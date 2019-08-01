AAPA 2019 Salary Report Shows Compensation Remains In Step with Growth of PA Workforce

/EIN News/ -- Alexandria, Va., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the American Academy of PAs (AAPA) released its 2019 AAPA Salary Report as well as compensation numbers for the profession nationwide. In keeping with past trends, the median base salary for the PA profession is steadily outpacing inflation over time. The report found that the median base salary for PAs increased 1% over time – from $105,000 in 2017 to $106,000 in 2018.



For the first time, the report includes a number for median compensation across the profession: $107,500. Compensation includes base salary, hourly wages, or some form of productivity pay.

“The PA workforce is strong and growing stronger every day,” said David E. Mittman, PA, DFAAPA, president and chair of the AAPA Board of Directors. “The year-to-year, steady increase in PA salary affirms that PAs are in high demand. That is why it is so important to advance policies that will eliminate administrative burdens and allow PAs to work at the top of their education, training, and experience.”

With more than 131,000 PAs today, the PA profession is projected to increase 37% from 2016 to 2026, significantly more than average for all occupations.

PAs are medical professionals who diagnose illness, develop and manage treatment plans, prescribe medications, and often serve as a patient’s principal healthcare provider.

Other highlights from the report include:

PAs working part-time (less than 32 hours per week) report working a median of 24 hours weekly and report median base salaries of $83,000 and median hourly wages of $60.

Full-time PAs report working a median of 40 hours weekly and report a median base salary of $106,000, median hourly wages of $60, and median pay among PAs who are paid based on productivity metrics was $150,000.

About half of full-time PAs received a bonus, and half of PAs who received a bonus reported it was $5,500 or more.

PAs who work in emergency medicine earn more than PAs in other major specialty areas with median base compensation of $116,964 across the profession, comprising salary, hourly, and productivity paid PAs.

The AAPA Salary Report is the only PA salary resource that provides detailed information about base salary, base hourly wage, bonus, and benefits. The report provides detailed breakdowns based on experience, specialty, setting, and employer. Data for this report were collected through the 2019 AAPA Salary Survey between February 1 and March 1, 2019. The survey was open to all PAs and 13,088 PAs responded to the survey. For more information on the methodology, please contact media@aapa.org.

About the American Academy of PAs

AAPA is the national membership organization for all PAs. PAs are medical professionals who diagnose illness, develop and manage treatment plans, prescribe medications, and often serve as a patient’s principal healthcare provider. Learn more about the profession at aapa.org and engage through Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat using the handle @aapaorg.

