Nissan Group reports July 2019 U.S. sales

July 2019 July 2018 % chg Nissan Group Total sales (units) 98,880 108,792 -9.1 Nissan Division sales 90,220 99,045 -8.9 INFINITI sales* 8,660 9,747 -11.2

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for July 2019 of 98,880 units, a decrease of 9.1 percent compared to the prior year.

Nissan highlights:

Kicks SUV sales were 6,576 units, up 177 percent to achieve a July record.

NV commercial van sales set a July record with 1,776 units sold, up 43 percent.

Frontier truck sales rose to 5,641 units, up 23 percent.

NV200 sales rose 13 percent in July to 1,599 units.

Several key models have shown gains in 2019: NV commercial vans (+19 percent), Pathfinder (+5 percent) and NV200 compact van (+3 percent).

*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s July sales performance, please visit infinitinews.com.

NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. July 2019 had 25 days, while July 2018 had 24 selling days.

NISSAN DIVISION JULY JULY Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2019 2018 % chg 2019 2018 % chg Nissan Division Total 90,220 99,045 -8.9 744,198 807,570 -7.8 Versa 2,702 5,472 -50.6 51,402 51,156 0.5 Sentra 16,365 19,362 -15.5 126,264 135,038 -6.5 Altima 11,236 16,015 -29.8 120,013 139,807 -14.2 Maxima 2,124 2,487 -14.6 18,919 26,539 -28.7 LEAF 938 1,149 -18.4 6,946 7,808 -11.0 Juke 0 26 -100.0 10 678 -98.5 370Z 226 224 0.9 1,478 2,173 -32.0 GT-R 27 39 -30.8 201 343 -41.4 Total Car 33,618 44,774 -24.9 325,233 363,542 -10.5 Kicks 6,576 2,375 176.9 35,839 2,938 1119.8 Frontier 5,641 4,582 23.1 44,963 46,283 -2.9 Titan 2,242 3,977 -43.6 20,268 27,271 -25.7 Pathfinder 4,686 5,303 -11.6 40,998 39,005 5.1 Armada 1,673 2,294 -27.1 20,386 20,739 -1.7 Rogue 25,955 26,535 -2.2 201,222 241,737 -16.8 Murano 6,454 6,549 -1.5 32,426 45,349 -28.5 Quest 0 0 n/a 0 2 -100.0 NV 1,776 1,242 43.0 11,312 9,490 19.2 NV200 1,599 1,414 13.1 11,551 11,214 3.0 Total Truck 56,602 54,271 4.3 418,965 444,028 -5.6 INFINITI JULY JULY Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2019 2018 % chg 2019 2018 % chg Infiniti Total 8,660 9,747 -11.2 71,718 81,917 -12.5 Infiniti Q50 1,895 2,397 -20.9 16,232 21,554 -24.7 Infiniti Q60 396 755 -47.5 2,798 5,447 -48.6 Infiniti Q70 172 279 -38.4 1,865 2,796 -33.3 Infiniti QX30 274 603 -54.6 2,723 5,417 -49.7 Infiniti QX50 1,701 1,609 5.7 10,425 10,675 -2.3 Infiniti QX60 2,859 2,920 -2.1 25,695 25,096 2.4 Infiniti QX70 0 53 -100.0 6 859 -99.3 Infiniti QX80 1,363 1,131 20.5 11,974 10,073 18.9 Total Car 2,463 3,431 -28.2 20,895 29,797 -29.9 Total Truck 6,197 6,316 -1.9 50,823 52,120 -2.5 NISSAN GROUP JULY JULY Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2019 2018 % chg 2019 2018 % chg TOTAL VEHICLE 98,880 108,792 -9.1 815,916 889,487 -8.3 Total Car 36,081 48,205 -25.2 346,128 393,339 -12.0 Total Truck 62,799 60,587 3.7 469,788 496,148 -5.3 Selling days 25 24 178 178

