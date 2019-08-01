DreamLife Lottery 2019 Launches Today, Supporting Covenant Health’s Grey Nuns and Misericordia Hospitals
Tickets purchased help make a vital difference to the lives of thousands of patients and families
/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DreamLife Lottery 2019 launched today, in support of Covenant Health’s Grey Nuns and Misericordia Hospitals. Tickets purchased allow hospital staff to deliver exceptional care, making a vital difference to the lives of thousands of patients and families.
With the support of DreamLife lottery, the Covenant Foundation supports patients in departments such as Maternity/NICU, emergency, and cancer. The Covenant Foundation strives for Albertans to experience “Hospitals with Heart” which focuses on making dream moments possible for patients and their families.
“Thousands of patients rely on these hospitals for medical support,” says Tracy Sopkow, CEO, Covenant Foundation. “It is crucial that we provide exceptional care. DreamLife Lottery helps to ensure that each and every patient has ongoing access to our vital services.”
“When medical care is compassionate, it gives patients the confidence they need to recover,” says Kimberly Flowers, a former tongue cancer patient of Covenant Health’s Institute for Reconstructive Sciences in Medicine at Misericordia Hospital. “My ability to speak as clearly as I do today is attributed to the dedicated medical teams at IRSM (Institute of Reconstructive Sciences in Medicine) at the Misericordia Hospital.”
Over the past 2 decades, DreamLife Lottery (formerly Caritas Foundation Lottery) has raised over $22 Million to support Covenant Health facilities – providing vital care for thousands of patients, residents and families. This year, proceeds will make a difference to the lives of countless people by supporting Grey Nuns and Misericordia Hospitals, helping their staff to provide remarkable care.
“The dedicated team at the Grey Nuns gave my premature twins the care they needed to thrive,” says Crystal, a former maternity patient of Covenant Health’s Grey Nuns Hospital. “The care they received was vital to the health of my babies and to my health.”
TICKET DEADLINES
- Midnight, July 31, 2019 Loyalty Deadline
- Midnight, August 22, 2019 Sports Bonus Deadline
- Midnight, September 12, 2019 Year of Cash Deadline
- Midnight, October 3, 2019 Early Bird Deadline
- Midnight, October 17, 2019 $25,000 Cash Bonus Deadline
- Midnight, November 1, 2019 Split 50 deadline
- Midnight, November 1, 2019 Festive Dream Dollars Deadline
- Midnight, November 1, 2019 DreamLife Lottery Final Deadline
DREAM IT. LIVE IT. Move into $2 million of luxury!
This year’s grand prize winner will open up the doors to an over five thousand square foot $2 million home, built by Vicky’s Homes. This contemporary home will draw you in with the open concept, dramatic smoked glass, and beautiful wood accents. But what will keep you hooked are the infinite possibilities for hosting. The 4 bedroom, 5 bathroom home has a personal art gallery, a fully landscaped yard with a sport court and basketball hoop. The upstairs oasis features a family retreat leading out to 3 bedrooms including an 850 sq. ft. master suite with fireplace.
EVERY TICKET MAKES A DIFFERENCE
Lottery supporters can purchase tickets the following ways:
- Call 780-944-2774 (Edmonton & Area) or 1-888-944-2774
- Online at DreamLifeLottery.WIN
- In person at the Dream Home: 5536 Chegwin Point, Edmonton, AB
(in the Estates of West Heritage Valley located in south Edmonton)
- Grey Nuns Community Hospital Kiosk – Main Lobby
- Misericordia Community Hospital Kiosk – Main Lobby
- Edmonton General Continuing Care Centre – Foundation Office, 3C60
For additional information, please visit DreamLifeLottery.WIN or contact:
Karran Finlay
ZGM
Direct: 780-717-9996
karran.finlay@zgm.ca
*Please also contact Karran Finlay for additional photos and interview requests
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70445454-eef1-4385-af43-66a7041c5961
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4523adb3-51e4-4711-b943-bd6f1c86768d
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f18effc7-c5aa-4ed9-a1aa-a40e12427c1b
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a8657ec-83a0-4898-b427-dc9da92e096d
DreamLife 2019 Lottery Dream Home
Inside view of 2019 DreamLife Dream Home
DreamLife 2019 Lottery Dream Home Kitchen
DreamLife 2019 Lottery Dream Home Kitchen View
DreamLife Lottery 2019 Dream Home Backyard View
DreamLife Lottery 2019 Dream Home Backyard View
DreamLife Lottery 2019 Dream Home
DreamLife Lottery 2019 Dream Home in Support of Covenant Health's Grey Nuns and Misericordia Hospitals
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.