Ryan Estis Slated as Opening Keynote Speaker for ELEVATE – Construction’s Heavy Work Conference

Leading Business Performance Expert and Renowned Speaker Will Energize Attendees with Insights into How to Elevate Performance in Today’s Dynamic, Ultra-Competitive Market

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, is pleased to announce Ryan Estis as the opening keynote speaker at ELEVATE – Construction’s Heavy Work Conference. Ryan is widely recognized as an authority on leadership and culture, sales effectiveness, brand experience, and preparing for the future of work.

“We couldn’t be more excited to host Ryan Estis in Chicago at ELEVATE. His high-energy and passion is infectious,” said Ed Rusch, VP of Marketing at Command Alkon. “Ryan’s keynote will focus on emerging trends and disruptive technologies, which are influencing corporate culture, communication and collaboration, leadership, and strategy. Those in attendance will learn how to thrive in today’s hyper-connected business reality.”

Ryan has been recognized as one of “The Best Keynote Speakers Ever Heard” by Meetings & Conventions magazine. His writing has been featured in Forbes, Inc., Fast Company, and Entrepreneur.

Actionable takeaways from ELEVATE’s opening session will equip attendees to elevate productivity and performance, drive business growth, and compete to win in the new world of work. In Ryan’s message, he will coach the audience on unleashing their inner superhero, removing obstacles that hinder performance. Construction industry executives, leaders, and practitioners will be equipped with the tools and techniques to embrace change and leverage innovation as a catalyst to boost their organization into new levels of growth.

In 2010, Ryan launched his own research and learning organization, Estis and Associates, to help clients initiate change, improve performance, and deliver growth. He has shared his insights with business leaders world-wide, and has been commended by many of the world’s top brands, including: AT&T, MasterCard, the National Basketball Association, the Mayo Clinic, Thomson Reuters, Ernst & Young, Lowes, Liberty Mutual, Darden Restaurants, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, the Dallas Cowboys, Medtronic, ECCO USA, and Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Download the ELEVATE Electronic Brochure and check out the event website for more information on the Conference. Additional Keynotes and other details regarding the event will be announced in the coming weeks.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, we’re dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

(770) 642-2080 x 214

becky@mediafirst.net

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.