Geophysical Equipment Market by Equipment Type, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

The global geophysical equipment market was valued at $ 9 billion in 2018 and is projected to witness steady growth of 6.7% CAGR to reach $ 13.5 billion by 2024.

The clean energy transition is driving the demand for metals and minerals, which is expected to result in the rising need for geophysical equipment and services. Geophysical studies can be considered as a great tool as it can enable exploration teams to have remote access to a vast variety of data in a fraction of seconds. Geophysical equipment enables geologists to utilize technology and fetch accurate data in a much lesser period.

There are various applications of geophysical, however, it is widely used in mining and oil & gas industry. As a part of the oil & gas industry, it is also used in subsea systems. Additionally, maturation of old hydrocarbon reserves and fall in rig counts is expected to propel exploration activities, which in turn, would drive geophysical equipment market across various regions.



In terms of equipment type, geophysical equipment market is categorized into electrical resistivity, electromagnetic, seismic and others. Among these, seismic accounted for a significant share of the market in 2018.



Among regions, the market for geophysical equipment is categorized into North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Of all, Middle East and Africa and South America are anticipated to show healthy growth during the forecast period on account of increasing oil and gas exploration activities in the regions.



Developments and innovations in products and technologies are the basic trends in the global geophysical equipment market. Some of the major players operating in the global geophysical equipment are Phoenix Geophysics, IRIS Instruments, Geotech Ltd., Sercel SA, CSA Global, Ramboll Group A/S, Dawson Geophysical Inc. among others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global geophysical equipment market size.

To forecast the global geophysical equipment market based on equipment type, end-user and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global geophysical equipment market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global geophysical equipment market.

To conduct a pricing analysis for the global geophysical equipment market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global geophysical equipment market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors considered while selecting a supplier

4.2. Product awareness and applicability & usage analysis

4.3. Challenges/issues faced post purchase

4.4. Unmet needs



5. Global Geophysical Equipment Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Equipment Type [Electrical Resistivity; Electromagnetic; Seismic; Others]

5.2.2. By End User [Mining; Oil & Gas Exploration; Geothermal Exploration; Groundwater Exploration; Others (Deep Crustal Research, Earthquake Prediction Research)]

5.2.3. By Region [Asia-Pacific; Europe; North America; South America; Middle East & Africa]

5.2.4. By Company [2018]

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index [By Equipment Type; By End User; By Region]



6. North America Geophysical Equipment Market Outlook



7. Europe Geophysical Equipment Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Geophysical Equipment Market Outlook



9. Middle East & Africa Geophysical Equipment Market Outlook



10. South America Geophysical Equipment Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. Basic Details

13.2.2. Financials (As reported)

13.2.3. Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence

13.2.4. Planned Investments

13.3. Global Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

13.3.1 Service Providing Companies

13.3.1.1. Phoenix Geophysics

13.3.1.2. IRIS Instruments

13.3.1.3. Geotech Ltd.

13.3.1.4. Sercel S.A.

13.3.2 Manufacturing Companies

13.3.2.1. CSA Global

13.3.2.2. Ramboll Group A/S

13.3.2.3. DMT

13.3.2.4. Dawson Geophysical Inc.

13.3.2.5. Geoex Ltd.

13.3.2.6. Schlumberger Limited

13.3.2.7. BGP Inc.



14. Strategic Recommendations



