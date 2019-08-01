Nissan Group reports July 2019 U.S. sales
|July 2019
|July 2018
|% chg
|Nissan Group Total sales (units)
|98,880
|108,792
|-9.1
|Nissan Division sales
|90,220
|99,045
|-8.9
|INFINITI sales*
|8,660
|9,747
|-11.2
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for July 2019 of 98,880 units, a decrease of 9.1 percent compared to the prior year.
Nissan highlights:
- Kicks SUV sales were 6,576 units, up 177 percent to achieve a July record.
- NV commercial van sales set a July record with 1,776 units sold, up 43 percent.
- Frontier truck sales rose to 5,641 units, up 23 percent.
- NV200 sales rose 13 percent in July to 1,599 units.
- Several key models have shown gains in 2019: NV commercial vans (+19 percent), Pathfinder (+5 percent) and NV200 compact van (+3 percent).
*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s July sales performance, please visit infinitinews.com.
NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. July 2019 had 25 days, while July 2018 had 24 selling days.
Contact:
Vanessa Bohlscheid
Nissan Corporate Communications
615-725-1457
vanessa.bohlscheid@nissan-usa.com
|NISSAN DIVISION
|JULY
|JULY
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2019
|2018
|% chg
|2019
|2018
|% chg
|Nissan Division Total
|90,220
|99,045
|-8.9
|744,198
|807,570
|-7.8
|Versa
|2,702
|5,472
|-50.6
|51,402
|51,156
|0.5
|Sentra
|16,365
|19,362
|-15.5
|126,264
|135,038
|-6.5
|Altima
|11,236
|16,015
|-29.8
|120,013
|139,807
|-14.2
|Maxima
|2,124
|2,487
|-14.6
|18,919
|26,539
|-28.7
|LEAF
|938
|1,149
|-18.4
|6,946
|7,808
|-11.0
|Juke
|0
|26
|-100.0
|10
|678
|-98.5
|370Z
|226
|224
|0.9
|1,478
|2,173
|-32.0
|GT-R
|27
|39
|-30.8
|201
|343
|-41.4
|Total Car
|33,618
|44,774
|-24.9
|325,233
|363,542
|-10.5
|Kicks
|6,576
|2,375
|176.9
|35,839
|2,938
|1119.8
|Frontier
|5,641
|4,582
|23.1
|44,963
|46,283
|-2.9
|Titan
|2,242
|3,977
|-43.6
|20,268
|27,271
|-25.7
|Pathfinder
|4,686
|5,303
|-11.6
|40,998
|39,005
|5.1
|Armada
|1,673
|2,294
|-27.1
|20,386
|20,739
|-1.7
|Rogue
|25,955
|26,535
|-2.2
|201,222
|241,737
|-16.8
|Murano
|6,454
|6,549
|-1.5
|32,426
|45,349
|-28.5
|Quest
|0
|0
|n/a
|0
|2
|-100.0
|NV
|1,776
|1,242
|43.0
|11,312
|9,490
|19.2
|NV200
|1,599
|1,414
|13.1
|11,551
|11,214
|3.0
|Total Truck
|56,602
|54,271
|4.3
|418,965
|444,028
|-5.6
|INFINITI
|JULY
|JULY
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2019
|2018
|% chg
|2019
|2018
|% chg
|Infiniti Total
|8,660
|9,747
|-11.2
|71,718
|81,917
|-12.5
|Infiniti Q50
|1,895
|2,397
|-20.9
|16,232
|21,554
|-24.7
|Infiniti Q60
|396
|755
|-47.5
|2,798
|5,447
|-48.6
|Infiniti Q70
|172
|279
|-38.4
|1,865
|2,796
|-33.3
|Infiniti QX30
|274
|603
|-54.6
|2,723
|5,417
|-49.7
|Infiniti QX50
|1,701
|1,609
|5.7
|10,425
|10,675
|-2.3
|Infiniti QX60
|2,859
|2,920
|-2.1
|25,695
|25,096
|2.4
|Infiniti QX70
|0
|53
|-100.0
|6
|859
|-99.3
|Infiniti QX80
|1,363
|1,131
|20.5
|11,974
|10,073
|18.9
|Total Car
|2,463
|3,431
|-28.2
|20,895
|29,797
|-29.9
|Total Truck
|6,197
|6,316
|-1.9
|50,823
|52,120
|-2.5
|NISSAN GROUP
|JULY
|JULY
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2019
|2018
|% chg
|2019
|2018
|% chg
|TOTAL VEHICLE
|98,880
|108,792
|-9.1
|815,916
|889,487
|-8.3
|Total Car
|36,081
|48,205
|-25.2
|346,128
|393,339
|-12.0
|Total Truck
|62,799
|60,587
|3.7
|469,788
|496,148
|-5.3
|Selling days
|25
|24
|178
|178
