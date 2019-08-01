Sustainable Biopolymers: Global Market Forecast to 2023 Featuring Key Players 3M Co, Amcor, Cargill Corp, Greiner Packaging Intl, Novolex Holdings, Saint-Gobain, and Wipak Group

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Biopolymers: A Research Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A significant change is occurring in the global polymer industry. The demand for polymers derived from renewable resources and biodegradable polymers are growing. Moreover, due to rapid advances in the biotechnology, many bioplastics such as polylactides and polyhydroxyalkanoates have been developed.



As of 2018, about 8-10% of the total annual crude oil consumption in the U.S. was used to produce plastic. With the price volatility of crude, the supply and economic stability of plastic packaging remain to be uncertain. In addition, plastic packaging products are toxic to both the environment and human health, if they are not biodegradable. Non-biodegradable disposed of plastic packaging products results in land and water clogs, hence degrading the quality of the environment and health. Thus, the demand for bioplastics and biodegradable plastics are on the rise.



Bioplastic or green polymer packaging is material produced from biomass or is biodegradable or both. Unlike the common understanding, bioplastics are also produced from fossil-based raw materials provided by the end products are biodegradable. The market penetration of bioplastic materials has been substantially low in the last decade. With the growing availability of raw materials and diverging product portfolios of bioplastic and green polymer materials, the demand is projected to be on the rise during the forecast period. The major development of biopolymer and green plastic is primarily expected in Europe owing to the growing importance of bio economics in the European Union. Europe is a major hub for the entire bioplastics industry as it ranks highest in the field of research and development.



Reasons for Doing the Study



The principal reason behind writing this report is to present a current assessment of the sustainable biopolymers market from both a technological and market point of view, as well as to outline future trends and key developments. There is also a need to evaluate the present status and future trends of this market from a global standpoint. As the use of sustainable biopolymers-based products expands and new fields of application emerge, information regarding sustainable biopolymers market and regional market trends becomes more valuable.



This information can assist companies in identifying opportunities for process and productivity improvements, as well as new product development, resulting in a positive impact on future market growth. The increasing number of conferences and growth in government investments and R&D spending, along with with increasing competition, and the previously mentioned evolving technologies, are giving the market a new direction.

The scope of the report includes a general outlook of sustainable biopolymers, which are bio-based polymers and biodegradable polymers. This is a compendium report and most of the information is sourced from existing reports published from 2017 to 2019 on the related topics. It also examines industry standards, government and industry support, and other key factors related to the success of sustainable biopolymers. This report segments the market into two major sub-segments like sustainable biopolymers product type and sustainable biopolymers applications.



The product type segment explains the prevalent and upcoming types covering the qualitative aspects of the market in brief. Detailed overview of these types along with relevant market data on market size measured in value and volume terms are provided. The application chapter includes a detailed overview of applications like flexible green packaging, rigid packaging, polymeric foams, high-performance films, and others. The scope is limited to the recent studies and is thus not exhaustive.



The scope of the report covers the overview of the global market for sustainable biopolymers and analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2017, considering it as the base year, estimates for 2018 and forecast for 2023 with a projection of CAGR during the forecast period. The sales values are presented in US dollars, while volumes are presented in kilotons units. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant US dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



