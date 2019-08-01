Endgame First to Provide Endpoint Prevention, Detection and Response Parity Across Windows and macOS

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endgame, the leader in endpoint protection, today announced its latest release is the industry’s first to provide protection parity across Windows and macOS.



Endpoint security vendors have traditionally focused on developing Windows-based defenses, thanks to its large enterprise install base. But with over 80% of hackers leveraging social engineering in cyber attacks, and users accessing email, chat, and social media from a variety of platforms beyond Windows, it’s clear that organizations need solid endpoint security across every OS in their environment.

“The growth in macOS adoption has been followed by an increase in APT attacks targeted at these users. Endgame is the first company to focus on advanced protection techniques across MITRE ATT&CK on macOS, allowing security leaders to stop damage and loss across this escalating risk vector,” said Mike Nichols, VP of Product at Endgame.

Last year, Endgame released the industry’s first autonomous, tamper-resistant agent protecting online and disconnected Mac endpoints from attack. Since the release of its Mac agent, users have benefited from unparalleled visibility into their Mac endpoints, industry-best signatureless malware prevention, and the ability to respond to threats instantly. Endgame subsequently expanded those protections to include kernel-level host isolation and now provides users with malicious file quarantining and Reflex™ preventions, which enable users to prevent malware and non-malware macOS threats across the entire ATT&CK matrix.

Endgame offers unmatched prevention, detection and response capabilities to provide much needed parity between devices running Windows and macOS. Security analysts can triage alerts, investigate incidents, contain and control macOS devices in a single click, and include all macOS devices in threat hunting operations.

Key features of Endgame for macOS include:

Malware Prevention : Endgame MalwareScore for Windows and macOS is the machine learning-powered malware prevention for known and unknown malware, with a 99 percent block rate and zero false positives.

: Endgame MalwareScore for Windows and macOS is the machine learning-powered malware prevention for known and unknown malware, with a 99 percent block rate and zero false positives. Automated Response: Endgame offers a large breadth of response actions such as automated file quarantine, kill process, delete/get/upload/execute files, and kernel-level host isolation of an endpoint without relying on easily evaded OS firewalls.

Endgame offers a large breadth of response actions such as automated file quarantine, kill process, delete/get/upload/execute files, and kernel-level host isolation of an endpoint without relying on easily evaded OS firewalls. Endgame Reflex ™: The industry’s first fully customizable prevention and detection engine that runs in-line on the endpoint. Organizations can define their own real-time prevention, detection and response actions to enforce compliance and full ATT&CK coverage.

™: The industry’s first fully customizable prevention and detection engine that runs in-line on the endpoint. Organizations can define their own real-time prevention, detection and response actions to enforce compliance and full ATT&CK coverage. Autonomous Agent: A single, lightweight agent streamlines administration management, enhances IT operations visibility, and optimizes security incident response with minimal impact to the end-user environment.

