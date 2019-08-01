Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) Minneapolis 2019 Announces Three Industry Leaders as Keynote Speakers Driving MedTech Innovation Forward

Omron Healthcare, Global Kinetics, and Miraki Innovation to address the next decade of advances in digital health, ways to navigate the path from idea to innovation, and how to bring technology closer to patients

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) Minneapolis , the Midwest’s leading medical technology event, today announced that Teresa Prego, VP of Market Development at Global Kinetics, Christopher Velis, Founder of Miraki Innovation, and Ranndy Kellogg, CEO at Omron Healthcare will keynote the 2019 event. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, MD&M supports Minnesota’s large medical device community transforming the digital healthcare space and will take place October 23-24 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.



The robust keynote lineup will span MD&M Minneapolis’ two-day conference, which runs alongside Automation Technology Expo (ATX) , Design & Manufacturing Minneapolis , MinnPack , and PLASTEC Minneapolis . To register for free as press, please visit: MinneapolisMD&M.com/press.

Prego, Vice President of Marketing and Market Development at Global Kinetics, will explore the historical and future impacts of advances in technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and data on new technologies and approaches to managing health, and the resultant impact of these changes on issues related to regulatory, data security, and access decisions for product development. Velis, Founder and Executive Chairman of Miraki Innovation, will take attendees through Miraki Innovation's lab-to-company translation method, showing how creativity intertwined with disciplined investing, and the science of entrepreneurship yields risk-adjusted returns. Finally, Kellogg, CEO at Omron Healthcare, will discuss the powerful combination of medtech breakthroughs, consumer education, and behavior change that will help individuals become more proactive about their health and reduce their risk of cardiac events, and showcase Omron’s latest hearth health technology.

Calling on his 27-year career, Velis, prolific entrepreneur and venture capitalist who has pioneered some of the most innovative medical technologies brought to market in the last decades, states, “I look forward to presenting at MD&M this year to connect with the top minds building the foundation for medtech innovation. My talk will discuss the founding of Auris Health and the Miraki method. This repeatable, risk-adjusted method is one we use to navigate entrepreneurship and develop medtech innovations such as Auris.”

Full details on this year's keynote presentations:

Wednesday, October 23

Digital Health Innovation - Evolution or Revolution? A Look into the Next Decade of Digital Health

Presented by Teresa Prego, Vice President of Marketing and Market Development, Global Kinetics

Medical devices are now crossing the line between therapeutics, digital health, and device. With the explosion of digital health tools and technologies in the last several years, what will differentiate those that succeed from those that never make it to market? Will ‘revolutionary’ innovations be required to move the needle for digital health solutions? And what role are consumer wearables likely to play in the advancement of digital health solutions?

In her keynote, Teresa Prego will explore what will be required to successfully integrate information, technology, and tools to have a positive impact on care paradigms, and the potential to improve patient care. As a passionate innovator, Teresa will take attendees through what lessons can be learned from technologies that have successfully commercialized.

From Zero to $5.75 Billion: Making Medtech Powerhouses

Presented by Christopher Velis, Founder and Executive Chairman, Miraki Innovation

During his keynote address, Velis will discuss how, over decades of medtech advisory, he created a highly-efficient and effective model for transferring IP out of a lab and into a thriving company. Navigating the path from idea to innovation is neither black box nor magic. Velis will take you through Miraki Innovation's lab-to-company translation process, showing how creativity intertwined with disciplined investing, and the science of entrepreneurship yields risk-adjusted returns.

Lastly, he’ll talk about how this unique process allows companies to avoid being blindsided by unexpected difficulties in development and manufacturing phases and show you how to use his repeatable formula in your own product solution development. And, Chris will give you the tools for balancing entrepreneurial creativity with discipline to mitigate risk.

Thursday, October 24

Going for Zero: Bringing Technology Closer to Patients

Presented by Ranndy Kellogg, CEO, Omron Healthcare

Kellogg’s keynote address will discuss the powerful combination of medtech breakthroughs, consumer education and behavior change that will help individuals become more proactive about their health and reduce their risk of cardiac events. As part of his remarks, Kellogg will showcase the latest heart health technology from Omron including HeartGuide, the first wearable oscillometric blood pressure monitor, FDA-cleared as a medical device and share how this technology will bring us one step closer to Going for Zero, its impact on remote patient monitoring and how insights-driven data can build a more complete picture of a patient’s heart health. He will also discuss the importance of building partnerships with likeminded companies and physicians to influence heart healthy behavior change.

