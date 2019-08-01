Environmental Monitoring Market to Reach $21.08 billion by 2025- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report “Environmental Monitoring Market by Product {[Monitor (Fixed, Portable)], Sensors [Type (Analog, Digital), Component (Particulate, Chemical, Humidity, Noise), Software]}, Sampling Method (Continuous monitoring, Active), Application - Forecast to 2025”, published by Meticulous Research®, the global environmental monitoring market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2025 to reach $21.08 billion by 2025.

Environmental monitoring is the process of systematic sampling and analyzing specific air, water, and soil samples to characterize them and monitor the quality of the environment. The purpose of the monitoring is to establish environmental baselines, trends, and cumulative effects, to educate the public about environmental conditions, to prepare environmental impact assessment, and to ensure compliance with environmental regulations.

Emissions of air pollutants continue to play an important role in several air quality issues. According to the data published by United States environment protection agency, in 2018, about 76 million tons of pollutants were emitted into the atmosphere in the U.S. As per the data from State of Global Air Organization, the 6 countries with the highest mortality burden attributable to air pollution in 2017 were China (1.2 million), India (1.2 million), Pakistan (128,000), Indonesia (124,000), Bangladesh (123,000), and Nigeria (114,000). The ambient PM2.5 contributed to 2.9 million deaths from heart disease, stroke, lung cancer, chronic lung disease, and respiratory infections in 2017; from which India and China accounted for nearly 52% of the total global PM2.5 attributable deaths. To combat this situation, the government regulations related to environment pollution are becoming stringent and also the funding across public-private sector is increasing to build effective pollution control measures. Therefore, increasing public-private funding for effective air pollution monitoring, rising focus on development of environment-friendly industries, increase in public awareness, implementation of government regulations towards environmental issues, and technological innovations in the environmental monitoring systems are expected to drive a steady growth of the environmental monitoring market during the forecast period.

The environmental monitoring market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2017, and 2018), estimated current data (2019), and forecasts for 2025 - by product, sampling, application, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at a regional and country level.

Based on product type, the environmental monitoring sensor segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall environmental monitoring market in 2019, and will continue its dominance during the forecast period as well. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to their advantages such as high efficiency, operational flexibility, and lower maintenance cost.

Based on sampling, the continuous monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of this market. This segment is also expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to greater adoption of continuous monitoring systems owing to their benefits such as availability of real time data which results in faster analysis of pollution data uninterruptedly.

Based on application, the air pollution monitoring segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall environmental monitoring market in 2019. The major share of this segment is attributed to rising levels of air pollution, supportive government regulations for effective air pollution monitoring and control, and increasing public awareness related to the environmental issues.

The report includes extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past 4 years (2016-2019). The environmental monitoring market has witnessed number of new product launches in recent years. For instance, in March 2019, Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.) launched the Rosemount CT4400 Continuous Gas Analyzer to reduce costs and outline the emissions precisely in environmental monitoring applications for the measurement of standard components. In April 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched Thermo Scientific SOLA iQ online sulfur analyzer which offers measurement range from 2ppm to 100 percent, minimum detection of 25ppb, color touch screen interface, remote connectivity, and easy routine maintenance.

The environmental monitoring market is highly competitive with the presence of several small and large players like Testo SE & Co. KGaA, Shimadzu Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., TE Connectivity, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., ACOEM Group, HORIBA, Ltd, General Electric, Siemens AG, Merck KGaA, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, and Honeywell International Inc. among others.

Scope of the Report:

Market by Product

Environmental Monitoring sensors By Type Analog environmental Monitoring sensors Digital environmental Monitoring sensors By Component Particulate detection Chemical Detection Temperature Sensing Pressure Detection Moisture Detection Noise Measurement Others

Environmental Monitors Fixed environmental monitors Portable environmental monitors

Environmental Monitoring Software

Others

Market by Sampling

Continuous Monitoring

Intermittent Monitoring

Passive Monitoring

Active Monitoring

Market by Application

Air Pollution Monitoring

Water Pollution Monitoring

Soil Pollution Monitoring

Noise Pollution Monitoring

Market by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

