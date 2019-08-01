Global Command & Control Systems Market to Reach $19.94 Billion by 2025 - Key Players are Lockheed Martin Corp, BAE Systems, Rockwell Collins, and The Boeing Company

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Command and Control Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Platform (Land, Maritime, Space, Airborne), By Solution, By Application (Defense, Commercial), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global command and control systems market size is anticipated to reach USD 19.94 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.



Increasing military budgets of Asian countries, rising prominence of terror groups in the Middle East, and technological advancements in the defense industry worldwide are anticipated to drive the market.



Geopolitical conflicts in Asian countries and multinational military practices are expected to fuel the demand for command and control systems. These systems increase the efficiencies of battlefield operations with technological advantages such as real-time information sharing and situational awareness, which enhance operational capabilities of military operations.



The airborne segment is estimated to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast years. Growing investments in air forces development across the world are contributing to the growth of the segment. Advantages of the technology include higher efficiency in the battlefield operations, effective planning and decision making in mission-critical situations, and situational awareness.



Some of the prominent companies operating in the command and control systems market are Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems, Rockwell Collins, and The Boeing Company. Vendors in the market are poised to witness a rise in the demand owing to increasing technological advancements.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

The airborne segment is likely to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period

The land segment is anticipated to hold the highest share in the market throughout the same period

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing regional market, owing to growing geopolitical conceits and increasing military expenditures. The region is estimated to rise to the fore during the forecast period

Major players in the market are Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems, Rockwell Collins, and The Boeing Company

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Command and Control Systems Market - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014 - 2025

2.2 Command and Control Systems Market, 2014 - 2025



Chapter 3 Command and Control Systems Market Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Command and Control Systems Market - Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Command and Control Systems Market - Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Rise in The Incidences of Terror Attacks

3.4.1.2 Expanding Military Budgets of Asian Countries

3.4.2 Market challenge analysis

3.4.2.1 Reduced Military Expenditure in Developed countries

3.5 Company Ranking Analysis

3.6 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.7 Command and Control Systems Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8 Command and Control Systems Market - PEST Analysis



Chapter 4 Command and Control Systems Market Platform Outlook

4.1 Command and Control Systems Market Share by Platform, 2016 & 2025

4.2 Land

4.3 Naval

4.4 Airborne



Chapter 5 Command and Control Systems Market Regional Outlook

5.1 Command and Control Systems Market Share By Region, 2016 & 2025

5.2 North America

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.5 MEA (Middle East & Africa)

5.6 Latin America



Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Vendor Landscape

6.2 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.3 BAE Systems

6.4 Rockwell Collins

6.5 Thales Group

6.6 Leonardo SPA

6.7 Elbit Systems Ltd.

6.8 The Boeing Company

6.9 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.10 Saab AB

6.11 CACI International Inc.



