Indian Desalination Plant Market Review 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2024

The Indian desalination plant was valued at $ 940 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% to reach $ 1,400 million by 2024.

Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to expanding industrial & construction activities, rapid urbanization, rising shortage of ground water and the increasing water demand-supply gap.

Moreover, the government as well as industry players are gradually shifting their focus towards desalination technology, which can offer a sustainable and economical alternative to conventional water treatment technologies in the country. This factor is further anticipated to fuel growth in the market.

Some of the major players operating in the Indian desalination plant market are VA Tech Wabag Ltd., Thermax India Limited, Ion Exchange India Limited, Doshion Veolia Water Solutions Pvt. Ltd., IDE Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., Suez Water Technologies & Solutions, Aquatech Systems Asia Pvt. Ltd., Hitachi Plant Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., National Institute of Ocean Technology, Hyflux Engineering (India) Private Limited, among others.

Years Analyzed



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the Indian desalination plant market size.

To define, classify and forecast the Indian desalination plant on the basis of technology, end-use sector and regional distribution.

To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size, on the basis of region by segmenting the Indian desalination plant market into four regions, namely, North, West, East and South.

To identify tailwinds and headwinds for the Indian desalination plant market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, supply contracts and new policies in the Indian desalination plant market.

To strategically profile leading players operating in the Indian desalination plant market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Desalination Plant Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Desalination Plant Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value & Capacity



5. India Desalination Plant Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Installed Capacity

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By End-Use Sector (By Value)

5.2.2. By Region (Installed Capacity)

5.2.3. By Technology (Installed Capacity)

5.2.4. By Installer (By Value)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By End-Use Sector, By Region, By Technology)



6. List of Desalination Plants in India



7. Market Dynamics

7.1. Drivers

7.2. Challenges



8. Market Trends & Developments



9. India Economic Profile



10. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. VA Tech Wabag Ltd.

11.2. Thermax India Limited

11.3. Ion Exchange India Limited

11.4. Doshion Veolia Water Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

11.5. IDE Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

11.6. SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

11.7. Aquatech Systems Asia Pvt. Ltd.

11.8. Hitachi Plant Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

11.9. National Institute of Ocean Technology

11.10. Hyflux Engineering (India) Private Limited



12. Strategic Recommendations



