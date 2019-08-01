Media Advisory: Closing ceremony for Vancouver IAP Hearing Room

/EIN News/ -- GATINEAU, Quebec, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dan Shapiro, the Chief Adjudicator in the Independent Assessment Process (IAP), will host a closing ceremony for the Vancouver IAP Hearing room on Wednesday August 7, 2019.



What: Closing ceremony for Vancouver IAP Hearing room When: Wednesday August 7, 2019 Where: 1166 Alberni, 8th Floor Vancouver, BC Time: 3 pm

More than 500 hearings were held in the Vancouver hearing room, which opened in November 2009.

The IAP was set up in 2007 under the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement to compensate former students who suffered sexual, physical or emotional abuse at Indian Residential Schools.

As of June 30, 2019, the Indian Residential Schools Adjudication Secretariat has resolved more than 99.9% of the 38,258 applications for compensation under the IAP. Only 40 claims remain to be resolved.

The Indian Residential Schools Adjudication Secretariat expects to complete its work and close by March 31, 2021, subject to Court approval.

Contact:

Michael Tansey

Senior Communications Consultant,

Indian Residential Schools Adjudication Secretariat

(613) 851-4587 (cell)

(819) 934-1444

michael.tansey@irsad-sapi.gc.ca

michael@tancom.ca

Follow us on Twitter @IRSASInfo

www.iap-pei.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.