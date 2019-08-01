Boston Ski and Sports Club offers Exciting Ski Trips for Boston-Area Professionals and Ski Enthusiasts

Boston Ski & Sports Club

Young professionals in the Boston area looking for a fun getaway and the chance to network with others can take advantage of numerous ski trips through BSSC.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Professionals in the Boston area are always looking for something new and exciting to do, whether they want to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city for some much-needed rest or they want to meet up and network with others outside of the work environment. Boston Ski and Sports Club, the area’s leader in social events and sports, provides numerous ski trip options designed to meet these needs and more.

Numerous Options for Everyone

Whether you want to get away for a single day or take a week-long vacation, Boston Ski and Sports Club has a ski excursion option for you.

• Day Ski Trips – Skiers and snowboarders in Greater Boston won’t find a better deal than this! December through April, BSSC gives you the opportunity to visit some of the best ski resorts in New England. The cost of a one day trip includes your bus ride and ski pass for less than the price of the average lift ticket.

• Weekend Ski Trips – On the other hand, if getting away for the entire weekend sounds like just what you need, there are several weekend ski trips from which to choose. These weekends last anywhere from two to five days, and you will travel not only throughout the Northeast, but also into Canada.

• Ski Vacations – If a weekend just isn’t long enough for you to recharge, consider one of Boston Ski and Sports Club’s five to 10 day ski and snowboard adventures. With BSSC you can travel to one some of the most amazing resorts in the US or choose an exciting European destination like Italy, Switzerland or France.

• Ski Racing –Have you got a more competitive spirit? Then ski racing is perfect for you! These local dual shalom races occur January through March, but make sure you’re signed up in December if you want to secure your spot.

Reasons to Choose Boston Ski and Sports Club

While it’s true that you could schedule your own ski getaway, Boston Ski and Sports Club has decades of experience and relationships with all the best resorts. This means you can just enjoy the ride while BSSC handles all the details on your behalf. Because there are many, many members and non-members on the trips, there’s a very good chance you’ll expand your professional network and make some friends along the way, as well.

To learn more about these trips, or to become a member of Boston Ski and Sports Club and gain access to adult sports leagues, social events, and more, visit the website today.

About Boston Ski and Sports Club: Boston Ski and Sports Club serves more than 50,000 participants in its sports leagues, getaways, and social events every single year. It was founded in 1967 and has remained the largest social sports organization in the Greater Boston area. Each year, participants can access more than 50 different ski trips or join one of more than 300 sports leagues as they meet new people to expand friendships and professional networks. For more information please visit https://bssc.com.



