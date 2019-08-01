2019 CorelDRAW International Design Contest Puts the Spotlight on Creative Talent

Unique competition showcases incredible artists and designers from around the world

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corel invites artists and designers to enter the 2019 CorelDRAW International Design Contest . From today until September 30, 2019, participants may submit their original artwork created in CorelDRAW® 2019, Corel PHOTO-PAINT® 2019, or Corel DESIGNER® 2019 for a chance to win prizes worth a combined value of more than $80,000 US.



“The CorelDRAW International Design Contest has a long legacy of celebrating exceptional design. Our team is constantly inspired and amazed by the stunning work made by CorelDRAW users worldwide. Whether they’re creating whimsical illustrations, daring designs, or informative technical graphics, we’re thrilled to offer this contest as a way to recognize individuals who are creating the best in visual communications,” said John Falsetto, Senior Director of Products, CorelDRAW and Productivity.

Participants may submit entries created in CorelDRAW 2019, Corel PHOTO-PAINT 2019, or Corel DESIGNER 2019 into any of the following categories:

Branding and marketing: Digital designs for flyers, brochures, logos, banners, awards, engraving, etc., designed to provide information, and stimulate interest, about a product or business.

A first (1st), second (2nd), and third (3rd) place winner will be selected from each category and one grand-prize winner will be selected from the group of first (1st) place winners. With a total combined value of more than $80,000 US, prizes include cash, computer software and hardware, tech gear and accessories, and graphic design merchandise.

Fine Print

No purchase necessary. For full Contest Rules (including complete prize descriptions and how to enter) visit www.contest.corel.com/coreldraw . Contest begins at 12:00:01 a.m. EDT on August 1, 2019 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. EDT on September 30, 2019. Void where prohibited. You must be 18 years of age or older to participate, a legal resident of the country in which you reside, and to enter the Student Design Category, you must also be a student actively enrolled and attending an accredited secondary, university/college, or graduate school program anywhere in the world as of the time of entry. Qualified entrants may submit one (1) Design Entry in all seven (7) Design Categories. Each Design Category will have a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winner. From the pool of potential First Place winners (in each of the seven (7) categories) one (1) overall potential grand prize winner will be selected. Winners will be informed by email on or about October 14, 2019. Approximate retail value of prizes (USD): First Place Prize Package (ARV $2,000 - $8,890 each); Second Place Prize Package (ARV $1,000-$6,910 each); Third Place Prize Package (ARV $500 - $2,930); Grand Prize Package (ARV $13,800). Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received and the skill of the respective entrants. Sponsored by Corel Corporation, 1600 Carling Avenue, Ottawa, K1Z 8R7 Canada.

Media Contact:

Saeed Ismail Saeed

Corel PR

saeed.saeed@corel.com

www.coreldraw.com

