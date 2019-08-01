Indian Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Comprehensive Techno-Commercial Market Review 2013-2019 & Outlook to 2030

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Comprehensive Techno-Commercial Market Study, 2013-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2018, the demand for polyolefin elastomers in India was approximately 20 KT and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.



The major demand for polyolefin elastomers arises from automotive industry to produce trims, bumpers and interior and exterior components. Moreover, Northern and southern regions in India, being the automotive hub, accounted for the major demand for the product.



Further, POE is used in packaging industry as well as for the polymer modification. The saturated polymers produced by polyolefin elastomer have excellent UV resistance. It is used to provide super-elasticity and toughness to the conventional polymers and, thus, finds wide application. Moreover, the rising demand in foams, footwear, wires and cable, thermoplastic elastomers and injection molding goods would further boost the demand for POE across the country.



Currently, there are no manufacturers in India that produce polyolefins elastomers. India is totally dependent on import from major countries such as Singapore, United Arab Emirates, USA, etc. The major producers of polyolefin elastomers are Dow Chemicals, DuPont Chemicals, SABIC, LG Chem, ExxonMobil and LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. Further a massive growth can be witnessed in the polyolefin elastomer's market by 2030.



Objective of the Study

The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast the demand for polyolefin elastomer, inventory, and demand-supply gap in India.

To categorize the demand for polyolefin elastomer based on end-use, sales channel and region.

To study trade dynamics in the Indian polyolefin elastomer market.

To identify major customers of polyolefin elastomer in India.

To evaluate and forecast polyolefin elastomer pricing in India.

To identify and profile major companies operating in the Indian polyolefin elastomer market.

To identify major developments, deals and expansion plans in the Indian polyolefin elastomer market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product & Technology Overview



2. India Polyolefin Elastomer Demand-Supply Scenario, 2013-2030, By Volume

2.1. Demand

2.2. Supply

2.3. Gap

2.4. Inventory



3. India Polyolefin Elastomer Demand Outlook, 2013-2030, By Volume

3.1. By End Use

3.2. By Sales Channel

3.3. By Region

3.4. By Company



4. Pricing by Type

4.1. Daily

4.2. Monthly (Historical & Forecast)

4.3. Quarterly (Historical & Forecast)

4.4. Yearly (Historical & Forecast)



5. Trade Dynamics, 2013-2019

5.1. Top Exporting Countries (Value & Volume)

5.2. Top Importing Countries (Value & Volume)



6. List of Major Consumers

6.1. Location-Wise Monthly Consumption



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1.1. Company Profiles

7.1.1.1. Basic Details

7.1.1.2. Financials

7.1.1.3. Segmental/Product Information

7.1.1.4. Expansion Plans

7.1.1.5. SWOT Analysis

7.1.1.6. Key Strategy



8. Top News / Deals



