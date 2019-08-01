Frequency Electronics, Inc. Announces FEI-Elcom Tech, Inc. New Electronic Warfare Product Line

/EIN News/ -- MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequency Electronics, Inc. (“FEI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ-FEIM) announced today that FEI-Elcom Tech, Inc., (Elcom), a subsidiary of Frequency Electronics, Inc., is introducing its new EW series VPXTR6000 next-generation wideband microwave quad-channel synthesized transceivers and VPXST6000 tuners applicable for EW/ECM/EP/SIGINT and jammer open architecture (OSA) VPX Systems.



Elcom transceivers and tuners feature up to 2GHz real-time bandwidth and ultra-fast, sub-microsecond tuning speeds. The fast switching speed and real-time bandwidth provide capability to address current and future EW threats.

VPXTR6000 standard frequency ranges include 1-18GHz and 6-18GHz. Up to 67 GHz is available on special order. The unit is configurable as either a two-channel synthesized up-down converter or a four-channel synthesized down-converter.

Innovative microwave front-end design delivers low noise figure/high dynamic range performance, enabling detection of signals in high RF pulse density environments, as well as stand-off interception of low-level emitters in the presence of jamming.

VPXTR6000 incorporates Elcom’s dual DDS/analog synthesizer architecture, providing fast frequency switching and lower phase noise compared to PLL based architectures. Phase coherent switching capability can also be used to simulate multiple emitters with one synthesizer.

A low g-sensitive oven controlled quartz crystal oscillator (OCXO) option provides a vibration compensated low phase noise 100MHz frequency output that can be integrated into the VPX chassis for reference signal distribution to multiple VPX modules over a VITA-67 coaxial backplane. The patented design enables stable quartz crystal reference for operation on high dynamic platforms such as aircraft, UAVs and other mobile platforms.

VPXTR6000 can be configured as VPX or as stand-alone, ruggedized, hermetically sealed module.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc. is a world leader in the design, development and manufacture of high precision timing, frequency control and synchronization products for space and terrestrial applications. Frequency’s products are used in satellite payloads and in other government, military and commercial, systems including C4ISR, EW, missiles, UAVs, aircraft, secure communications, energy exploration and wireline and wireless communication networks. With over one thousand systems delivered to defense department and commercial customers, Frequency has received more than 100 awards for excellence in providing high performance electronic assemblies for over 150 space and DOD programs. The Company invests significant resources in research and development to expand its capabilities and markets.

Frequency’s Mission Statement: “Our mission is to provide precision time and low phase noise frequency generation systems from 1 Hz to 50 GHz, for space and other challenging environments.”

Subsidiaries and Affiliates: FEI-Zyfer provides GPS and secure timing ("SAASM") capabilities for critical military and commercial applications; FEI-Elcom Tech provides sub-systems for Electronic Warfare (“EW”) and added resources for state-of-the-art RF microwave products. Additional information is available on the Company’s website: www.frequencyelectronics.com

Contact information:

Stanton Sloane, President, Chief Executive Officer, Steven Bernstein, Chief Financial Officer, Martin Bloch, Executive Chairman of the Board

TELEPHONE: (516) 794-4500 WEBSITE: www.frequencyelectronics.com



