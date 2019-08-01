There were 912 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 160,674 in the last 365 days.

Mackinac Financial Corporation Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- MANISTIQUE, Mich., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mackinac Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: MFNC) (the “Corporation”), the bank holding company for mBank, today announced 2019 second quarter net income of $3.67 million, or $.34 per share, compared to 2018 second quarter net income of $396 thousand, or $.05 per share.  The 2018 second quarter results included expenses related to the acquisition of First Federal of Northern Michigan (“FFNM”), which had an after-tax impact of $1.56 million on earnings.  Adjusted net income (net of transaction related expenses) for the second quarter of 2018 was $1.96 million or $.25 per share.  Second quarter 2019 net income compared to 2018 adjusted net income increased by $1.71 million, or 87%.

Income for the first two quarters of 2019 was $6.84 million, or $.64 per share, compared to $1.93 million, or $.27 per share for the same period of 2018.  When giving effect to transaction related expenses, adjusted six-month net income for 2018 was $3.64 million or $.50 per share.  

Weighted average shares outstanding for the second quarter 2019 were 10,740,712, compared to 7,769,720 for the same period of 2018.  The Corporation issued 2,146,378 new shares for the FFNM purchase in May 2018 and issued an additional 2,225,807 shares related to the common stock offering completed in June 2018. 

Total assets of the Corporation at June 2019 were $1.33 billion, compared to $1.27 billion at June 30, 2018.  Shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2019 totaled $157.84 million, compared to $148.87 million at June 30, 2018.  Book value per share equated to $14.70 at the end of the second quarter 2019, compared to $13.90 per share a year ago.  Tangible book value at quarter-end was $133.24 million, or $12.40 per share, compared to $123.97 million, or $11.57 per share at the end of the second quarter 2018. 

Additional notes:

  • mBank, the Corporation’s primary asset, recorded year-to-date net income of $7.37 million for the first six months of 2019, compared to $3.25 million for the same period of 2018. The 2018 six-month results included expenses related to the acquisition of FFNM, which had an after-tax impact of $1.23 million on earnings.  Adjusted bank net income (net of transaction related expenses) for the first half of 2018 was $4.48 million, equating to a year-over-year increase of $2.89 million, or 65%.  The increase in net income equated to an improvement in Return on Average Assets at the bank from .63% (.86% as adjusted) for the first six months of 2018 to 1.13% for the same period of 2019.
     
  • The Corporation achieved loan growth of $21.84 million through June 30, 2019.  As expected, the majority of this growth occurred in the second quarter.  The growth was driven by new loan production of $184.5 million in the first half of 2019 comprised of $81.4 million in the first quarter and $103.1 million in the second quarter.   New loan production was $59.0 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $103.9 million in the first six months of 2018.
     
  • Total core bank deposits have increased $42.08 million in the first six months of 2019 through more proactive sales activity in the treasury management line of business and increased marketing efforts in key retail markets.
     
  • Reliance on higher-cost brokered deposits continues to decrease significantly from $151.68 million, or 14.94% of total deposits at the end of the second quarter 2018 to $136.76 million, or 12.46% of total deposits at year-end 2018, to a second quarter 2019 balance of $114.10 million, or 10.23% of total deposits.
     
  • Second quarter 2019 net interest margin remained strong at 4.76%.  Core operating margin for the second quarter, which is net of accretion from acquired loans that were subject to purchase accounting adjustments and a small amount of interest income recognized from the resolution of some non-accrual loans, was 4.43%.  
     
  • The Corporation was added to the Russell 2000 Index in June 2019 when the index finalized its annual reconstitution. 

Revenue

Total revenue of the Corporation for second quarter 2019 was $17.87 million, compared to $13.80 million for the second quarter of 2018.  Total interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $16.76 million, compared to $12.94 million for the same period in 2018. The 2019 second quarter interest income included accretive yield of $740 thousand from credit mark accretion associated with acquisitions and $273 thousand from non-accrual resolution.  Credit mark accretion was $284 thousand for the same period of 2018.  The year-over-year change in accretive yield was mainly associated with the increase from acquired loan portfolios from the FFNM and Lincoln Community Bank acquisitions.

Loan Production and Portfolio Mix

Total balance sheet loans at June 30, 2019 were $1.06 billion, compared to June 30, 2018 balances of $1.00 billion.  Total loans under management reside at $1.38 billion, which includes $320.03 million of service retained loans.  Loan production for the second quarter of 2019 was $103.1 million, compared to $59.0 million for the second quarter of 2018.  Overall loan production for the first six months of 2019 was $184.5 million, compared to $103.9 million in 2018, an increase of $80.6 million, or 77%.  Increased production was evident in all lines of business and across the entire market footprint and has driven year-to-date 2019 balance sheet loan growth of $21.84 million. 

Overall Quarterly Loan Production: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/833c3aa5-cb0e-4fc4-877a-9be5362b34a5

2019 New Loan Production: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/50c70a9f-9a53-4716-9187-e591e26fb2bc

Payoff activity, outside of normal amortization, has been a continual headwind to portfolio growth and was elevated once again in the second quarter of 2019 with $21 million of total commercial credits being paid off ahead of scheduled maturities. Aggregate commercial credits being paid off ahead of maturity totaled $45 million during the first two quarters of 2019.

As noted in the charts below, the loan portfolio remains well balanced and diversified in terms of geography and loan type.   This prudent diversification should help mitigate both interest rate risk and concentration risk should the current elongated good credit cycle deteriorate as the result of any potential adverse national economic conditions.

Total Loans by Region June 30, 2019: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/948207e5-c76c-4233-9667-86667430e0f5

MFNC Composition of Loans June 30, 2019: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71416a4d-5f94-443e-968c-2c1b91fee222

Commenting on new loan production and overall lending activities, President of the Corporation and President and CEO of mBank, Kelly W. George, stated, “We are very pleased with our first-half 2019 lending activities.  Overall new loan production increased again in the second quarter and outpaced last year’s total by $44 million.  This production supported our anticipated loan growth for the quarter even with the aforementioned payoff activity.  The growing contribution from the new lending teams from the acquisitions last year provided positive impact to these totals and the continued performance from the legacy lending team has been excellent as we continue to adjudicate high quality credits.  Secondary market mortgage activity has been significantly augmented by our larger bank platform and 2019 has seen a positive shift in refinance trends for the first time in several years with our refinance volume increasing through the second quarter by 79% over 2018.  This trend drove increased year-over-year gain on sale income where premiums remain strong and slightly increased on average from 2018.”

“We continue to monitor payoff activity on the commercial side given the continued competitive pressure for loans from all types of lending organizations.  We will stay true to our underwriting and pricing discipline and not stretch to keep credits on the books that could negatively impact our balance sheet in the long-term from either a macro composition or micro individual credit level perspective pending changes in overall economic conditions in our regions.”  

Credit Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $4.70 million, or .44% of total loans at June 30, 2019, compared to $5.0 million, or .50% of total loans at June 30, 2018. Total loan delinquencies greater than 30 days resided at a nominal 1.05 %, compared to .89% in 2018.  The nonperforming assets to total assets ratio resided at .51% for second quarter of 2019, compared to .59% for the second quarter of 2018.

The Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) recently voted to recommend delaying implementation of the Current Expected Credit Losses methodology (“CECL”) for small public banks, credit unions, and privately held institutions to 2023.  MFNC meets the criteria of a small public bank, i.e. a small reporting company described in the FASB vote. If this recommendation holds through the requisite 30-day comment period, the Corporation would not need to implement CECL until 2023. 

Commenting on overall credit risk, Mr. George stated, “As expected, we have normalized the slight increase in our non-performing and problem loan credit ratios that occurred in 2018 following the FFNM and Lincoln Community Bank acquisitions.  We have seen no signs of any adverse systemic issues in terms of increased payment period times for legacy clients or material deterioration in commercial client financial statements in any of our core industries in which we lend. We also carry a very low level of Other Real Estate Owned, limiting time and expense in resolution of those properties. Purchase accounting marks from the previously acquired banks have continued to prove accurate, attaining expected accretion levels which should continue into future periods.”

Margin Analysis and Funding

Net interest income for the second quarter 2019 was $13.99 million, resulting in a Net Interest Margin (NIM) of 4.76%, compared to $10.81 million in the second quarter 2018 and a NIM of 4.26%.  Core operating margin, which is net of accretion from acquired loans that were subject to purchase accounting adjustments and the aforementioned small amount of non-accrual resolution, was 4.43% for the second quarter 2019.  Comparatively, net interest income for the first quarter of 2019 resided at $13.24 million, a NIM of 4.55%, and core NIM of 4.37%.  As illustrated in the chart below, core NIM remains consistent given the recent flat rate environment and consistent pricing fundamentals of the Corporation. 

Margin Analysis Per Quarter: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96133c4f-873b-499a-b437-a583e5204f61

Total bank deposits (excluding brokered deposits) have increased by $136.93 million year-over-year from $863.82 million at June 30, 2018 to $1.00 billion at second quarter-end 2019.  Total brokered deposits have decreased significantly and were $114.10 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $151.68 million at June 30, 2018, a decrease of 25%.  FHLB (Federal Home Loan Bank) borrowings were also reduced from $91.19 million at the end of the second quarter 2018 to $45.75 million at the end of the second quarter 2019. 

Funding Sources June 30, 2019: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77cdd581-565c-4cd3-a3f4-368d590069f8

Funding Sources June 30, 2018: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a86b7fe0-09f0-41f4-97a7-7902c01898e5

Mr. George stated, “The Corporation’s margin remains consistently strong with continued focus on pricing of both the loan and deposit portfolio.  We have also analyzed the potential margin impact if Fed rate cuts continue.  Given our well-matched balance sheet, we expect nominal core margin compression as we continue to proactively review traditional bank product offerings and functions to maintain a competitive position with peers, as well as regional and national banks.  Our bank deposits are up roughly $40 million since year-end 2018 and have allowed for a continued reduction in higher cost brokered deposits over the course of the first half of 2019. With continued focus and progress, we have significantly lessened our reliance on wholesale funding while maintaining a strong liquidity position to fund loans and our overall operations. Our focus on new core deposit procurement remains a key initiative for 2019 as we look to continue to wind down our wholesale funding sources through aggressive marketing and business development initiatives in our higher volume markets and with our Treasury Management line of business.”

Noninterest Income / Expense

Second quarter 2019 noninterest income was $1.11 million, compared to $863 thousand for the same period of 2018.  The year-over-year improvement is a combination of the scale provided by the two 2018 acquisitions as well as continued focus on drivers of noninterest income, including secondary market mortgage and SBA sales. Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2019 was $10.26 million, compared to $11.08 million for the same period of 2018.  The expense variance from 2018 was heavily impacted by the transaction related expenses from FFNM, which equated to $1.98 million on a pre-tax basis.  For comparison purposes, noninterest expense remains consistent quarter-over-quarter with the first quarter of 2019 equating to $10.24 million.

Assets and Capital

Total assets of the Corporation at June 30, 2019 were $1.33 billion, compared to $1.27 billion at June 30, 2018.  Shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2019 totaled $157.84 million, compared to $148.87 million at June 30, 2018.  Book value per share outstanding equated to $14.70 at the end of the second quarter 2019, compared to $13.90 per share outstanding a year ago.  Tangible book value at quarter-end was $133.24 million, or $12.40 per share, compared to $123.97 million, or $11.57 per share, at the end of the second quarter 2018.  Both the common stock offering and the acquisitions had positive impacts on the Corporation’s overall capitalization and regulatory capital ratios. Each of the Corporation and the Bank are “well-capitalized” with total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets of 12.72% and 12.74% and tier 1 capital to total tier 1 average assets at the Corporation of 9.74% and at the bank of 9.76%.

Paul D. Tobias, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation and Chairman of mBank concluded, “We believe that the first half of 2019 reflects the positive impact of our 2018 acquisitions and organic growth efforts. We continue to improve efficiency and our core funding with our larger operating platform as we evaluate opportunities for continued growth.  We will continue to be receptive to acquisitions with sound economics as we focus on organic growth, credit trends and further operating efficiencies in 2019.”

Mackinac Financial Corporation is a registered bank holding company formed under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 with assets in excess of $1.3 billion and whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ stock market as “MFNC.”   The principal subsidiary of the Corporation is mBank.  Headquartered in Manistique, Michigan, mBank has 29 branch locations; eleven in the Upper Peninsula, ten in the Northern Lower Peninsula, one in Oakland County, Michigan, and seven in Northern Wisconsin.  The Corporation’s banking services include commercial lending and treasury management products and services geared toward small to mid-sized businesses, as well as a full array of personal and business deposit products and consumer loans.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements.  Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “should,” “will,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements: as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These statements reflect management’s current beliefs as to expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance.  These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood, and degree of occurrence.  Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.  Factors that could cause a difference include among others: changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates and banking regulations; the impact of competition from traditional or new sources; and the possibility that anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements from mergers and acquisitions, bank consolidations, and other sources may not be fully realized at all or within specified time frames as well as other risks and uncertainties including but not limited to those detailed from time to time in filings of the Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  These and other factors may cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations.  Mackinac Financial Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.

MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
            As of and For the   As of and For the   As of and For the  
  Period Ending   Year Ending   Period Ending  
            June 30,   December 31,   June 30,   
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)      2019    2018    2018  
            (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)  
Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):              
Assets           $    1,330,723   $   1,318,040   $   1,274,095  
Loans               1,060,703       1,038,864       1,003,377  
Investment securities             110,348       116,748       114,682  
Deposits               1,114,853       1,097,537       1,015,501  
Borrowings             46,232       60,441       91,747  
Shareholders' equity             157,840       152,069       148,866  
                       
Selected Statements of Income Data (six months and year ended)            
Net interest income         $    27,233   $   47,130   $   20,122  
Income before taxes             8,653       10,593       2,444  
Net income             6,836       8,367       1,933  
Income per common share - Basic         .64     .94     .27  
Income per common share - Diluted       .64     .94     .27  
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic         10,730,477       8,891,967       7,041,010  
Weighted average shares outstanding- Diluted         10,739,471       8,921,658       7,073,764  
                       
Three Months Ended:                    
Net interest income         $    13,997   $   13,495   $   10,813  
Income before taxes             4,644       4,260       499  
Net income             3,669       3,365       396  
Income per common share - Basic         .34     .31     .05  
Income per common share - Diluted       .34     .31     .05  
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic         10,740,712       10,712,745       7,769,720  
Weighted average shares outstanding- Diluted         10,752,070       10,712,745       7,809,018  
                       
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:                
Performance Ratios:                     
Net interest margin             4.65 %     4.44 %     4.23 %
Efficiency ratio             68.94       77.70       87.27  
Return on average assets           1.04     .71     .37  
Return on average equity           8.89       6.94       4.27  
                       
Average total assets         $    1,323,321   $   1,177,455   $   1,050,305  
Average total shareholders' equity           155,098       120,478       91,258  
Average loans to average deposits ratio         95.22 %     97.75 %     99.89 %
                       
Common Share Data at end of period:                
Market price per common share       $    15.80   $   13.65   $   16.58  
Book value per common share           14.70       14.20       13.90  
Tangible book value per share           12.40       11.61       11.57  
Dividends paid per share, annualized       .480     .480     .480  
Common shares outstanding           10,740,712       10,712,745       10,712,745  
                       
Other Data at end of period:                  
Allowance for loan losses       $    5,306   $   5,183   $   5,141  
Non-performing assets         $    6,798   $   8,196   $   7,486  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans     .50 %   .50 %   .51 %
Non-performing assets to total assets       .51 %   .62 %   .59 %
Texas ratio               4.91 %     6.33 %     5.80 %
                       
Number of:                      
  Branch locations             29       29       29  
  FTE Employees             301       288       233  


MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
                     
    June 30,   December 31,   June 30,  
    2019   2018    2018  
    (Unaudited)         (Unaudited) 
ASSETS                    
                     
Cash and due from banks   $   60,680     $   64,151     $   64,874    
Federal funds sold       10         6         15    
Cash and cash equivalents       60,690         64,157         64,889    
                     
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions       12,465         13,452         10,873    
Securities available for sale       110,348         116,748         114,682    
Federal Home Loan Bank stock       4,924         4,924         4,860    
                     
Loans:                    
Commercial       755,176         717,032         684,725    
Mortgage       284,864         301,461         299,450    
Consumer       20,663         20,371         19,202    
Total Loans     1,060,703       1,038,864       1,003,377    
Allowance for loan losses       (5,306 )       (5,183 )       (5,141 )  
Net loans     1,055,397       1,033,681         998,236    
                     
Premises and equipment       23,166         22,783         21,790    
Other real estate held for sale       2,125         3,119         2,461    
Deferred tax asset       6,259         5,763         8,000    
Deposit based intangibles       5,380         5,720         4,504    
Goodwill       19,224         22,024         20,389    
Other assets       30,745         25,669         23,411    
                     
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,330,723     $ 1,318,040     $ 1,274,095    
                     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                    
                     
LIABILITIES:                    
Deposits:                    
Noninterest bearing deposits   $   276,776     $   241,556     $   220,176    
NOW, money market, interest checking       344,213         368,890         337,344    
Savings       111,438         111,358         106,022    
CDs<$250,000       256,689         225,236         181,352    
CDs>$250,000       11,640         13,737         18,930    
Brokered       114,097         136,760         151,677    
Total deposits       1,114,853         1,097,537         1,015,501    
                     
Federal funds purchased               2,905         10,000    
Borrowings       46,232         57,536         91,747    
Other liabilities       11,798         7,993         7,980    
Total liabilities       1,172,883         1,165,971         1,125,228    
                     
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:                    
Common stock and additional paid in capital - No par value Authorized - 18,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 10,740,712; 10,712,745 and 10,712,745 respectively       129,262         129,066         128,880    
Retained earnings       27,734         23,466         19,602    
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)                    
Unrealized (losses) gains on available for sale securities       1,062         (245 )       606    
Minimum pension liability       (218 )       (218 )       (221 )  
Total shareholders’ equity       157,840         152,069         148,867    
                     
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $   1,330,723     $   1,318,040     $   1,274,095    


MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
         
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   June 30,
    2019   2018   2019   2018
                             
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
INTEREST INCOME:                
Interest and fees on loans:                
Taxable   $    15,586   $   12,071     $    30,181   $   22,461  
Tax-exempt       42       31         89       56  
Interest on securities:                
Taxable       680       560         1,383       932  
Tax-exempt       85       79         183       148  
Other interest income       367       197         752       396  
Total interest income       16,760       12,938         32,588       23,993  
                 
INTEREST EXPENSE:                
Deposits       2,515       1,602         4,869       2,838  
Borrowings       248       523         486       1,033  
Total interest expense       2,763       2,125         5,355       3,871  
                 
Net interest income       13,997       10,813         27,233       20,122  
Provision for loan losses       200       100         300       150  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses       13,797       10,713         26,933       19,972  
                 
OTHER INCOME:                
Deposit service fees       408       323         814       592  
Income from loans sold on the secondary market       355       277         667       454  
SBA/USDA loan sale gains       29       83         154       134  
Mortgage servicing amortization       128       (2 )       248       (10 )
Other       190       182         344       307  
Total other income       1,110       863         2,227       1,477  
                 
OTHER EXPENSE:                
Salaries and employee benefits       5,511       4,923         10,946       9,077  
Occupancy       1,004       928         2,085       1,739  
Furniture and equipment       723       644         1,441       1,175  
Data processing       708       586         1,417       1,090  
Advertising       214       192         523       387  
Professional service fees       547       397         981       701  
Loan origination expenses and deposit and card related fees       184       148         363       274  
Writedowns and losses on other real estate held for sale       73       40         101       66  
FDIC insurance assessment       77       187         211       343  
Communications expense       232       152         460       307  
Transaction related expenses       -        1,976         -       2,165  
Other       990       904         1,979       1,681  
Total other expenses       10,263       11,077         20,507       19,005  
                 
Income before provision for income taxes       4,644       499         8,653       2,444  
Provision for income taxes       975       103         1,817       511  
                 
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS   $    3,669   $   396     $    6,836   $   1,933  
                 
INCOME PER COMMON SHARE:                
Basic    $ .34    $ .05      $ .64   $ .27  
Diluted    $ .34   $ .05     $ .64   $  .27  
                 


MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
LOAN PORTFOLIO AND CREDIT QUALITY
             
(Dollars in thousands)            
             
Loan Portfolio Balances (at end of period):            
             
   June 30,     December 31,     June 30,   
  2019   2018   2018  
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)  
Commercial Loans:            
Real estate - operators of nonresidential buildings $    143,897   $   150,251   $   117,285  
Hospitality and tourism     92,809       77,598       78,122  
Lessors of residential buildings     49,489       50,204       37,866  
Gasoline stations and convenience stores     26,974       24,189       22,207  
Logging     21,666       20,860       17,368  
Commercial construction     36,803       29,765       20,895  
Other     383,538       364,165       390,982  
  Total Commercial Loans     755,176       717,032       684,725  
             
1-4 family residential real estate     273,813       286,908       284,041  
Consumer     20,663       20,371       19,202  
Consumer construction     11,051       14,553       15,409  
             
  Total Loans $    1,060,703   $   1,038,864   $   1,003,377  
             


Credit Quality (at end of period):            
             
  June 30,    December 31,    June 30,  
  2019   2018   2018  
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)  
Nonperforming Assets :            
Nonaccrual loans $    4,673   $   5,054   $   3,825  
Loans past due 90 days or more     -       23       -  
Restructured loans     -       -       1,200  
  Total nonperforming loans     4,673       5,077       5,025  
Other real estate owned     2,125       3,119       2,461  
  Total nonperforming assets $    6,798   $   8,196   $   7,486  
Nonperforming loans as a % of loans   .44 %   .49 %   .50 %
Nonperforming assets as a % of assets   .51 %   .62 %   .59 %
Reserve for Loan Losses:            
At period end $    5,306   $   5,183   $   5,141  
As a % of average loans   .50 %   .50 %   .51 %
As a % of nonperforming loans     113.55 %     102.09 %     102.31 %
As a % of nonaccrual loans     113.55 %     102.55 %     134.41 %
Texas Ratio     4.91 %     6.33 %     5.80 %
             
Charge-off Information (year to date):            
  Average loans $    1,049,383   $   941,221   $   858,508  
  Net charge-offs (recoveries) $    177   $   396   $   88  
  Charge-offs as a % of average loans, annualized    .03 %   .04 %   .02 %


MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
                       
  QUARTER ENDED    
  (Unaudited)    
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31   September 30,   June 30    
  2019   2019   2018   2018   2018    
BALANCE SHEET (Dollars in thousands)                      
                       
Total loans $    1,060,703     $ 1,045,428     $ 1,038,864     $ 993,808     $ 1,003,377      
Allowance for loan losses     (5,306 )     (5,154 )     (5,183 )     (5,186 )     (5,141 )    
  Total loans, net     1,055,397       1,040,274       1,033,681       988,622       998,236      
Total assets     1,330,723       1,316,996       1,318,040       1,254,335       1,274,095      
Core deposits     989,116       965,359       947,040       885,988       844,894      
Noncore deposits      125,737       131,889       150,497       142,070       170,607      
  Total deposits     1,114,853       1,097,248       1,097,537       1,028,058       1,015,501      
Total borrowings     46,232       53,678       60,441       69,216       91,747      
Total shareholders' equity     157,840       154,746       152,069       149,367       148,867      
Total tangible equity     133,236       129,973       124,325       124,605       123,974      
Total shares outstanding     10,740,712       10,740,712       10,712,745       10,712,745       10,712,745      
Weighted average shares outstanding     10,752,070       10,720,127       10,712,745       10,712,745       7,769,720      
                       
AVERAGE BALANCES (Dollars in thousands)                      
                       
Assets $    1,326,827     $ 1,320,080     $ 1,320,996     $ 1,284,068     $ 1,117,188      
Loans     1,051,998       1,046,740       1,043,409       1,001,763       905,802      
Deposits     1,103,413       1,099,644       1,087,174       1,042,004       913,220      
Equity     156,491       153,689       149,241       149,202       100,518      
                       
INCOME STATEMENT (Dollars in thousands)                      
                       
Net interest income $    13,997     $ 13,236     $ 13,795     $ 13,214     $ 10,813      
Provision for loan losses     200       100       300       50       100      
  Net interest income after provision     13,797       13,136       13,495       13,164       10,713      
Total noninterest income     1,110       1,117       1,443       1,343       863      
Total noninterest expense     10,263       10,244       10,678       10,618       11,077      
Income before taxes     4,644       4,009       4,260       3,889       499      
Provision for income taxes     975       842       895       820       103      
Net income available to common shareholders $    3,669     $ 3,167     $ 3,365     $ 3,069     $ 396      
Income pre-tax, pre-provision $    4,844     $ 4,109     $ 4,560     $ 3,939     $ 599      
                       
PER SHARE DATA                      
                       
Earnings per common share  $ .34     $ .30     $ .31     $ .29     $ .05      
Book value  per common share     14.70       14.41       14.20       13.94       13.90      
Tangible book value per share     12.40       12.10       11.61       11.63       11.57      
Market value, closing price     15.80       15.74       13.65       16.20       16.58      
Dividends per share   .120       .120       .120       .120       .120      
                       
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS                      
                       
Nonperforming loans/total loans    .44 %      .53 %     .49 %     .46 %     .50 %    
Nonperforming assets/total assets   .51       .57       .62       .53       .59      
Allowance for loan losses/total loans    .50       .49       .50       .52       .51      
Allowance for loan losses/nonperforming loans     113.55       92.23       102.09       114.58       102.31      
Texas ratio      4.91       5.59       6.33       5.14       5.80      
                       
PROFITABILITY RATIOS                      
                       
Return on average assets     1.11 %     .97 %     1.01 %     .95 %     .14 %    
Return on average equity     9.40       8.36       8.95       8.16       1.58      
Net interest margin     4.76       4.55       4.64       4.60       4.26      
Average loans/average deposits     95.34       95.10       95.97       96.14       99.19      
                       
CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIOS                      
                       
Tier 1 leverage ratio     9.74 %      9.54 %     9.24 %     9.51 %     9.39 %    
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets     12.20       12.28       11.95       12.62       11.87      
Total capital to risk weighted assets     12.72       12.79       12.47       13.17       12.39      
Average equity/average assets (for the quarter)     11.80       11.64       11.30       11.62       9.00      
Tangible equity/tangible assets (at quarter end)     10.20       10.06       9.64       10.13       9.92      
                       

Contact: Jesse A. Deering, EVP & Chief Financial Officer (248) 290-5906 /jdeering@bankmbank.com
Website: www.bankmbank.com

Overall Quarterly Loan Production

2019 New Loan Production

Total Loans by Region June 30, 2019

MFNC Composition of Loans June 30, 2019

Margin Analysis Per Quarter

Funding Sources June 30, 2019

Funding Sources June 30, 2018

