Global Offshore Oil & Gas Seismic Equipment & Acquisitions Solutions Market Stood at ~$660 Million in 2018, and is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 5% by 2024
The "Global Offshore Oil & Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Solutions Market By Type (Seismometer; Data Acquisition Devices & Others), By Dimension (2D & 3D), By Service Type, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions solutions market stood at around $ 660 million in 2018 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5% to cross $ 890 million by 2024.
The growth of global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisition solutions market is majorly attributable to rising investments in oil & gas exploration activities, stability in crude oil prices and an increasing number of strategic partnerships. Moreover, the increasing demand for oil and gas is resulting in rising exploration activities to find more oil and gas reserves, which in turn, is further fueling the growth of global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions solutions market.
In terms of type, the global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions solutions are categorized into seismometer, data acquisition devices and others. Among the types, seismometer accounted for a significant portion of the global market in 2018 and is also anticipated to remain as the largest category throughout the forecast period.
On the basis of regions, the market for offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions solutions is categorized into North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The Middle East and Africa are likely to witness a healthy growth rate during the forecast period on account of increasing oil and gas exploration activities in the region.
The global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions solutions market is fairly concentrated. Some of the major players operating the global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions solutions are SeaBird Exploration, PGS, PLCS, ION, Wireless Seismic, Guralp Systems, Cray, ESG Solutions, Panasonic, among others.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2014-2017
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Period: 2020-2024
The objective of the Study:
- To analyze and forecast the global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions solutions market size.
- To forecast the global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions solutions market based on type, dimension, service type and regional distribution.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions solutions market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions solutions market.
- To conduct the pricing analysis for the global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions solutions market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions solutions market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Factors considered while selecting a supplier
4.2. Product awareness and applicability & usage analysis
4.3. Challenges/issues faced post purchase
4.4. Unmet needs
5. Global Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Solutions Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Type [Seismometer; Data Acquisition Devices; Others]
5.2.2. By Dimension [2D, 3D]
5.2.3. By Service Type [Hardware; Software]
5.2.4. By Region [Asia-Pacific; Europe; North America; South America; Middle East & Africa]
5.2.5. By Company [2018]
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index [By Type; By Dimension; By Service Type; By Region]
6. North America Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Solutions Market Outlook
7. Europe Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Solutions Market Outlook
8. Middle East & Africa Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Solutions Market Outlook
9. Asia-Pacific Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Solutions Market Outlook
10. South America Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Solutions Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Competition Outlook
13.2. Company Profiles
13.2.1. Basic Details
13.2.2. Financials (As reported)
13.2.3. Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence
13.2.4. Planned Investments
13.3. Global Players Profiled (Leading Companies)
13.3.1 SeaBird Exploration
13.3.2 PGS
13.3.3 PLCS
13.3.4 ION
13.3.5 Wireless Seismic
13.3.6 Guralp Systems
13.3.7 Cray
13.3.8 ESG Solutions
13.3.9 Panasonic
13.3.10 Schlumberger WesternGeco
13.3.11 Agile Seismic
13.3.12 Breckenridge Geophysical
13.3.13 Bulroc
13.3.14 Dawson Geophysical
13.3.15 CGG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k6zzd1
