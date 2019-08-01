Global Lead Acid Battery Market Research Report, 2019 - Major Players are Amara Raja Batteries, Banner Batteries, Camel Group, Daramic, and Exide Technologies
The market will experience growth as a result of multiple factors.
These include increasing demand in the transport sector, as vehicle sales increase and electric vehicles become more popular; UPS systems and inverters in several applications; advancements in manufacturing processes, including rising automation, which will translate into more equipment requiring led batteries; and demand in industrial sectors, including oil and gas (O&G), manufacturing, chemical and healthcare.
New emerging applications, such as in the renewable energy sector, are creating demand for stationary lead-acid batteries in large-scale storage applications, off-grid renewable energy storage, and residential storage, which are expected to boost the market growth.
Flooded lead-acid batteries are widely used in the automotive sector, from motor vehicles, trucks, motorbikes and other vehicles such as forklifts, airport baggage carts, and other industrial and commercial vehicle types. A growing inclination for pollution-free electric vehicles, coupled with technological developments, is expected to fuel product demand over the upcoming years.
Flooded lead-acid batteries have the least cost per ampere-hour vis-vis any other lead-acid battery type. The automotive sector will also be a key driver of growth as electric vehicles become more popular over the forecast period driving demand for batteries.
The report includes:
- 52 data tables and 15 additional tables
- Evaluation of the global lead-acid battery market and assessment of its growth potential
- A detailed description of construction of lead-acid batteries and factors influencing battery life
- Information on different types of lead batteries such as enhanced flooded batteries, flooded batteries, and VRLA batteries.
- Insight into safety and environmental consideration regarding the usage of lead acid batteries
- Company profiles of major players in the industry, including Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., Banner Batteries, Camel Group, Daramic LLC and Exide Technologies
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- What is a Battery?
- Brief History of Lead-Acid Batteries
- Conventional Batteries
- How Rechargeable Batteries Work
- Design Overview
- Configuration of Cells in a Battery Pack
- Battery Pack Structural Design
- Cell Protection
- Battery Pack Control (Monitoring and Management)
- Battery Pack Use
- Lead-Acid Batteries
- Lead-Acid Battery Composition
- How A Lead-Acid Battery Works
- Design of Modern Lead-Acid Batteries
- Construction of Lead-Acid Batteries
- Types of Lead-Acid Batteries
- Types of Lead-Acid Battery by Construction
- Comparison of Lead-Acid vs. Lithium-Ion Batteries
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Construction Type
- Flooded Lead-Acid Battery Market
- VRLA Lead-Acid Battery Market
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Distribution Channel
- Aftermarket Lead-Acid Battery Market
- OEM Lead-Acid Battery Market
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- SLI Battery Market
- Motive Lead-Acid Battery Market
- Stationary Lead-Acid Battery Market
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application
- Transportation Lead-Acid Battery Market
- Industrial Lead-Acid Battery Market
- Telecommunications Lead-Acid Battery Market
- UPS Lead-Acid Battery Market
- Utility and Energy Lead-Acid Battery Market
- Oil and Gas and Mining Lead-Acid Battery Market
- Other Applications of Lead-Acid Batteries
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- Asia-Pacific Lead-Acid Battery Market
- Chinese Lead-Acid Battery Market
- Japanese Lead-Acid Battery Market
- Indian Lead-Acid Battery Market
- South Korean Lead-Acid Battery Market
- Thai Lead-Acid Battery Market
- Rest of Asia-Pacific Lead-Acid Battery Market
- North American Lead-Acid Battery Market
- U.S. Lead-Acid Battery Market
- Canadian Lead-Acid Battery Market
- Mexican Lead-Acid Battery Market
- European Lead-Acid Battery Market
- German Lead-Acid Battery Market
- Italian Lead-Acid Battery Market
- French Lead-Acid Battery Market
- U.K. Lead-Acid Battery Market
- Swedish Lead-Acid Battery Market
- Czech Lead-Acid Battery Market
- Spanish Lead-Acid Battery Market
- Rest of Europe Lead-Acid Battery Market
- Latin American Lead-Acid Battery Market
- Brazilian Lead-Acid Battery Market
- Argentine Lead-Acid Battery Market
- Chilean Lead-Acid Battery Market
- Rest of Latin America's Lead-Acid Battery Market
- Middle East and African Lead-Acid Battery Market
- Saudi Arabian Lead-Acid Battery Market
- Egyptian Lead-Acid Battery Market
- South African Lead-Acid Battery Market
- Rest of Middle East and African Lead-Acid Battery Market
Chapter 9 Patent Review and New Developments
- Trends Over Time
- Patent Review by Company
- Patent Review by Country
- Patent Review by Type
Chapter 10 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Lead-Acid Battery Market Trends
- Lead-Acid Market Drivers
- Lead-Acid Market Constraints
- Lead-Acid Battery Competitive Landscape
- Legislative Landscape
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Acdelco
- Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.
- Atlasbx Co. Ltd.
- B.B. Battery Co. Ltd.
- Banner Batteries
- Bae Batterien
- C&D Technologies Inc.
- Camel Group
- CGB
- Chaowei Power
- China Ritar Power Corp.
- China Shoto Plc
- Chloride Batteries Se Asia Pte. Ltd.
- Chuanxi Storage
- Coslight Technology
- Continental Batteries
- Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.
- Csb Battery Technologies Inc.
- Daejin Battery Co. Ltd.
- Daramic Llc
- East Penn Manufacturing
- Enersys
- Exide Technologies
- Fiamm S.P.A.
- First National Battery
- Fujian Quanzhou Dahua Battery Co. Ltd.
- Furukawa Battery
- GS Yuasa International
- Hagen Batterie Ag
- Haze Battery Co. Ltd.
- HBL
- Henan Huanyu Group Co. Ltd.
- Hitachi Chemical Energy Technologyco. Ltd.
- Hoppecke Batterien Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Hyundai Sungwoo Solite Co. Ltd.
- IQ Power Ag
- Jiangsu Huafu Energy
- Johnson Controls Inc.
- Korea Special Battery Co. Ltd.
- Leclanch Gmbh
- Leoch International Technology Ltd.
- LG Chem
- Microtex Energy
- Midac S.P.A.
- Middle East Battery Co.
- Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.
- Nipress
- Northstar Battery Co. Llc
- Panasonic Corp.
- PT Century Batteries Indonesia
- Reem Batteries & Power Appliances Co. Saoc
- Robert Bosch Gmbh
- Shandong Ruiyu Storage Battery Co. Ltd.
- Sacred Sun Power Sources
- Saft Groupe S.A.
- Samsung Sdi Co. Ltd.
- Sebang Global Battery Co. Ltd.
- Shin-Kobe Electric Machinery Co. Ltd.
- Storage Battery Systems
- Tai Mao Battery Co., Ltd.
- Tianjin Lishen Battery Co. Ltd.
- Tianneng Power International Ltd.
- Thai Bellco Battery Co. Ltd.
- Trojan Battery
- Xtreme Power
- Zhejiang Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.
- Zibo Torch Energy Co. Ltd.
