Campus Technology Announces 2019 Impact Award Honorees
Campus Technology has officially announced the recipients of its 2019 Impact Awards. After a nomination process that brought in submissions from across the world, 12 honorees were selected in five categories.
In their 15th year, the Campus Technology Impact Awards (formerly the Innovators Awards) recognize colleges and universities that are making an extraordinary impact with technology on campus, doing important work in the service of teaching, learning, administration and operations. These projects, both cutting-edge and well established, have made their mark on campus and on the higher ed community at large.
"These 12 projects provide great insight into all the ways technology can impact higher education, from the individual student all the way to institutional administration,” said Rhea Kelly, executive editor of Campus Technology. "We are pleased to recognize this year's honorees and provide an in-depth look into their stories over the coming months."
The 2019 Campus Technology Impact Award Winners:
Category: Teaching and Learning
Kapi‘olani Community College
Project: TOPP Equivalencies
Project leads: Helen Torigoe, instructional designer; Youxin Zhang, instructional designer; and Jamie Sickel, instructional designer
Tech lineup: Adobe, Flipgrid, Loom, Padlet, ProctorU, Sakai, Screencast-O-Matic, Zoom
Fox Valley Technical College
Project: HoloDiesel
Project lead: Josh Janikowski, applications developer
Tech lineup: Autodesk, Microsoft, Unity
California State University
Project: SkillsCommons
Project lead: Gerard Hanley, assistant vice chancellor, MERLOT executive director, and SkillsCommons director
Tech lineup: Atmire, Blackboard, Microburst Learning
Category: Student Systems and Services
University of California, Merced
Project: iCare App Program
Project lead: Abraham Cereno, associate director, CatCard Office
Tech lineup: Developed in-house
Marist College
Project: Marist Universal Student Experience (MUSE)
Project lead: Edward M. Presutti, assistant director of data science and analytics
Tech lineup: Apereo, IBM, MariaDB, Red Hat, RStudio
Category: Administration
University of South Florida
Project: Persistence Committee
Project lead: Paul Dosal, vice president for student affairs & student success
Tech lineup: Civitas Learning, Ellucian, Instructure
University of Canberra
Project: UC Student 360
Project lead: Rebecca Armstrong, deputy director, projects and innovation
Tech lineup: Click Dimensions, Comm100, KingswaySoft, Microsoft, Twilio
Category: IT Infrastructure and Systems
Indiana University
Project: OmniSOC
Project lead: Tom Davis, associate vice president, information security, and executive director and chief information security officer, OmniSOC
Tech lineup: N/A
Mohave Community College
Project: Disaster Recovery
Project lead: Mark Van Pelt, chief information officer
Tech lineup: CDW-G, Veeam, VMware
Category: Education Futurists
Louisiana State University
Project: Project Phantom
Project lead: Meagan Moore, undergraduate research scholar
Tech lineup: Autodesk, BigRep, Human Solutions, KISSlicer, Rhinoceros, Simplify3D
San Diego State University
Project: ViTaL (Virtual Immersive Teaching and Learning)
Project lead: James Frazee, senior academic technology officer and director, instructional technology services
Tech lineup: Apple, Asus, Google, HTC Vive, Lenovo, Magic Leap, Meta View (formerly Meta), Microsoft, MSI, Nikon, Oculus, Ricoh Theta, Samsung
Georgia State University
Project: Digital Learners to Leaders
Project lead: Tiffany Green-Abdullah, assistant director of learning community development
Tech lineup: Angular, Arduino, HTC Vive, IBM, Raspberry Pi, Reallusion
All winners will be featured in the October/November issue of Campus Technology and on https://campustechnology.com beginning this month.
To learn more, visit https://campustechnology.com/impact
About Campus Technology
Campus Technology is one of higher education’s top information sources, with distribution across a website, monthly digital magazine, newsletters, webcasts and online tools. It's the go-to resource for campus professionals, providing in-depth coverage on the technologies and implementations influencing colleges and universities across the nation. Content includes valuable hands-on articles, best practices, industry trends, expert advice and insightful articles to help administrators, campus executives, technologists and educators plan, develop and successfully launch effective IT initiatives. https://campustechnology.com
About 1105 Media’s Infrastructure Solutions Group
The Infrastructure Solutions group includes the media brands Campus Technology, STEAM Universe, THE Journal, School Planning & Management, College Planning & Management, Security Today, Occupational Health & Safety, Environmental Protection, Mobility Management and HME Business, as well as ancillary products related to these brands. It is an industry leader in every category it includes.
