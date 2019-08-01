Safer Sleep: Seventh Generation Aims to Replace All Toxic Nap Mats in State of Vermont

Nap Mat Exchange Program for Vermont Childcare Centers Opens Enrollment

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Vt., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Seventh Generation , a leading household and personal care products company and pioneer in the environmentally conscious products space, announces its goal to replace every single toxic nap mat in childcare centers throughout the state of Vermont over the next five years.



There are approximately 15,000 children ages 2-5 in early childhood education environments such as preschool and daycare in Vermont. These young children, who breathe more air, drink more water, and eat more food pound for pound than adults do, are more susceptible to chemical toxins. To create a peaceful and healthy nap time for all Vermont children in daycare, the company aims to reach the goal of 15,000 mats in 5 years.

Conventional nap mats found in daycare and preschool facilities can be one of the most toxic children's items. According to a recent study by Indiana University and Toxic-Free Future, the immediate impact of their removal can significantly lessen a child's vulnerability to flame retardants and chemicals linked with cancer, obesity, and nervous system harm. While childcare centers want to create healthy and safe environments for the children they serve, often it’s difficult to secure funding to replace still functional items like existing nap mats.

The Seventh Generation Foundation introduced the Nap Mat Exchange Program in 2018. In its inaugural year the program received applications from every county in the state and replaced more than 800 nap mat at 113 different center with a non-toxic alternative.

“We’re proud to be able to do something to create a healthier environment for all young Vermonters in childcare,” said Tomlynn Biondo, who chairs the Seventh Generation program. “We hope to inspire other states and organizations to take similar action. It’s time to pull of these toxic nap mats to bed.”

The application for the 2019 round of funding opens August 1, 2019. To learn more and apply, visit: http://seventhgenerationfoundation.org/category/nap-mat-exchange-program/

About Seventh Generation

For more than 30 years, it’s been Seventh Generation’s mission to help you protect your world with our environmentally conscious and effective household products. Our products are solutions for the air, surfaces, fabrics, pets and people within your home -- and for the community and environment outside of it. Seventh Generation offers a full line of laundry, dish and household cleaners, baby products including Free & Clear diapers, training pants and baby wipes, plus recycled paper products and recycled plastic trash bags, and feminine care products including Organic certified tampons. The company derives its name from the Great Law of the Iroquois Confederacy that states, "In our every deliberation, we must consider the impact of our decisions on the next seven generations." For information on Seventh Generation cleaning, paper, baby and feminine personal care products, to find store locations, and explore the company's website visit www.seventhgeneration.com . To read more about Seventh Generation's corporate responsibility, visit the Corporate Consciousness Report at: https://www.seventhgeneration.com/insideSVG/reporting.

Media Contacts:

Brandi Thomas

Email: Brandi.Thomas@seventhgeneration.com

Phone Number: 315-727-5345

Berklee Welsh

Email: Berklee.Welsh@seventhgeneration.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.