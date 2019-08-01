Keep Roads, Lakes and Trails Safe This Weekend – Drive Sober

/EIN News/ -- OAKVILLE, Ontario, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians prepare to enjoy another summer weekend – a holiday long weekend across much of the country – MADD Canada and Allstate Canada are asking everyone to drive sober, or to plan a safe ride home if alcohol and/or drugs are part of their plans.



“Whether you are planning a road trip, taking the boat out on the lake, or enjoying the trails on an ATV, please drive sober,” said MADD Canada Chief Executive Officer Andrew Murie. “Operating any vehicle while impaired is never worth the risk to yourself, your passengers or those around you.”

Crashes involving alcohol and/or drugs kill hundreds of Canadians and injure tens of thousands every year. MADD Canada and Allstate Insurance Company of Canada partner to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving and encourage everyone to help keep roads and communities safe by:

Never driving a car, boat, ATV or any other vehicle while impaired;

Never riding with a driver who is impaired;

Calling 911 to report suspected impaired drivers.

“Summer long weekends are meant to be enjoyed with friends and families,” said Ryan Michel, President and CEO of Allstate Insurance Company of Canada. “Don’t let one decision be the reason your life, or the lives of others, are altered forever.”

Whatever your plans are this weekend, please do not drive impaired. Call an Uber or a cab, arrange a designated driver, take public transit or stay the night. Those looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Driving App. Visit https://www.uber.com/partner/en-ca/madd-canada/ for more information.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca .

About Allstate Insurance Company of Canada

Allstate Insurance Company of Canada is a leading home and automobile insurer focused on providing our valued customers prevention and protection products and services for every stage of life. Serving Canadians since 1953, Allstate strives to keep our customers and employees in "Good Hands®". We are proud to have been named a Best Employer in Canada for seven consecutive years. Allstate is committed to making a positive difference in the communities in which it we operates and has partnered with organizations such as MADD Canada, United Way and Junior Achievement. To learn more, visit www.allstate.ca . For safety tips and advice, visit www.goodhandsadvice.ca .

For more information, contact: Deb Kelly, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or dkelly@madd.ca. Karen Benner, Manager of Public Relations, Allstate Insurance Company of Canada, 905-415-4151 or kbenner@allstate.ca.



