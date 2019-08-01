Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Forecast to 2024 - Emphasis on Industrial Automation & Optimum Utilization of Resources Drives Market Growth (6% CAGR)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Process Automation & Instrumentation Market by Instrument (Field Instrument, Control Valve, Analytical Instrument), Solution (APC, DCS, HMI, MES, PLC, Safety Automation, SCADA), Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global process automation and instrumentation market is estimated to be valued at USD 71.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6% to reach USD 95.5 billion by 2024 during the forecast period.



Increasing importance of reduced operating costs and production efficiency, adoption of digital technologies such as IIoT, increased adoption of industrial automation and process control, and optimum utilization of resources are expected to be the key factors propelling the growth of the process automation and instrumentation market.

DCS segment to account for largest share in global process automation and instrumentation market

DCS is a digital automated industrial control system (ICS) that uses geographically distributed loops through a factory, machine, or control area. Unlike a centralized control system that operates all machines, a DCS allows each section of a machine to have its own dedicated controller that runs the operation. Rising demand for energy & power, emergence of open source DCS solutions, and cost and time effectiveness are primarily driving the growth of the DCS market. This is further boosted by the introduction of new techniques in distributed control systems, such as open interoperable systems. Industrial Internet of Things coupled with convergence of information technology (IT) with operational technology (OT) is likely to augment the DCS market growth.

Field instrument segment to account for largest share within process instrumentation in of global process automation and instrumentation market

Field instruments play an important role in process control by measuring key elements such as temperature, pressure, flow, and level. Field instruments assist in managing plant assets, enhancing plant safety, and optimizing overall production processes through data acquisition, control, and measurement. It is imperative to obtain information quickly, smoothly, securely, and accurately from field instrument by measuring key elements of process controltemperature, pressure, flow, and levelto achieve optimum productivity at sites.

Pharmaceuticals industry to register highest CAGR in global process automation and instrumentation market

The pharmaceutical industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global process automation and instrumentation market. This is because of the need for handling complex processes in this industry and increasing competition in the industry and legislation related to this industry. Various processes in the pharmaceutical industry such as manufacturing, testing, drug development, packaging and distribution involve process automation and instrumentation solutions to increase efficiency and output of processes.

APAC to account for highest share of process automation and instrumentation market in 2019

The process automation and instrumentation market in APAC is expected to have the highest market share in 2019 because of the factors such as growing per capita income, rapid industrialization, and increasing urbanization, as well as consistent growth in industrial activities in the Pacific region, along with favorable government policies; growing demand for oil & gas and food & beverages; and rising infrastructural investments in energy & power.

Major players included in the process automation and instrumentation market are ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Emerson Electric (US), Schneider Electric (France), and Honeywell International (US). The other key players in this market include companies such as General Electric (US), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Rockwell Automation (US), Endress+Hauser (Switzerland), Yokogawa Electric (Japan), and HollySys (China).

