Mark43 Deploys SignalFx to Keep Its Law Enforcement Technology Always Available

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SignalFx, the leader in real-time monitoring and observability for cloud infrastructure and microservices, today announced it has been selected and deployed by Mark43, a cloud-based public safety software company providing solutions for dispatch, records, evidence, and analytics. Real-time monitoring from SignalFx ensures that police officers in over 60 public safety agencies who depend on Mark43 to perform their time-sensitive work can do so without any service interruption.



“Given the life-saving nature of the agencies we work with, it’s absolutely critical we provide an always-available solution,” said Kevin Heins, DevOps Technical Lead, Mark43. “The SignalFx platform gives us real-time visibility across our entire environment, so we can identify and address performance issues before officers in the field are impacted and public safety is put at risk.”

SignalFx offers the only real-time cloud monitoring platform that can identify and directly troubleshoot problems wherever they may occur in today’s increasingly complex cloud-native operating environments. Driven by streaming analytics, the platform’s unique NoSample™ tail-based distributed tracing architecture allows users to observe every single transaction—not just a small sample as traditional monitoring platforms do—to filter findings in real-time which helps developers quickly identify issues and initiate fixes before they impact customers.

“We live in an always-on world where any service downtime can have profoundly negative consequences, and the ability to react in real-time is a requirement across all of our customers,” said Mark Cranney, COO, SignalFx. “Because of the critical technology Mark43 provides to law enforcement, the higher availability and performance made possible by SignalFx can have a very positive impact on public safety. We’re proud to support Mark43 in its mission of keeping communities safe.”

Mark43 identified other key features it leverages from the SignalFx platform:

Real-time alerting from SignalFx provides proactive insight into service-wide patterns that are relevant to performance, which helps the right teams at Mark43 instantly identify issues and resolve them before customers are affected

from SignalFx provides proactive insight into service-wide patterns that are relevant to performance, which helps the right teams at Mark43 instantly identify issues and resolve them before customers are affected Custom dashboards enable each development team at Mark43 to have a tailored view of the most relevant metrics from the production platform, which allows them to monitor and maintain their particular piece of the Mark43 application

enable each development team at Mark43 to have a tailored view of the most relevant metrics from the production platform, which allows them to monitor and maintain their particular piece of the Mark43 application Directed troubleshooting from SignalFx Microservices APM™ allows Mark43 to leverage distributed tracing to see all the spans and traces for an API call and fix underperforming APIs, which helps to reduce the amount of stress on its production platform overall

from SignalFx Microservices APM™ allows Mark43 to leverage distributed tracing to see all the spans and traces for an API call and fix underperforming APIs, which helps to reduce the amount of stress on its production platform overall Monitoring for AWS GovCloud (US) from SignalFx provides Mark43 with complete visibility into its components running on this isolated AWS region used for highly-sensitive workloads that require increased regulatory and compliance requirements

Read more at the SignalFx blog: Monitoring for When Real-Time Means Real Lives

About SignalFx

SignalFx, the only real-time cloud monitoring platform for infrastructure, microservices, and applications, collects and analyzes metrics and traces across every component in your cloud environment. Built on a massively scalable streaming architecture, SignalFx applies advanced analytics and data-science-directed troubleshooting to let operators find the root cause of issues in seconds. SignalFx is trusted by leading enterprises across almost every industry sector. SignalFx is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Charles River Ventures, General Catalyst, and Tiger Global Management.

About Mark43

Mark43 is the modern platform built for wherever your service takes you. With cloud-native, intuitive software designed to let you focus on what matters most, Mark43 gives agencies a technology foundation to build from — smart, open, and extensible — growing and innovating with you as your needs evolve. Developed by a team that spans five offices in North America, Mark43 is proven, tested, and supported in over 60 public safety agencies of all sizes. For more information, visit www.mark43.com.

Media Contact

Mike Moeller, (408) 439-4169



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.