Family Law attorney Richard E. Smalley starts legal blog and commentary on Family Law matters to inform families in need

NORMAL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Smalley Law Firm announces that senior attorney Richard E. Smalley , III is setting up a new legal blog https://richardsmalleylawblog.family.blog/ which will focus primarily on Family and Domestic Relations Law, how to locate such information, and hard-to-understand family law issues.“With all the confusing information regarding Family Law, I felt that I could help explain the important issues at hand to families in need” said Richard E. Smalley, III. “I have three decades of experience working in this area, and can help people understand the issues before a dispute gets out of hand, and obtain initial information when they need legal help.”Family law does not only encompass marriage, children, divorce, and marital assets, but also implicates tax and retirement issues. The procedures can be very complex and hard to understand for a layperson.Mr. Smalley is planning to inform affected families so that they are better prepared for what awaits them in a family law proceeding, such as divorce or child custody.Mr. Smalley explains that he has noticed in his practice that “many affected families do not know that the court system and non-profit organizations provide a lot of support. For example, Family Court websites now provide a lot information, including forms for pro-se litigants.”However, there are issues that are very complex, even for experienced attorneys. Family law does not only encompass marriage, children, divorce, and marital assets, but also implicates tax and retirement issues such as the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Qualified Domestic Relations Orders (QDROs) (a “QDRO” is a court order required in order to divide certain retirement assets in a divorce proceeding pursuant to the Internal Revenue Code and the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA). This involves a complex area of federal law that is very hard to understand even for attorneys.Mr. Smalley also explains that often multi-state issues are involved, that make this field of law even more complex. “For example, family law is sometimes implicated in child custody cases when you have a spouse from a different state. When one parent takes the child to another state, or from another to Oklahoma, this may result in a legal dispute as to in which state the child should live. Other areas of broader implications are marriages with spouses from different states, or where one spouse was married before.”Richard E. Smalley, III is planning to inform the public about these and other issues, and provide information procedures and developments, so that parties can find more information about family law, which will hopefully reduce stress on the family and particularly children.About Richard Emory Smalley , III Richard Smalley is an attorney in Norman, Oklahoma. He is an AV-rated trial attorney with more than 30 years’ experience. Mr. Smalley focuses on family law matters, including divorce, custody, child support, divorce modifications, paternity, and guardianship. He is also experienced in probate matters and wills. The practice presently includes, trial work, divorce, post-divorce modifications, child support collection, child custody litigation, paternity, guardianship, adoption, probate and wills. Mr. Smalley has been appointed by judges and attorneys to serve as the Guardian ad Litem for children in dozens of contested child custody cases, and also serves as a mediator in family law cases.Website: http://smalleylawfirm.com/richard-e-smalley-iii/ Blog: https://richardsmalleylawblog.family.blog/ News: https://hype.news/richard-e-smalley-iii-family-lawyer-us/ Attorney Profile: https://solomonlawguild.com/richard-e-smalley%2C-iii Attorney Profile:

