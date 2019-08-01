There were 902 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 160,677 in the last 365 days.

Nissan Group reports July 2019 U.S. sales

  July 2019 July 2018 % chg
Nissan Group Total sales (units) 98,880 108,792 -9.1
Nissan Division sales 90,220 99,045 -8.9
INFINITI sales* 8,660 9,747 -11.2

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for July 2019 of 98,880 units, a decrease of 9.1 percent compared to the prior year.

Nissan highlights:

  • Kicks SUV sales were 6,576 units, up 177 percent to achieve a July record.
  • NV commercial van sales set a July record with 1,776 units sold, up 43 percent.
  • Frontier truck sales rose to 5,641 units, up 23 percent.
  • NV200 sales rose 13 percent in July to 1,599 units.
  • Several key models have shown gains in 2019: NV commercial vans (+19 percent), Pathfinder (+5 percent) and NV200 compact van (+3 percent).

*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s July sales performance, please visit infinitinews.com.

NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. July 2019 had 25 days, while July 2018 had 24 selling days.

NISSAN DIVISION JULY   JULY   Monthly   CYTD   CYTD   CYTD
  2019   2018   % chg   2019   2018   % chg
                       
Nissan Division Total 90,220   99,045   -8.9   744,198   807,570   -7.8
Versa 2,702   5,472   -50.6   51,402   51,156   0.5
Sentra 16,365   19,362   -15.5   126,264   135,038   -6.5
Altima 11,236   16,015   -29.8   120,013   139,807   -14.2
Maxima 2,124   2,487   -14.6   18,919   26,539   -28.7
LEAF 938   1,149   -18.4   6,946   7,808   -11.0
Juke 0   26   -100.0   10   678   -98.5
370Z 226   224   0.9   1,478   2,173   -32.0
GT-R 27   39   -30.8   201   343   -41.4
Total Car 33,618   44,774   -24.9   325,233   363,542   -10.5
Kicks 6,576   2,375   176.9   35,839   2,938   1119.8
Frontier 5,641   4,582   23.1   44,963   46,283   -2.9
Titan 2,242   3,977   -43.6   20,268   27,271   -25.7
Pathfinder 4,686   5,303   -11.6   40,998   39,005   5.1
Armada 1,673   2,294   -27.1   20,386   20,739   -1.7
Rogue 25,955   26,535   -2.2   201,222   241,737   -16.8
Murano 6,454   6,549   -1.5   32,426   45,349   -28.5
Quest 0   0   n/a   0   2   -100.0
NV 1,776   1,242   43.0   11,312   9,490   19.2
NV200 1,599   1,414   13.1   11,551   11,214   3.0
Total Truck 56,602   54,271   4.3   418,965   444,028   -5.6
                       
INFINITI JULY   JULY   Monthly   CYTD   CYTD   CYTD
  2019   2018   % chg   2019   2018   % chg
                       
Infiniti Total 8,660   9,747   -11.2   71,718   81,917   -12.5
Infiniti Q50 1,895   2,397   -20.9   16,232   21,554   -24.7
Infiniti Q60 396   755   -47.5   2,798   5,447   -48.6
Infiniti Q70 172   279   -38.4   1,865   2,796   -33.3
Infiniti QX30 274   603   -54.6   2,723   5,417   -49.7
Infiniti QX50 1,701   1,609   5.7   10,425   10,675   -2.3
Infiniti QX60 2,859   2,920   -2.1   25,695   25,096   2.4
Infiniti QX70 0   53   -100.0   6   859   -99.3
Infiniti QX80 1,363   1,131   20.5   11,974   10,073   18.9
Total Car 2,463   3,431   -28.2   20,895   29,797   -29.9
Total Truck 6,197   6,316   -1.9   50,823   52,120   -2.5
                       
NISSAN GROUP JULY   JULY   Monthly   CYTD   CYTD   CYTD
  2019   2018   % chg   2019   2018   % chg
                       
TOTAL VEHICLE 98,880   108,792   -9.1   815,916   889,487   -8.3
Total Car 36,081   48,205   -25.2   346,128   393,339   -12.0
Total Truck 62,799   60,587   3.7   469,788   496,148   -5.3
Selling days 25   24       178   178    

