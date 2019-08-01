Campus Technology Announces 2019 Impact Award Honorees

/EIN News/ --

Campus Technology has officially announced the recipients of its 2019 Impact Awards. After a nomination process that brought in submissions from across the world, 12 honorees were selected in five categories.





In their 15th year, the Campus Technology Impact Awards (formerly the Innovators Awards) recognize colleges and universities that are making an extraordinary impact with technology on campus, doing important work in the service of teaching, learning, administration and operations. These projects, both cutting-edge and well established, have made their mark on campus and on the higher ed community at large.

"These 12 projects provide great insight into all the ways technology can impact higher education, from the individual student all the way to institutional administration,” said Rhea Kelly, executive editor of Campus Technology. "We are pleased to recognize this year's honorees and provide an in-depth look into their stories over the coming months."

The 2019 Campus Technology Impact Award Winners:

Category: Teaching and Learning

Kapi‘olani Community College

Project: TOPP Equivalencies

Project leads: Helen Torigoe, instructional designer; Youxin Zhang, instructional designer; and Jamie Sickel, instructional designer

Tech lineup: Adobe, Flipgrid, Loom, Padlet, ProctorU, Sakai, Screencast-O-Matic, Zoom

Fox Valley Technical College

Project: HoloDiesel

Project lead: Josh Janikowski, applications developer

Tech lineup: Autodesk, Microsoft, Unity

California State University

Project: SkillsCommons

Project lead: Gerard Hanley, assistant vice chancellor, MERLOT executive director, and SkillsCommons director

Tech lineup: Atmire, Blackboard, Microburst Learning

Category: Student Systems and Services

University of California, Merced

Project: iCare App Program

Project lead: Abraham Cereno, associate director, CatCard Office

Tech lineup: Developed in-house

Marist College

Project: Marist Universal Student Experience (MUSE)

Project lead: Edward M. Presutti, assistant director of data science and analytics

Tech lineup: Apereo, IBM, MariaDB, Red Hat, RStudio

Category: Administration

University of South Florida

Project: Persistence Committee

Project lead: Paul Dosal, vice president for student affairs & student success

Tech lineup: Civitas Learning, Ellucian, Instructure

University of Canberra

Project: UC Student 360

Project lead: Rebecca Armstrong, deputy director, projects and innovation

Tech lineup: Click Dimensions, Comm100, KingswaySoft, Microsoft, Twilio

Category: IT Infrastructure and Systems

Indiana University

Project: OmniSOC

Project lead: Tom Davis, associate vice president, information security, and executive director and chief information security officer, OmniSOC

Tech lineup: N/A

Mohave Community College

Project: Disaster Recovery

Project lead: Mark Van Pelt, chief information officer

Tech lineup: CDW-G, Veeam, VMware

Category: Education Futurists

Louisiana State University

Project: Project Phantom

Project lead: Meagan Moore, undergraduate research scholar

Tech lineup: Autodesk, BigRep, Human Solutions, KISSlicer, Rhinoceros, Simplify3D

San Diego State University

Project: ViTaL (Virtual Immersive Teaching and Learning)

Project lead: James Frazee, senior academic technology officer and director, instructional technology services

Tech lineup: Apple, Asus, Google, HTC Vive, Lenovo, Magic Leap, Meta View (formerly Meta), Microsoft, MSI, Nikon, Oculus, Ricoh Theta, Samsung

Georgia State University

Project: Digital Learners to Leaders

Project lead: Tiffany Green-Abdullah, assistant director of learning community development

Tech lineup: Angular, Arduino, HTC Vive, IBM, Raspberry Pi, Reallusion

All winners will be featured in the October/November issue of Campus Technology and on https://campustechnology.com beginning this month.

To learn more, visit https://campustechnology.com/impact

About Campus Technology

Campus Technology is one of higher education’s top information sources, with distribution across a website, monthly digital magazine, newsletters, webcasts and online tools. It's the go-to resource for campus professionals, providing in-depth coverage on the technologies and implementations influencing colleges and universities across the nation. Content includes valuable hands-on articles, best practices, industry trends, expert advice and insightful articles to help administrators, campus executives, technologists and educators plan, develop and successfully launch effective IT initiatives. https://campustechnology.com

About 1105 Media’s Infrastructure Solutions Group

The Infrastructure Solutions group includes the media brands Campus Technology, STEAM Universe, THE Journal, School Planning & Management, College Planning & Management, Security Today, Occupational Health & Safety, Environmental Protection, Mobility Management and HME Business, as well as ancillary products related to these brands. It is an industry leader in every category it includes.

