Vector Solutions Launches Vector Cares Program Aimed at Supporting Communities

Program Combines Technology and Community Service to Provide Critical Education and Training Resources

Vector Solutions, the leader in industry-focused eLearning and performance support solutions, announced the launch of Vector Cares, a program that focuses on areas where the company can do the most good by leveraging the technology and capabilities of Vector’s online courses and learning platforms alongside service to local communities.



Vector Cares raises awareness about the serious issues that affect individuals nationwide and seeks to bring support to those who need it most by offering resources on topics that greatly impact society, such as safety at school and in the workplace, mental health, and cybersecurity. Inspired by Vector Solutions’ past support of communities impacted by threats, disasters, and tragedies, such as cyberbullying, wildfires, and school shooter incidents, the Vector Cares program serves as a permanent, ongoing support system that is accessible at any time.



Through Vector Cares’ complimentary online education and training resources, individuals and organizations can access critical information quickly during times of crises or to proactively prepare and train. Topics currently featured through Vector Cares include:





Active Shooter in the Workplace

Active Shooter at School

PTSD in the Fire Industry

Cybersecurity

Youth Suicide Awareness & Prevention

Construction Safety Essentials

“Over the years, Vector Solutions has evolved from a training and learning solution to a proactive support system for our team members and the clients and communities we serve as they navigate through tragedies, disasters and other challenges,” said Vector Solutions CEO Jeff Gordon. “Combined with our other collaborative efforts, Vector Cares will continue our ongoing mission to bring business and philanthropy together to strengthen and improve outcomes for communities.”



In addition to offering resources on various topics, Vector Cares will also support the company’s robust philanthropic efforts, including the annual Fire Truck Pull to support fallen firefighters. Vector Solutions supports many non-profit organizations including Habitat for Humanity, Susan G. Komen for the Cure, Make-A-Wish, and the Humane Society. The company received the 2017 Corporate Philanthropy Award from the Tampa Bay Business Journal for outstanding service to the Tampa Bay Community.



For more information about Vector Cares, visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/how-we-serve/vector-cares/



About Vector Solutions



Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support, provides award-winning SaaS solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), industrial, facilities management, public safety, IT and education industries. Its brands, RedVector-Convergence Training, TargetSolutions, and SafeSchools, deliver continuing education (CE), training, technology and performance management solutions using the latest innovations in learning and technology to create safer, more capable, more compliant organizations. Its extensive online and mobile learning library offers over 9,000 courses written by over 280 subject matter experts and reaches more than 10 million professionals worldwide. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance.

