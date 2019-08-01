India's Acid Chlorides Market 2015-2019 & 2024: Comprehensive Techno-Commercial Report

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Acid Chlorides Comprehensive Techno-Commercial Market Analysis, 2015-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The demand for Acid chlorides in India is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during 2020-2024.



India acid chlorides market is expected to witness a robust growth during forecast period owing to rapidly increasing population and rising urbanization. Increasing export of organic & inorganic chemicals, rise in the production of dyes & dye intermediates such as reactive acid & direct dyes and the growing demand for the polymer from various end-use sectors such as automotive, construction, healthcare, etc., is anticipated to drive the demand for acid chlorides through the forecast period.



Moreover, Benzoyl Chloride, 4-Chloro Butyryl Chloride, Pivaloyl Chloride, n-Valeroyl Chloride and Neo-decanoyl Chloride are expected to hold major share in the domestic acid chlorides market owing to its extensive application in polymer and pesticides sector. Additionally, Isophthaloyl Chloride, Terephthaloyl Chloride, 2-ethyl hexanoyl Chloride, Isobutyryl Chloride and Pivaloyl Chloride are expected to maintain their dominance in the export market.



Years Considered for this Report

Historical Years: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2030

Objective of the Study:

The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast acid chlorides domestic demand in India.

To study trade dynamics and company share in India acid chlorides market.

To evaluate and forecast acid chlorides domestic, export and import pricing in India.

To identify and profile major companies operating in India acid chlorides market.

Some of the major players operating in India acid chlorides market are Transpek Industry Limited, Shiva Pharmachem Limited, Deedy Chemicals Private Limited and Bromchem Laboratories Private Limited, among others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Product & Technology Overview



2. India Acid Chlorides Outlook, 2013-2030

2.1. Domestic Demand, By Volume

2.1.1. By Type (21)



3. Pricing

3.1. Domestic

3.2. Export

3.3. Import



4. Trade Dynamics, 2015-2019

4.1. Export

4.1.1. By Type

4.2. Import

4.2.1. By Type



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1.1. Company Profiles

5.1.1.1. Name of the Entity

5.1.1.2. Estimate Value and Quantity of Imports/Domestic Supply

5.1.1.3. Sales and Distribution Structure

5.1.1.4. Key Contact Person

5.1.1.5. Office Locations

5.1.1.6. Contact Details



6. Conclusions

6.1. Top 5 Key types of Acid Chlorides based on Market Potential

6.2. Priority list of Countries for Export



List of Figures

Figure 1: India Acid Chloride Production Scenario, 2013-2030F (000' Tonnes)

Figure 2: India Acid Chloride Demand Market Share, By Type, 2013-2030F (%)

Figure 3: India Acid Chloride Demand Market Share, By End Use, 2013-2030F (%)

Figure 4: India Acid Chloride Demand Market Share, By Sales Channel, 2013-2030F (%)

Figure 5: India Acid Chloride Demand Market Share, By Region, 2013-2030F (%)

Figure 6: India Acid Chloride Domestic Prices

Figure 7: India Acid Chloride Export Prices

Figure 8: India Acid Chloride Import Prices



List of Tables

Table 1: India Acid Chloride Demand-Supply Scenario, 2013-2030F (000' Tonnes)

Table 2: India Acid Chloride Trade Dynamics, Import -2013-2019

(Value in INR Million & Volume in 000' Tonnes)

Table 3: India Acid Chloride Trade Dynamics, Export -2013-2019

(Value in INR Million & Volume in 000' Tonnes)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/csgh6j

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.