Asurint Announces Partnership, ATS Integration with Greenhouse Talent Acquisition Software for Seamless Pre-Employment Background Checks

/EIN News/ --

Cleveland, Ohio, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Asurint, a leading pre-employment background screening solutions provider, announced today its partnership and integration with Greenhouse, the fastest-growing talent acquisition software company. Asurint has integrated with Greenhouse so talent acquisition managers can now order and review background checks within the Greenhouse applicant tracking system (ATS) platform.

Asurint’s background screening services integration with Greenhouse offers both candidates and hiring managers a seamless flow to the hiring process. Candidate details are pre-populated from Greenhouse’s ATS, which eliminates duplicate data entry to quickly and easily perform a background check as all tasks are completed within the Greenhouse interface.

“I am excited to announce our partnership and seamless integration with Greenhouse,” says Gregg Gay, Co-Founder and CEO of Asurint. “With the unemployment rate at historic lows, the competition for talent in the workforce is steep. Asurint understands that hiring managers must hire great candidates for the job, and fast. Our integration with Greenhouse helps to create greater efficiencies so that recruiters can accomplish their many tasks and create a great candidate experience that attracts the best talent.”

“We’re excited to be partnering with Asurint to provide our mutual customers with a streamlined integration,” says Dane Hurtubise, VP of Platform & Partnerships at Greenhouse. “For recruiters, it creates efficiency, and for candidates, it facilitates trust and transparency.”

Those interested in learning about Asurint’s integration with Greenhouse can email partners@asurint.com or call 800-906-2035.

About Asurint

Since 2006, Asurint has been redefining how background searches are done; solving problems and reducing anxiety for recruiters and their candidates throughout the hiring process. Using innovative tools that aid in faster turnaround times, more accurate information and seamless integrations, Asurint provides the only background screen optimized to deliver the truth on demand. Asurint was named to HRO Today’s 2018 Baker’s Dozen list of Top Background Screening Providers and is NAPBS and Privacy Shield certified. To learn more, visit asurint.com.

About Greenhouse

Based in New York City with offices in San Francisco and Denver, Greenhouse Software is the leader in talent acquisition software. Thousands of the smartest and most successful companies like Cisco Meraki, Buzzfeed, HUBSPOT, Warby Parker and Airbnb use Greenhouse's intelligent guidance to improve all aspects of hiring, helping them to attract top talent. Greenhouse has won numerous awards including Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, and Talent Acquisition FrontRunner leader by Software Advice. Greenhouse lives its mission of helping companies become great at hiring, having been recognized as an Inc. Magazine Best Workplace in 2019 and 2018. Greenhouse has been named to the Inc. 5000 2018 Fastest Growing Companies, Deloitte’s 2018 Fast 500 North America Technology Ranking, and Crain’s New York Business Fast 50. To learn more, visit greenhouse.io.

Andrew Kraynak Asurint 2164205578 akraynak@asurint.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.