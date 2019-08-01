eClinical Solutions Market Projected to Reach $12 Billion by 2025 - Cloud-based Solutions Anticipated to Grow at an Exponential Rate

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "eClinical Solutions Market Analysis Report By Product (eCOA, CTMS, EDC, CDMS), By Delivery Mode (Web-hosted, Licensed Enterprise, Cloud-based), By Clinical Trial Phase, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global eClinical solutions market size is expected to reach USD 12 billion by 2025, registering a 13.6% CAGR during the forecast period.



Increasing outsourcing and externalization of clinical trials by a majority of the prominent pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies is expected to drive the market at an unprecedented rate throughout the forecast period. Increasing research and development initiatives, rise in government grants to substantiate trials, and growing number of customers for eClinical solutions are also expected to boost the market during the forecast period.



Drug development process is enhanced by various solutions such as clinical data management, electronic data capture, data conversion, and standardization as well as statistical programming and data reporting. Rising inclination of major pharmaceutical companies toward these services is also presumed to be a direct consequence of reduced requirement of internal staff, enhanced cost-efficiency, efficient management of resources, and production of lucrative and unbiased results in trials, which further widens the scope for growth.



Increasing competition amongst majority of pharmaceutical companies is urging them to expand their R&D budgets, thus resulting in many pipeline products. Cumulatively, increasing number of patent expirations is also presumed to be responsible for extensive indulgence of pharmaceutical corporations into drug development and discovery, resulting in production of wide range of pipeline products. This increasing pipeline of products demands a streamlined workflow of all processes, roles, and activities, leading to efficient clinical data management. All these factors are expected to drive demand for these solutions over the forecast period.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

CTMS dominated the market by product, capturing a share of 20.6% in 2016 owing to high adoption rate in research trials due to associated benefits such as real-time status tracking, end-to-end management, and maintenance of multiple databases

eCOA is anticipated to expand at an exponential CAGR of 15% during the forecast period as a consequence of rising significance of high-quality clinical information

Web-hosted solutions held the largest share of 76.84% in the market by delivery mode in 2016 owing to associated benefits such as easy accessibility, usability, and requirement of less investment

Cloud-based solutions are anticipated to grow at an exponential rate owing to integrated features such as flexibility and high accessibility

Phase III held a substantial share in the market in 2016 owing to high need for clinical data management software in order to curb overall cost and improve process efficiency

CROs are expected to exhibit lucrative growth over the future years owing to increase in outsourcing of clinical trials by prominent pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a lucrative CAGR of over 18% owing to developments in the healthcare sector and availability of large patient population for research studies

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope

1.1 Region Wise Market Calculation

1.1.1 Region Wise Market: Base Estimates

1.1.2 Global Market: CAGR Calculation

1.2 Region based segment share calculation

1.3 Primary Sources

1.4 List of Secondary Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market segmentation & scope

3.2 Market size and growth prospects, 2014 - 2025

3.3 eClinical Solutions: Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market driver analysis

3.3.1.1 Increasing externalization of clinical trial studies by large pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies

3.3.1.2 Presence of strong range of products in pipeline

3.3.2 Market restraint analysis

3.3.2.1 Scarcity of skilled research professionals

3.3.2.2 Lack of recognition

3.4 Key opportunities prioritized

3.5 eClinical Solutions Competitive Landscape, 2016

3.5.1 Company market share analysis, 2016

3.6 eClinical Solutions Industry Analysis - Porter's Fiver Forces Model

3.7 eClinical Solutions - PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 eClinical solutions Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 eClinical solutions market: Product movement analysis

4.2 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (ECOA)

4.3 Electronic Data Capture(EDC) & Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)

4.4 Clinical Analytics Platform

4.5 Clinical Data Integration Platform

4.6 Safety Solutions

4.7 Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS)

4.8 Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM)

4.9 Electronic Trial Master File



Chapter 5 eClinical Solutions Market: Delivery Mode Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 eClinical Solutions Market: Delivery Mode Movement Analysis

5.2 Web-hosted

5.3 Licensed Enterprise

5.4 Cloud-based



Chapter 6 eClinical Solutions Market: Clinical Trials Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 eClinical Solutions Market: Clinical Trials Movement Analysis

6.2 Phase I

6.3 Phase II

6.4 Phase III

6.5 Phase IV



Chapter 7 eClinical Solutions Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 eClinical Solutions Market: End-use Movement Analysis

7.2 Hospitals

7.3 CROs

7.4 Academic Institutes

7.5 Pharma & Biotech Organizations

7.6 Medical Device Manufacturers



Chapter 8 eClinical Solutions Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product, Delivery Mode, Clinical Trials, End-use

8.1 eClinical solutions market shares by region, 2016 & 2025

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 Latin America

8.6 MEA



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Strategy framework

9.2 Market participation categorization

9.3 Company Profiles



Oracle Corporation

PAREXEL International Corporation

Medidata Solution, Inc.

BioClinica

DATATRAK International, Inc.

CRF Health

ERT Clinical

eClinical Solutions

Merge Healthcare Incorporated

OmniComm Systems, Inc.

