Infinnium to Launch AI-Powered 4iG Suite Technology at ILTACON 2019

/EIN News/ -- CHANTILLY, Va., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinnium LLC, a global technology company that develops solutions to improve information governance and business decision-making through effective use of the latest artificial intelligence technology, announced today the release of 4iG™ Suite for information governance, compliance and e-discovery. Infinnium also announced that it will showcase 4iG and ObscurePI ™ as part of ILTACON 2019’s StartUp Hub on August 18-22 in Orlando, Florida, at Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort.



Since Infinnium’s launch in February 2019, it has gained recognition as a disruptive startup company. Attracting major seed investment, expanding its global IG and GDPR solutions in Europe and winning a spot in ILTACON’s StartUp Hub are just a few major milestones already achieved in this company’s new existence.

4iG uses advanced technology to gain visibility across structured and unstructured enterprise data. Some example data sources include Office365, SharePoint, Microsoft Exchange and File Shares. It is designed to be utilized within the existing digital ecosystem of an enterprise and is available to be deployed on premises, in the cloud or as a hybrid model.

The 4iG platform utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning. It helps find, collect, categorize and illuminate important patterns in data, for example, IP or competitive information, sensitive data such PII and privileged content, as well as people, places, ideas and communications. 4iG is the first end-to-end information governance toolset that includes the ability to search, collect, export, remove, move or encrypt documents as well as redact or anonymize sensitive information within documents.

Included in the suite is the industry’s first ever toolset for redacting native documents of any file type, thus allowing companies to take control over their data and information in a manner that has never been available in the past. When a corporation combines 4iG with the right people, processes and protocols, the result is a successful information governance program.

Nirav Avaiya, CIO of Infinnium, states, “The fundamental problem with data management and information governance lies in understanding where data is, who is accessing it, how it’s being used and the document context. Traditional means of identifying data are generally a laborious process and involve manual review, which we know takes more time and can cause big delays or, even worse, regulatory noncompliance. Our technology provides visibility into enterprise data and allows users to take control and act on their data. Most importantly, it provides intelligence that lets users make quick, defensible decisions and mitigate risks.”

“We leverage the power of AI, machine learning and other modern technologies to glean insights into data. Our mission is to design solutions that allow humans to make faster and smarter decisions based on measurable information. Today’s business and legal environments are grappling with the rate at which data is being created, and we provide solutions that prove to be advantageous to businesses across the globe,” claims Hitesh Zinzuwadia, Infinnium’s chief data scientist.

Infinnium has partnered with Relativity and integrated 4iG with the Relativity review platform, thus allowing review teams to auto-redact privileged or sensitive information in all native file types – shattering workflow barriers during the discovery process.

Prospective clients and partners are invited to contact the Infinnium team to discuss market initiatives and partnership potential in IG, e-discovery, regulatory compliance and data privacy. Inquiries may be directed to sales@Infinnium.com.



About Infinnium

Infinnium LLC is redefining the way organizations interact with data to gain actionable intelligence. The company develops technology for law firms, corporations and others using modern technologies like AI and machine learning to improve business decision-making and information management including IG, compliance with GDPR, HIPAA and other privacy regulations and electronic discovery. The Infinnium team of experts brings simplicity to the complex world of digital data, combining the strengths of people and modern technology to help organizations harness their data and empower them to make smarter business decisions and effectively address today’s complex information management needs. For more information visit www.infinnium.com .

