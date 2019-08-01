Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Analysis 2014-2019 & Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Analysis By Type, By Retail Channel, By Application And Segment Forecasts To 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global commercial refrigeration equipment market is expected to reach USD 52.52 billion by 2024.



Growing number of hypermarket and supermarket in developing regions has increased the demand of energy efficient equipment in the recent years. Rapid industrialization, rising disposable income and several other demographic shifts has led to significant change in food and beverage consumption over the past few years.



Rising capital investment with the growing emergence of food services in terms of transportation, distribution and production is anticipated to proliferate volume of shipments. Increasing use of these equipment in horticulture, processes, and seafood is also projected to contribute to the industry demand. Furthermore, the increasing international trade of frozen food items in various countries owing to the shift in food consumption trends has led to the considerable rise in demand for refrigeration products across the commercial sector.



Advances in compressor protection controls and introduction of reconfigured kitchen space with modular commercial refrigeration units are anticipated to drive the demand for advanced technology. Modern products use evenly distributed air temperature units and appropriate humidity levels. Continuous advancements in cooling technologies have been ensuring the need for energy efficient products across the hospitality sector.



Moreover, commercial refrigeration equipment manufacturers invested considerably in R&D activities to develop advanced and innovative products. Further, in order to cater to the requirement of their customers, vendors provide installation along with services such as repairing, and maintaining systems.



Further key findings from the study suggest:



Transportation refrigeration equipment segment accounted for 19% in 2015, which is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.3% from 2016 to 2024. Globalization in agriculture and trade liberalization is motivating the shift towards increased preference for high nutrition and processed foods. Hence, rise in the international food trade would foster the product segment as most of the activities in the food trade require proper transportation facilities of food articles between countries.



Food service segment exhibited for over 32% of the revenue share in 2015 and is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Development of cascade refrigeration systems with variable speed compressors are expected to escalate the industry demand across the food and beverage industry.



Asia-Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth with a CAGR of nearly 7.5% over the forecast period. The flourishing retail and food industry in the region has led to increasing demand for innovative equipment. Further, the rising consumption of packaged food and beverages is expected to rise the industry growth.



Key companies operating in the commercial refrigeration equipment industry include Carrier, Electrolux AB, Daikin, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Dover Corporation, and Johnson Controls. Manufacturers in the industry are focusing on expanding their presence across the globe to gain market share. For instance, in 2015, Daikin Industries, Ltd. acquired Solvay S.A., the refrigeration business in Europe of Belgium Chemical Group. This acquisition will allow the company to fully expand the refrigerant business in Europe.



Key Topics Covered



1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope & Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Commercial refrigeration equipment - Industry summary & key buying criteria, 2014 - 2024



3 Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Industry Outlook

3.1 Market segmentation

3.2 Commercial refrigeration equipment market size and growth prospects

3.3 Commercial refrigeration equipment value chain analysis

3.4 Commercial refrigeration equipment market dynamics

3.5 Key opportunities prioritized

3.6 Industry analysis - Porter's Analysis

3.7 Commercial refrigeration equipment - Key competitor analysis, 2014

3.8 Commercial refrigeration equipment - PESTEL analysis



4 Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Product Outlook

4.1 Commercial refrigeration equipment market share by product, 2014 & 2024

4.2 Transportation refrigeration equipment

4.3 Refrigerators & Freezers

4.4 Display Showcases

4.5 Beverage refrigeration

4.6 Parts

4.7 Others



5 Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Retail Channel Outlook

4.1 Commercial refrigeration equipment market share by retail channel, 2014 & 2024

4.2 Hypermarkets

4.3 Supermarkets

4.4 Convenience store

4.5 Speciality food store

4.6 Others



6 Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Application Outlook

5.1 Commercial refrigeration equipment market share by application, 2014 & 2024

5.2 Food Service

5.3 Food & beverage retail

5.4 Food & beverage distribution

5.5 Food & Beverage Production

5.6 Others



7 Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Regional Outlook

7.1 Commercial refrigeration equipment market share by region, 2014 & 2024

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.5 Latin America

7.6 Middle East & Africa



8 Competitive Analysis

8.1 AHT Cooling System

8.2 Ali S.p.A.

8.3 Carrier

8.4 Daikin

8.5 Dover Corporation

8.6 Electrolux AB

8.7 Hussmann

8.8 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

8.9 Ingersoll-Rand PLC

8.10 Johnson Controls Inc.

8.11 Manitowoc Company

8.12 Lennox International

8.13 Panasonic Corporation

8.14 Standex International

8.15 United Technologies Corp.

8.16 Whirlpool Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m650l9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.