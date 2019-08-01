Anagog Wins X5 Retail-Tech Challenge for Retail Innovation

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anagog, a pioneer of on-device artificial intelligence (AI) solutions (Edge-AI), has secured first place in the X5 Retail-Tech Challenge for Retail Innovation.



Based in Moscow, Russia, X5 Retail Group is a leading multi-format modern retailer, that creates, develops, and actively manages a portfolio of retail brands, each with a distinct value proposition. ​At the end of 2018, the company managed more than 14,000 stores and recorded over 4.6 billion customer visits across its various locations.

The X5 Retail-Tech Challenge is a technology competition to determine new and innovative solutions that can support X5 Retail Group’s strategic priorities in a timely, reliable, and efficient manner. Eligibility for the competition included a working pilot-ready solution created by an Israeli technology company that can be fully implemented within an 18-month timeframe and has the potential to improve the customer experience, store operations, supply chain, and/or back office processes. The competition was open to Israeli technology companies of all stages that have developed innovative, reliable, scalable, and commercially deployable retail-tech solutions.

On July 30th, a panel of judges, which consisted of X5 Retail Group representatives as well as Israeli technology experts, selected Anagog as the top solution out of 10 finalists selected from 75 candidates. Anagog’s patented solution, a Software Development Kit (SDK) called JedAI, leverages Edge-AI technologies on smartphones to learn a user’s behavior, create a unique, anonymous profile of the user, and ultimately predict the user’s future activities and points of interest. Anagog’s solution constructs this hyper-specific profile without requiring any personal data to leave the user’s phone, thereby ensuring the user’s information remains private and secure. For businesses, Anagog’s JedAI can improve consumer engagement, enhance customer loyalty, increase sales, and provide insight into the efficacy of marketing campaigns without requiring personal identifiable information from customers. For consumers, JedAI can facilitate more timely and relevant discounts and new product recommendations while ensuring user privacy.

"The innovations of Israeli technology companies attract investors from around the world, and we are delighted at the opportunity to begin our journey of discovery here of all places,” said Ivan Melnik, X5 Retail Group Innovation Director. “We congratulate Anagog on winning and hope that we can sign an agreement with them and install Israeli innovation into the company's operating systems and the chain's branches in Russia."

As a result of winning the competition, Anagog’s management team will travel to Moscow, Russia to meet with X5 Retail Group leadership and discuss the applications and potential implementation of Anagog’s solutions within the X5 Retail Group ecosystem.

“Winning the X5 Retail-Tech Challenge is a significant milestone for our business,” said Ofer Tziperman, Chief Executive Officer of Anagog. “By securing first place out of a highly competitive pool of innovative technology companies, we have another solid data point that validates the efficacy of our unique and impactful solution, which mutually benefits both businesses and users by providing greater insight into consumer behavior while facilitating unmatched user privacy and user control over personal information. We are excited by the opportunity to discuss the benefits X5 Retail Group can realize by implementing JedAI and to potentially add them to our growing list of accomplished partners. Our mission at Anagog is to empower both businesses and consumers by eliminating the tradeoff between functionality and privacy, and we look forward to continuing that mission with our upcoming discussions in Moscow.”

About Anagog

Anagog is the pioneer of on-device artificial intelligence solutions that turn mobile phones into smart digital extensions of their owners. Anagog’s JedAI technology enables advanced edge-AI capabilities that do not require pulling any personal data outside the phone, hence fiercely protecting user’s privacy. JedAI learns the user’s unique profile on the smartphone itself and enables prediction of future activities and visit to places. Users can benefit from better personal and contextual services without being required to share any of their personal data. Anagog’s technology was downloaded more than 25 million times globally and integrated into more than 100 mobile apps. For more information please visit: www.anagog.com

