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) recently voted to recommend delaying implementation of the Current Expected Credit Losses methodology (“CECL”) for small public banks, credit unions, and privately held institutions to 2023. MFNC meets the criteria of a small public bank, i.e. a small reporting company described in the FASB vote. If this recommendation holds through the requisite 30-day comment period, the Corporation would not need to implement CECL until 2023.

Commenting on overall credit risk, Mr. George stated, “As expected, we have normalized the slight increase in our non-performing and problem loan credit ratios that occurred in 2018 following the FFNM and Lincoln Community Bank acquisitions. We have seen no signs of any adverse systemic issues in terms of increased payment period times for legacy clients or material deterioration in commercial client financial statements in any of our core industries in which we lend. We also carry a very low level of Other Real Estate Owned, limiting time and expense in resolution of those properties. Purchase accounting marks from the previously acquired banks have continued to prove accurate, attaining expected accretion levels which should continue into future periods.”

Margin Analysis and Funding

Net interest income for the second quarter 2019 was $13.99 million, resulting in a Net Interest Margin (NIM) of 4.76%, compared to $10.81 million in the second quarter 2018 and a NIM of 4.26%. Core operating margin, which is net of accretion from acquired loans that were subject to purchase accounting adjustments and the aforementioned small amount of non-accrual resolution, was 4.43% for the second quarter 2019. Comparatively, net interest income for the first quarter of 2019 resided at $13.24 million, a NIM of 4.55%, and core NIM of 4.37%. As illustrated in the chart below, core NIM remains consistent given the recent flat rate environment and consistent pricing fundamentals of the Corporation.

Margin Analysis Per Quarter: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96133c4f-873b-499a-b437-a583e5204f61

Total bank deposits (excluding brokered deposits) have increased by $136.93 million year-over-year from $863.82 million at June 30, 2018 to $1.00 billion at second quarter-end 2019. Total brokered deposits have decreased significantly and were $114.10 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $151.68 million at June 30, 2018, a decrease of 25%. FHLB (Federal Home Loan Bank) borrowings were also reduced from $91.19 million at the end of the second quarter 2018 to $45.75 million at the end of the second quarter 2019.

Funding Sources June 30, 2019: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77cdd581-565c-4cd3-a3f4-368d590069f8

Funding Sources June 30, 2018: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a86b7fe0-09f0-41f4-97a7-7902c01898e5

Mr. George stated, “The Corporation’s margin remains consistently strong with continued focus on pricing of both the loan and deposit portfolio. We have also analyzed the potential margin impact if Fed rate cuts continue. Given our well-matched balance sheet, we expect nominal core margin compression as we continue to proactively review traditional bank product offerings and functions to maintain a competitive position with peers, as well as regional and national banks. Our bank deposits are up roughly $40 million since year-end 2018 and have allowed for a continued reduction in higher cost brokered deposits over the course of the first half of 2019. With continued focus and progress, we have significantly lessened our reliance on wholesale funding while maintaining a strong liquidity position to fund loans and our overall operations. Our focus on new core deposit procurement remains a key initiative for 2019 as we look to continue to wind down our wholesale funding sources through aggressive marketing and business development initiatives in our higher volume markets and with our Treasury Management line of business.”

Noninterest Income / Expense

Second quarter 2019 noninterest income was $1.11 million, compared to $863 thousand for the same period of 2018. The year-over-year improvement is a combination of the scale provided by the two 2018 acquisitions as well as continued focus on drivers of noninterest income, including secondary market mortgage and SBA sales. Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2019 was $10.26 million, compared to $11.08 million for the same period of 2018. The expense variance from 2018 was heavily impacted by the transaction related expenses from FFNM, which equated to $1.98 million on a pre-tax basis. For comparison purposes, noninterest expense remains consistent quarter-over-quarter with the first quarter of 2019 equating to $10.24 million.

Assets and Capital

Total assets of the Corporation at June 30, 2019 were $1.33 billion, compared to $1.27 billion at June 30, 2018. Shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2019 totaled $157.84 million, compared to $148.87 million at June 30, 2018. Book value per share outstanding equated to $14.70 at the end of the second quarter 2019, compared to $13.90 per share outstanding a year ago. Tangible book value at quarter-end was $133.24 million, or $12.40 per share, compared to $123.97 million, or $11.57 per share, at the end of the second quarter 2018. Both the common stock offering and the acquisitions had positive impacts on the Corporation’s overall capitalization and regulatory capital ratios. Each of the Corporation and the Bank are “well-capitalized” with total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets of 12.72% and 12.74% and tier 1 capital to total tier 1 average assets at the Corporation of 9.74% and at the bank of 9.76%.

Paul D. Tobias, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation and Chairman of mBank concluded, “We believe that the first half of 2019 reflects the positive impact of our 2018 acquisitions and organic growth efforts. We continue to improve efficiency and our core funding with our larger operating platform as we evaluate opportunities for continued growth. We will continue to be receptive to acquisitions with sound economics as we focus on organic growth, credit trends and further operating efficiencies in 2019.”

Mackinac Financial Corporation is a registered bank holding company formed under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 with assets in excess of $1.3 billion and whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ stock market as “MFNC.” The principal subsidiary of the Corporation is mBank. Headquartered in Manistique, Michigan, mBank has 29 branch locations; eleven in the Upper Peninsula, ten in the Northern Lower Peninsula, one in Oakland County, Michigan, and seven in Northern Wisconsin. The Corporation’s banking services include commercial lending and treasury management products and services geared toward small to mid-sized businesses, as well as a full array of personal and business deposit products and consumer loans.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “should,” “will,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements: as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs as to expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood, and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference include among others: changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates and banking regulations; the impact of competition from traditional or new sources; and the possibility that anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements from mergers and acquisitions, bank consolidations, and other sources may not be fully realized at all or within specified time frames as well as other risks and uncertainties including but not limited to those detailed from time to time in filings of the Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These and other factors may cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Mackinac Financial Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.

MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS As of and For the As of and For the As of and For the Period Ending Year Ending Period Ending June 30, December 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period): Assets $ 1,330,723 $ 1,318,040 $ 1,274,095 Loans 1,060,703 1,038,864 1,003,377 Investment securities 110,348 116,748 114,682 Deposits 1,114,853 1,097,537 1,015,501 Borrowings 46,232 60,441 91,747 Shareholders' equity 157,840 152,069 148,866 Selected Statements of Income Data (six months and year ended) Net interest income $ 27,233 $ 47,130 $ 20,122 Income before taxes 8,653 10,593 2,444 Net income 6,836 8,367 1,933 Income per common share - Basic .64 .94 .27 Income per common share - Diluted .64 .94 .27 Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 10,730,477 8,891,967 7,041,010 Weighted average shares outstanding- Diluted 10,739,471 8,921,658 7,073,764 Three Months Ended: Net interest income $ 13,997 $ 13,495 $ 10,813 Income before taxes 4,644 4,260 499 Net income 3,669 3,365 396 Income per common share - Basic .34 .31 .05 Income per common share - Diluted .34 .31 .05 Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 10,740,712 10,712,745 7,769,720 Weighted average shares outstanding- Diluted 10,752,070 10,712,745 7,809,018 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data: Performance Ratios: Net interest margin 4.65 % 4.44 % 4.23 % Efficiency ratio 68.94 77.70 87.27 Return on average assets 1.04 .71 .37 Return on average equity 8.89 6.94 4.27 Average total assets $ 1,323,321 $ 1,177,455 $ 1,050,305 Average total shareholders' equity 155,098 120,478 91,258 Average loans to average deposits ratio 95.22 % 97.75 % 99.89 % Common Share Data at end of period: Market price per common share $ 15.80 $ 13.65 $ 16.58 Book value per common share 14.70 14.20 13.90 Tangible book value per share 12.40 11.61 11.57 Dividends paid per share, annualized .480 .480 .480 Common shares outstanding 10,740,712 10,712,745 10,712,745 Other Data at end of period: Allowance for loan losses $ 5,306 $ 5,183 $ 5,141 Non-performing assets $ 6,798 $ 8,196 $ 7,486 Allowance for loan losses to total loans .50 % .50 % .51 % Non-performing assets to total assets .51 % .62 % .59 % Texas ratio 4.91 % 6.33 % 5.80 % Number of: Branch locations 29 29 29 FTE Employees 301 288 233





MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, December 31, June 30, 2019 2018 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 60,680 $ 64,151 $ 64,874 Federal funds sold 10 6 15 Cash and cash equivalents 60,690 64,157 64,889 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 12,465 13,452 10,873 Securities available for sale 110,348 116,748 114,682 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 4,924 4,924 4,860 Loans: Commercial 755,176 717,032 684,725 Mortgage 284,864 301,461 299,450 Consumer 20,663 20,371 19,202 Total Loans 1,060,703 1,038,864 1,003,377 Allowance for loan losses (5,306 ) (5,183 ) (5,141 ) Net loans 1,055,397 1,033,681 998,236 Premises and equipment 23,166 22,783 21,790 Other real estate held for sale 2,125 3,119 2,461 Deferred tax asset 6,259 5,763 8,000 Deposit based intangibles 5,380 5,720 4,504 Goodwill 19,224 22,024 20,389 Other assets 30,745 25,669 23,411 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,330,723 $ 1,318,040 $ 1,274,095 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Deposits: Noninterest bearing deposits $ 276,776 $ 241,556 $ 220,176 NOW, money market, interest checking 344,213 368,890 337,344 Savings 111,438 111,358 106,022 CDs<$250,000 256,689 225,236 181,352 CDs>$250,000 11,640 13,737 18,930 Brokered 114,097 136,760 151,677 Total deposits 1,114,853 1,097,537 1,015,501 Federal funds purchased — 2,905 10,000 Borrowings 46,232 57,536 91,747 Other liabilities 11,798 7,993 7,980 Total liabilities 1,172,883 1,165,971 1,125,228 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock and additional paid in capital - No par value Authorized - 18,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 10,740,712; 10,712,745 and 10,712,745 respectively 129,262 129,066 128,880 Retained earnings 27,734 23,466 19,602 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Unrealized (losses) gains on available for sale securities 1,062 (245 ) 606 Minimum pension liability (218 ) (218 ) (221 ) Total shareholders’ equity 157,840 152,069 148,867 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,330,723 $ 1,318,040 $ 1,274,095





MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans: Taxable $ 15,586 $ 12,071 $ 30,181 $ 22,461 Tax-exempt 42 31 89 56 Interest on securities: Taxable 680 560 1,383 932 Tax-exempt 85 79 183 148 Other interest income 367 197 752 396 Total interest income 16,760 12,938 32,588 23,993 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 2,515 1,602 4,869 2,838 Borrowings 248 523 486 1,033 Total interest expense 2,763 2,125 5,355 3,871 Net interest income 13,997 10,813 27,233 20,122 Provision for loan losses 200 100 300 150 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 13,797 10,713 26,933 19,972 OTHER INCOME: Deposit service fees 408 323 814 592 Income from loans sold on the secondary market 355 277 667 454 SBA/USDA loan sale gains 29 83 154 134 Mortgage servicing amortization 128 (2 ) 248 (10 ) Other 190 182 344 307 Total other income 1,110 863 2,227 1,477 OTHER EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 5,511 4,923 10,946 9,077 Occupancy 1,004 928 2,085 1,739 Furniture and equipment 723 644 1,441 1,175 Data processing 708 586 1,417 1,090 Advertising 214 192 523 387 Professional service fees 547 397 981 701 Loan origination expenses and deposit and card related fees 184 148 363 274 Writedowns and losses on other real estate held for sale 73 40 101 66 FDIC insurance assessment 77 187 211 343 Communications expense 232 152 460 307 Transaction related expenses - 1,976 - 2,165 Other 990 904 1,979 1,681 Total other expenses 10,263 11,077 20,507 19,005 Income before provision for income taxes 4,644 499 8,653 2,444 Provision for income taxes 975 103 1,817 511 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 3,669 $ 396 $ 6,836 $ 1,933 INCOME PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ .34 $ .05 $ .64 $ .27 Diluted $ .34 $ .05 $ .64 $ .27





MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

LOAN PORTFOLIO AND CREDIT QUALITY (Dollars in thousands) Loan Portfolio Balances (at end of period): June 30, December 31, June 30, 2019 2018 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Commercial Loans: Real estate - operators of nonresidential buildings $ 143,897 $ 150,251 $ 117,285 Hospitality and tourism 92,809 77,598 78,122 Lessors of residential buildings 49,489 50,204 37,866 Gasoline stations and convenience stores 26,974 24,189 22,207 Logging 21,666 20,860 17,368 Commercial construction 36,803 29,765 20,895 Other 383,538 364,165 390,982 Total Commercial Loans 755,176 717,032 684,725 1-4 family residential real estate 273,813 286,908 284,041 Consumer 20,663 20,371 19,202 Consumer construction 11,051 14,553 15,409 Total Loans $ 1,060,703 $ 1,038,864 $ 1,003,377





Credit Quality (at end of period): June 30, December 31, June 30, 2019 2018 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Nonperforming Assets : Nonaccrual loans $ 4,673 $ 5,054 $ 3,825 Loans past due 90 days or more - 23 - Restructured loans - - 1,200 Total nonperforming loans 4,673 5,077 5,025 Other real estate owned 2,125 3,119 2,461 Total nonperforming assets $ 6,798 $ 8,196 $ 7,486 Nonperforming loans as a % of loans .44 % .49 % .50 % Nonperforming assets as a % of assets .51 % .62 % .59 % Reserve for Loan Losses: At period end $ 5,306 $ 5,183 $ 5,141 As a % of average loans .50 % .50 % .51 % As a % of nonperforming loans 113.55 % 102.09 % 102.31 % As a % of nonaccrual loans 113.55 % 102.55 % 134.41 % Texas Ratio 4.91 % 6.33 % 5.80 % Charge-off Information (year to date): Average loans $ 1,049,383 $ 941,221 $ 858,508 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 177 $ 396 $ 88 Charge-offs as a % of average loans, annualized .03 % .04 % .02 %





MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS QUARTER ENDED (Unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31 September 30, June 30 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 BALANCE SHEET (Dollars in thousands) Total loans $ 1,060,703 $ 1,045,428 $ 1,038,864 $ 993,808 $ 1,003,377 Allowance for loan losses (5,306 ) (5,154 ) (5,183 ) (5,186 ) (5,141 ) Total loans, net 1,055,397 1,040,274 1,033,681 988,622 998,236 Total assets 1,330,723 1,316,996 1,318,040 1,254,335 1,274,095 Core deposits 989,116 965,359 947,040 885,988 844,894 Noncore deposits 125,737 131,889 150,497 142,070 170,607 Total deposits 1,114,853 1,097,248 1,097,537 1,028,058 1,015,501 Total borrowings 46,232 53,678 60,441 69,216 91,747 Total shareholders' equity 157,840 154,746 152,069 149,367 148,867 Total tangible equity 133,236 129,973 124,325 124,605 123,974 Total shares outstanding 10,740,712 10,740,712 10,712,745 10,712,745 10,712,745 Weighted average shares outstanding 10,752,070 10,720,127 10,712,745 10,712,745 7,769,720 AVERAGE BALANCES (Dollars in thousands) Assets $ 1,326,827 $ 1,320,080 $ 1,320,996 $ 1,284,068 $ 1,117,188 Loans 1,051,998 1,046,740 1,043,409 1,001,763 905,802 Deposits 1,103,413 1,099,644 1,087,174 1,042,004 913,220 Equity 156,491 153,689 149,241 149,202 100,518 INCOME STATEMENT (Dollars in thousands) Net interest income $ 13,997 $ 13,236 $ 13,795 $ 13,214 $ 10,813 Provision for loan losses 200 100 300 50 100 Net interest income after provision 13,797 13,136 13,495 13,164 10,713 Total noninterest income 1,110 1,117 1,443 1,343 863 Total noninterest expense 10,263 10,244 10,678 10,618 11,077 Income before taxes 4,644 4,009 4,260 3,889 499 Provision for income taxes 975 842 895 820 103 Net income available to common shareholders $ 3,669 $ 3,167 $ 3,365 $ 3,069 $ 396 Income pre-tax, pre-provision $ 4,844 $ 4,109 $ 4,560 $ 3,939 $ 599 PER SHARE DATA Earnings per common share $ .34 $ .30 $ .31 $ .29 $ .05 Book value per common share 14.70 14.41 14.20 13.94 13.90 Tangible book value per share 12.40 12.10 11.61 11.63 11.57 Market value, closing price 15.80 15.74 13.65 16.20 16.58 Dividends per share .120 .120 .120 .120 .120 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming loans/total loans .44 % .53 % .49 % .46 % .50 % Nonperforming assets/total assets .51 .57 .62 .53 .59 Allowance for loan losses/total loans .50 .49 .50 .52 .51 Allowance for loan losses/nonperforming loans 113.55 92.23 102.09 114.58 102.31 Texas ratio 4.91 5.59 6.33 5.14 5.80 PROFITABILITY RATIOS Return on average assets 1.11 % .97 % 1.01 % .95 % .14 % Return on average equity 9.40 8.36 8.95 8.16 1.58 Net interest margin 4.76 4.55 4.64 4.60 4.26 Average loans/average deposits 95.34 95.10 95.97 96.14 99.19 CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIOS Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.74 % 9.54 % 9.24 % 9.51 % 9.39 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 12.20 12.28 11.95 12.62 11.87 Total capital to risk weighted assets 12.72 12.79 12.47 13.17 12.39 Average equity/average assets (for the quarter) 11.80 11.64 11.30 11.62 9.00 Tangible equity/tangible assets (at quarter end) 10.20 10.06 9.64 10.13 9.92

Contact: Jesse A. Deering, EVP & Chief Financial Officer (248) 290-5906 /jdeering@bankmbank.com

Website: www.bankmbank.com

