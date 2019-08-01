Virginia Ranked #1 for Unmanned Aerial Systems Business

/EIN News/ --

Herndon, VA, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The 2019 announcement of Business Facilities Magazine’s 15th Annual Rankings Report determined that Virginia’s initiatives in unmanned aerial systems business deserved the top spot in the nation for its UAS innovation and expansion.



According to Jack Rogers, Editor in Chief for Business Facilities Magazine:



“Virginia is poised to be an influencer of growth in this emerging industry for years to come. The State’s unmanned systems leadership, facilities and industry connections, both military and civilian contributed to their national ranking as the #1 state for unmanned aerial business.”



The Center for Innovative Technology (CIT), President and CEO Ed Albrigo stated:



“It is exciting to see the unmanned systems industry in Virginia being recognized for its innovation, growth potential and economic impact. This is a direct result of the high level of commitment made by the Northam Administration and Virginia’s legislature to this important industry. It includes opportunities for innovators, entrepreneurs, and researchers in Virginia to have a powerful impact on public and private utilization of unmanned systems in the future.



Virginia’s Unmanned Systems Center at CIT plays a key role in coordinating opportunities for businesses to discover Virginia as they grow and expand in unmanned systems via air, land, sea and space. Center Director Tracy Tynan added:



“Our goal is to ensure that everyone creating opportunities for innovation, economic development and jobs in unmanned systems find the State of Virginia a great place to live, work and innovate. This ranking continues to reinforce the importance of the support we have received from Governor Northam to embrace this emerging industry and welcome business growth.”



In the last year, Aurora Flight Sciences, a pioneer in unmanned aircraft and autonomous flight has committed to investing more than $13.75 million to expand its Headquarters in Northern Virginia. Aurora, which was acquired by The Boeing Company in 2017, is building a robotics and integration facility that will consist of a manufacturing unit, a research and development lab, hangar and office space. The project will create 135 new jobs.



Additionally, in Blackstone, Virginia, UAVPro, who supports a defense prime contractor, is completing a four-million dollar infrastructure improvement and expansion program that includes the construction of a new 23,000 square-foot facility that will complement their existing facilities collocated at the Allen C. Perkinson Airport / Blackstone Army Airfield.



According to UAVPro President, Joe Allman:



“This opportunity to expand, and the climate of excitement about testing and discovery in Virginia for unmanned aerial systems business accommodates industry growth and stronger partnerships.”



Other key resources and assets that bolster Virginia’s capabilities and business potential in unmanned aerial systems include; CIT’s role as team lead with the Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership (MAAP), on the FAA’s UAS Integrated Pilot Program (IPP), and the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport (MARS) UAS airfield, a 3000 foot runway dedicated for UAS operations.



Along with ranking #1 in Unmanned Aerial Systems Business, Virginia was also recognized in five other major business categories, including: #2 for Economic Growth Potential, #2 Best Business Climate, #2 for Cybersecurity Growth Potential, #5 Workforce Training Leadership and #6 for Tech Job Growth nationwide. A copy of the complete article can be found at: Business Facilities 15th Annual Rankings.



About Business Facilities Magazine:

Business Facilities Magazine has a long history of providing corporate expansion and relocation intelligence, helping management executives make the best location choices since 1968. Today, of the publications in its industry, it has the largest percentage of readers in the fast-growing Business Services industry sector.



About the Center for Innovative Technology (CIT)

Investing for Commonwealth Growth | CIT concentrates on the early commercialization and seed funding stages of innovation, helping innovators and tech entrepreneurs launch and grow new companies, create high paying jobs and accelerate economic growth throughout the entire state of Virginia. Founded in 1985, CIT accelerates next generation technologies and technology companies through commercialization, capital formation, market development initiatives, and expansion of broadband throughout Virginia. Our programs include | CIT GAP Funds | Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund (CRCF) | Virginia Founders Fund | Broadband/Rural Broadband | Smart Communities | Cybersecurity | Unmanned Systems | SBIR/STTR Support (Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) & Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs) | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. CIT’s CAGE Code is 1UP71. Contact: 2214 Rock Hill Road #600, Herndon, VA 20170 | 703.689.3000 | www.cit.org



You can also follow CIT on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



About The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center at CIT

Launched in 2017, the Virginia Unmanned Systems Center serves as a unifying voice and primary source for information and assistance related to the unmanned systems landscape in Virginia and is charged with building on the rich assets and business climate to make Virginia "THE" state for unmanned systems. The Center is responsible for developing an entrepreneurial culture regarding Autonomous Systems across Virginia, encouraging economic growth across the Commonwealth via Autonomous emergent business activities, and continuing to increase the Commonwealth's position as a leader of the Autonomous Systems community. For more information about the Virginia Unmanned Systems Center at CIT, please visit https://www.vus.virginia.gov/. You can also follow on Twitter



Attachments

Tracy Tynan, Director Virginia Unmanned System at CIT tracy.tynan@CIT.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.