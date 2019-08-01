DreamLife Lottery 2019 Launches Today, Supporting Covenant Health’s Grey Nuns and Misericordia Hospitals

Tickets purchased help make a vital difference to the lives of thousands of patients and families

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DreamLife Lottery 2019 launched today, in support of Covenant Health’s Grey Nuns and Misericordia Hospitals . Tickets purchased allow hospital staff to deliver exceptional care, making a vital difference to the lives of thousands of patients and families.



With the support of DreamLife lottery, the Covenant Foundation supports patients in departments such as Maternity/NICU, emergency, and cancer. The Covenant Foundation strives for Albertans to experience “Hospitals with Heart” which focuses on making dream moments possible for patients and their families.

“Thousands of patients rely on these hospitals for medical support,” says Tracy Sopkow, CEO, Covenant Foundation. “It is crucial that we provide exceptional care. DreamLife Lottery helps to ensure that each and every patient has ongoing access to our vital services.”

“When medical care is compassionate, it gives patients the confidence they need to recover,” says Kimberly Flowers, a former tongue cancer patient of Covenant Health’s Institute for Reconstructive Sciences in Medicine at Misericordia Hospital. “My ability to speak as clearly as I do today is attributed to the dedicated medical teams at IRSM (Institute of Reconstructive Sciences in Medicine) at the Misericordia Hospital.”

Over the past 2 decades, DreamLife Lottery (formerly Caritas Foundation Lottery) has raised over $22 Million to support Covenant Health facilities – providing vital care for thousands of patients, residents and families. This year, proceeds will make a difference to the lives of countless people by supporting Grey Nuns and Misericordia Hospitals, helping their staff to provide remarkable care.

“The dedicated team at the Grey Nuns gave my premature twins the care they needed to thrive,” says Crystal, a former maternity patient of Covenant Health’s Grey Nuns Hospital. “The care they received was vital to the health of my babies and to my health.”

TICKET DEADLINES

Midnight, July 31, 2019 Loyalty Deadline

Midnight, August 22, 2019 Sports Bonus Deadline

Midnight, September 12, 2019 Year of Cash Deadline

Midnight, October 3, 2019 Early Bird Deadline

Midnight, October 17, 2019 $25,000 Cash Bonus Deadline

Midnight, November 1, 2019 Split 50 deadline

Midnight, November 1, 2019 Festive Dream Dollars Deadline

Midnight, November 1, 2019 DreamLife Lottery Final Deadline

DREAM IT. LIVE IT. Move into $2 million of luxury!

This year’s grand prize winner will open up the doors to an over five thousand square foot $2 million home, built by Vicky’s Homes. This contemporary home will draw you in with the open concept, dramatic smoked glass, and beautiful wood accents. But what will keep you hooked are the infinite possibilities for hosting. The 4 bedroom, 5 bathroom home has a personal art gallery, a fully landscaped yard with a sport court and basketball hoop. The upstairs oasis features a family retreat leading out to 3 bedrooms including an 850 sq. ft. master suite with fireplace.



EVERY TICKET MAKES A DIFFERENCE

Lottery supporters can purchase tickets the following ways:

Call 780-944-2774 (Edmonton & Area) or 1-888-944-2774

Online at DreamLifeLottery.WIN

In person at the Dream Home: 5536 Chegwin Point, Edmonton, AB

(in the Estates of West Heritage Valley located in south Edmonton)

(in the Estates of West Heritage Valley located in south Edmonton) Grey Nuns Community Hospital Kiosk – Main Lobby

Misericordia Community Hospital Kiosk – Main Lobby

Edmonton General Continuing Care Centre – Foundation Office, 3C60

For additional information, please visit DreamLifeLottery.WIN or contact:

Karran Finlay

ZGM

Direct: 780-717-9996

karran.finlay@zgm.ca

*Please also contact Karran Finlay for additional photos and interview requests

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70445454-eef1-4385-af43-66a7041c5961

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4523adb3-51e4-4711-b943-bd6f1c86768d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f18effc7-c5aa-4ed9-a1aa-a40e12427c1b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a8657ec-83a0-4898-b427-dc9da92e096d

DreamLife 2019 Lottery Dream Home Inside view of 2019 DreamLife Dream Home DreamLife 2019 Lottery Dream Home Kitchen DreamLife 2019 Lottery Dream Home Kitchen View DreamLife Lottery 2019 Dream Home Backyard View DreamLife Lottery 2019 Dream Home Backyard View DreamLife Lottery 2019 Dream Home DreamLife Lottery 2019 Dream Home in Support of Covenant Health's Grey Nuns and Misericordia Hospitals



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.