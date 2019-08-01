Athena Alliance Announces Partnership with Netskope & UserTesting to Advance Women Leaders

Athena Alliance to provide their top women leaders with world-class senior leadership coaching, mentoring, and more

/EIN News/ -- MOSS BEACH, Calif., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athena Alliance, an organization dedicated to helping women advance as senior leaders and attain board seats, today announced new partnerships with two forward-thinking companies—Netskope, an industry-leading cloud security platform, and UserTesting, a software that helps companies gain insights on how customers interact with their products. Athena Alliance will deliver tailored programs for their top female leaders, including white glove executive development, brand packages, and access to exclusive events.



As women rise through the ranks of leadership, opportunity for advancement tends to narrow. Athena serves as the executive development arm for companies, enabling them to retain their top talent, nurture their leadership bench strength, and invest in and progress their female leaders. Whether one joins an outside board or is simply looking to advance within their own organization, understanding the overarching realms of leadership of the C-suite and the boardroom are essential to a senior leader’s career. Athena exists to ensure women gain strength in these realms, within their own company and beyond.

“We are proud to be partnering with Athena to help diversify boards and advance the careers of female executives,” said Andy McMillan, CEO of UserTesting. “Diverse boards are better boards and the team at Athena is helping make it clear that there is an incredible pipeline of available talent to improve boards today.”

"I feel so fortunate to have a diverse set of smart and driven female leaders who embody the Netskope Way—women who are open, collaborative, and transparent. But we did not have a formalized mentoring or coaching vehicle designed for them, or a way to help grow their personal networks with other female leaders in the industry,” said Netskope CEO Sanjay Beri. “Athena Alliance was exactly the partner we needed to make this a reality for our female leaders. We have our first cohort going through their leadership program now. I am very happy to have found this long-term partner, as are our great female leaders who frankly are loving the program.”

This tailored coaching journey helps women gain recognition and build their reputation, understand their potential in the C-suite and boardroom, and prepare for board interactions—whether they choose to pursue a board role or are expected to be board-savvy for their executive role. They finish the program with a powerful brand package as well as professional insights into their personal brand and presence, how to establish themselves as a thought leader, personal positioning and PR strategy, and networking.

In its first three years of operation, Athena has made over 1,400 introductions between board/executive influencers and executive women, secured nearly 350 interviews for board positions, and successfully supported women in attaining over 40 board seats.

“This partnership shows the deep commitment of Netskope and UserTesting in investing in and supporting their women leaders,” said Coco Brown, Founder and CEO of Athena Alliance. “Their support creates a culture of inclusivity in their organizations, and drives forward the important gender diversity work needed for the modern boardroom and modern workplace. I am thrilled for the possibilities this partnership brings for their companies, their women leaders, and Athena Alliance.”

About Athena Alliance

Athena Alliance is revolutionizing leadership, from senior management to the boardroom. We enable businesses to take on today’s greatest threats and to conquer their most pressing imperatives. And, we empower women to own their value and to step into their most ambitious leadership role yet: in the boardroom, in the C-suite, as a founder, or as an investor. At the heart of our mission: coaching remarkable senior women leaders to fully own their value and to step into bigger roles. We also guide CEOs, venture firms and corporations to evolve their approach to senior leadership development, to strengthen their boards, and to facilitate curated connections to remarkable female leaders. www.AthenaAlliance.org

