ALION COMPLETES SALE OF NAVAL SYSTEMS BUSINESS UNIT TO SERCO

Alion Science and Technology Corporation, a global industry leader in the design and delivery of complex engineering solutions for Defense and Intelligence agencies, today announced the successful completion of the sale of its Naval Systems Business Unit, including its Canadian business and a small number of related contract operations (collectively ‘NSBU’), to Serco Inc.



“We are pleased to complete the previously announced transaction to sell Alion’s NSBU business to Serco, and look forward to continuing to provide best-in-class engineering and technology solutions to our National Security customers, including U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, as well as Intelligence customers,” said Steve Schorer, Chairman and CEO of Alion. “This divestiture allows us to focus on advancing technologies and systems in the areas of C5 systems, ISR solutions, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber solutions, Electronic Warfare technology, and Live Virtual Constructive training systems, which are all critical to the mission of our customers."



Solving some of our nation’s most complex National Security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities, and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

Serco Inc. is a leading provider of professional, technology, and management services. Serco Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Serco Group plc, a $4 billion international business that helps transform government and public services around the world.

