India's Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market to 2030: Evaluate & Forecast PTFE Production, Demand, Inventory, and the Demand-Supply Gap

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Comprehensive Techno-Commercial Market Study, 2013-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2018, the demand for PTFE in India stood at approximately 5 KT and is expected to witness a healthy growth rate during the forecast period.



The major application of PTFE is in automotive and transportation sector as it is being used in manufacturing of plain bearings, gears, seals, gaskets, slide plates, bushings etc., where it outperforms nylon. The demand for PTFE in the electrical and electronic industry is expected to rise due to its excellent dielectric properties. PTFE film is used to produce carbon fiber composite which is primarily used in the aerospace industry.



The PTFE is used to prevent the built-in part from sticking with non-production material and acts as a barrier to the bagging material in carbon-fiber composites. PTFE has the small pore structures that make the fabric material breathable and waterproof. Furthermore, PTFE is chemically and electrically resistant due to which it is also used in coatings, and due to its high viscosity, it is used in missiles and aircraft as well. Furthermore, PTFE is also increasingly being used in the electricals and electronics industry owing to its enhanced flexibility and non-sticking properties.



In India, PTFE is produced by Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited and Hindustan Fluorocarbons Limited, among which Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited is the major producer with the maximum capacity to produce PTFE.



Years Considered for this Report:

Historical Years: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2030

Objective of the Study:

The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast PTFE production, demand, inventory, and demand-supply gap in India.

To categorize the demand for PTFE based on end-use, sales channel and region.

To study trade dynamics and company share in the Indian PTFE market.

To identify major customers of PTFE in India.

To evaluate and forecast PTFE pricing in India.

To identify and profile major companies operating in the Indian PTFE market.

To identify major developments, deals and expansion plans in the Indian PTFE market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product & Technology Overview



2. India PTFE Outlook, 2013-2030

2.1. Capacity, By Volume

2.1.1. By Company

2.1.2. By Location

2.1.3. By Process

2.2. Production

2.2.1. By Company

2.3. Operating Efficiency

2.3.1. By Company



3. India PTFE Demand-Supply Scenario, 2013-2030, By Volume

3.1. Demand

3.2. Supply

3.3. Gap

3.4. Inventory



4. India PTFE Demand Outlook, 2013-2030, By Volume

4.1. By End Use

4.2. By Sales Channel

4.3. By Region

4.4. By Company

4.5. By Type



5. Pricing, By Type

5.1. Daily

5.2. Monthly (Historical & Forecast)

5.3. Quarterly (Historical & Forecast)

5.4. Yearly (Historical & Forecast)



6. Trade Dynamics, 2013-2019

6.1. Top Exporting Countries (Value & Volume)

6.2. Top Importing Countries (Value & Volume)



7. List of Major Consumers

7.1. Location-Wise Monthly Consumption



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1.1. Company Profiles

8.1.1.1. Basic Details

8.1.1.2. Financials

8.1.1.3. Segmental/Product Information

8.1.1.4. Expansion Plans

8.1.1.5. SWOT Analysis

8.1.1.6. Key Strategy



9. Top News / Deals



List of Figures

Figure 1: India PTFE Production Scenario, 2013-2030F (000' Tonnes)

Figure 2: India PTFE Demand Market Share, By End Use, 2013-2030F (%)

Figure 3: India PTFE Demand Market Share, By Sales Channel, 2013-2030F (%)

Figure 4: India PTFE Demand Market Share, By Region, 2013-2030F (%)

Figure 5: India PTFE Demand Market Share, By Type, 2013-2030F (%)

Figure 6: India PTFE Demand Market Share, By Company, 2019E (%)

Figure 7: India PTFE Daily Prices, 01/01/2019-28/02/2019 (INR/Tonne)

Figure 8: India PTFE Monthly Prices, July 2018-March2019 (INR/Tonne)

Figure 9: India PTFE Quarterly Prices, Q4 2018-Q4 2019 (INR/Tonne)

Figure 10: India PTFE Yearly Prices, 2013-2030F (INR/Tonne)

Figure 11: India PTFE Recent News / Deals



List of Tables

Table 1: India PTFE Capacity, By Company, 2013-2030F (000' Tonnes)

Table 2: India PTFE Capacity, By Location, 2013-2030F (000' Tonnes)

Table 3: India PTFE Capacity, By Process, 2013-2030F (000' Tonnes)

Table 4: India PTFE Production, By Company, 2013-2030F (000' Tonnes)

Table 5: India PTFE Plant Operational Efficiency, By Company, 2013-2030F (%)

Table 6: India PTFE Demand-Supply Scenario, 2013-2030F (000' Tonnes)

Table 7: India PTFE Trade Dynamics, Import - 2013-2019 (Value in INR Million & Volume in 000' Tonnes)

Table 8: India PTFE Trade Dynamics, Export - 2013-2019 (Value in INR Million & Volume in 000' Tonnes)

Table 9: Partial List of Major PTFE Customers in India



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s5pwu0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.