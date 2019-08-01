TEN, Ltd Announces Redemption of $50.0 Million 8.0% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares

/EIN News/ -- ATHENS, Greece, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN, Ltd (“TEN” or the “Company”) (NYSE:TNP) today announced the completion, on July 30, 2019, of its full redemption of its $50.0 million 8.0% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares which were issued on May 10, 2013. The Series B issuance highlighted TEN’s ability to access alternative pockets of growth capital, at competitive rates. TEN’s track record in rewarding shareholders with uninterrupted and healthy common and preferred stock dividends through market cycles, enabled the Company to tap this pool of capital as TEN embarked on its biggest expansion phase, with the building of 19 or 20 modern tankers under long-term accretive contracts.



“In addition to the positive rate environment for our fleet, the redemption of the Series B preferred shares will result in $4.0 million cost savings straight to our bottom line. This significant milestone highlights TEN’s ability to raise competitive capital, at all times, for growth. Our 19-fleet expansion program is close to completion while our total fleet has $1.2 billion in minimum contracted revenues with an average charter duration of 2.2 years,” Mr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, President & CEO of TEN commented. “Our strong balance sheet allows TEN to explore additional accretive growth opportunities and take advantage of the positive rate environment that is shaping up. The fact that the Series B traded at or above par for most of its life underscores that the bond created between TEN and its investor base remains solid,” Mr. Tsakos concluded.

ABOUT TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION

TEN, founded in 1993 and celebrating this year 26 years as a public company, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN’s diversified energy fleet currently consists of 68 double-hull vessels, including two aframax and two suezmax tankers under construction, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totalling 7.5 million dwt. Of the proforma fleet today, 48 vessels trade in crude, 15 in products, three are shuttle tankers and two are LNG carriers.

ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information please contact:

Company

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.

George Saroglou

COO

+30210 94 07 710

gsaroglou@tenn.gr

Investor Relations / Media

Capital Link, Inc.

Nicolas Bornozis

Markella Kara

+212 661 7566

ten@capitallink.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.